Trump's sentencing delayed to after the election in Stormy Daniels hush money conviction

Former President Donald Trump's sentencing in his criminal hush money conviction has been pushed back until three weeks after the November election, the judge said Friday.

Trump will now be sentenced Nov. 26, if sentencing is still required by then, Judge Juan Merchan ruled.

Trump had asked Merchan to push his sentencing, which was scheduled for Sept. 18, until after the upcoming presidential election in November. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office chose not to take a position on Trump's request.

"Adjournments for sentencing are routinely granted, often several times, in any number of other criminal matters pending in this courthouse, particularly when unopposed, for reasons ranging from personal circumstances to the scheduling needs of the parties involved," Merchan wrote in the Friday decision.

"Given the unique facts and circumstances of this case, there is no reason why this Defendant should be treated any differently than any other," Merchan said.

Spokespeople for Trump and Bragg's office didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump was found guilty on May 30 of falsifying business records 34 separate times as part of a conspiracy to unlawfully interfere in the 2016 election. Prosecutors argued Trump didn't want American voters hearing porn star Stormy Daniels' allegation – which Trump denies – that the pair had sex in 2006, just months after Melania Trump gave birth to Barron Trump.

Trump has vowed to appeal his conviction, which could theoretically land him in prison for many years, although legal experts say Trump would most likely face either no incarceration or a fairly short sentence behind bars.

Trump's argument for delayed sentencing

Trump argued the sentencing should be delayed in part so that, before he's sentenced, he can appeal the decision Merchan is scheduled to hand down before sentencing on whether to toss out the conviction based on presidential immunity, assuming Merchan rules against him and sentencing is still required.

The conviction can't stand, according to Trump, because five Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court ruled July 1 that certain evidence of official presidential acts can't be introduced at a trial against a former president. He says some evidence in his hush money trial, including conversations and phone calls he had as president, ran afoul of that ruling.

Bragg's office has defended Trump's conviction. However, it also expressed concern that, if Merchan stuck to the Sept. 18 sentencing date but an appellate court intervened at the last minute to prevent sentencing until the presidential immunity question is fully appealed, security preparations at the courthouse would go to waste.

