Donald Trump’s golfing granddaughter is taking her talents to this Florida university

It’s all about the U for Kai Trump.

Former President Donald Trump’s oldest granddaughter, 17, is headed to the University of Miami.

The golf phenom made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday night, saying she was “beyond excited” to verbally commit to UM’s prestigious program.

The Benjamin School senior also gave a round of thanks for those who helped her in her journey, including parents, Donald Trump Jr. and his ex wife Vanessa; her team and coaches; and of course, “grandpa.”

Last month, she spoke lovingly about the 78-year- old presidential candidate during a speech at the Republication National Convention in Milwaukee shortly after he was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Kai revealed that the former POTUS always spoiled her by giving her “candy and soda” behind her parents’ back, and when she made honor roll printed it out to show to his friends.

The two often play on the greens together, she revealed.

“If I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head,” the native New Yorker said to laughs. “He’s always surprised I don’t let him get to me ... I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too.”

Speaking of Trumps, Kai will be in the same county of at least one member of the clan, who mostly live in the Palm Beach area. Aunt Ivanka and Uncle Jared have a megamansion in Indian Creek Village, about a 20 minute drive away, depending on traffic.