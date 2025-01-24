Trump headed to California and Asheville, NC; Deportation flights begin: Live updates

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Friday are taking their first trip since the second term inauguration, visiting two parts of the country devastated by natural disasters.

The president and his wife first head to western North Carolina, where recovery efforts are still ongoing after Hurricane Helene ripped through the area last year.

Later, the Trumps will travel to southern California, which has been rocked by brutal wildfires. The president has threatened to withhold relief from California if it doesn't reroute water to the southern part of the state. Trump is then scheduled to end the day in Nevada, spending the night ahead of a campaign-style rally in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Back in Washington, Trump will be addressing via video the 52nd annual March for Life rally to protest against abortion. Vice President JD Vance, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune are also on the speaking agenda. And the Senate around 9 p.m. is expected to hold a final confirmation vote for Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee to lead the Pentagon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep up with live updates from across the USA TODAY Network.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (left) walk on the tarmac to board Air Force One as they depart for North Carolina at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., January 24, 2025.

Trump calls DOD nominee Pete Hegseth ‘a good man’

President Donald Trump praised his nominee to lead the Defense Department, Pete Hegseth, as a “good man” but didn’t predict what would happen with his Senate confirmation vote scheduled for late Friday.

“He’s a good man. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Trump said. “I hope he makes it.”

GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted against limiting debate on the nomination. Trump also questioned whether Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., would support Hegseth because Trump and McConnell have had disputes in the past.

“I was very surprised that Collins and Murkowski would do that,” Trump said.

- Bart Jansen

Members of the media work as U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House aboard Marine One during his first trip as the new president, in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2025.

Trump: North Carolina was ‘allowed to fester’

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday morning outside the White House that he’s going to North Carolina because the state has been treated badly since Hurricane Helene and to California where he said the wildfires should have been extinguished already.

ADVERTISEMENT

“North Carolins is a horrible thing the way that’s been allowed to fester. It should have been done months ago,” Trump said. “North Carolins has been treated very badly.”

Trump will visit Los Angeles later in the day to hear about the wildfires.

“We’re going to take a look at the fire if they let the water flow, but they didn’t let the water flow,” Trump said.

- Bart Jansen

U.S. first lady Melania Trump looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media, during departure from the White House for his first trip as the new president, in Washington, U.S., January 24, 2025.

Trump's travel schedule - minute by minute

President Donald Trump left the White House by helicopter at 9:16 a.m. for his tour of disaster areas in North Carolina and California on Friday. Here’s where he is going (all times Eastern Standard Time):

11 a.m. in Fletcher, N.C.: Trump will receive a briefing on the recovery from Hurricane Helene, which flooded much of western North Carolina in September. Participants include a handful of lawmakers, state Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler; state House Speaker Dustin Hall; and Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse.

ADVERTISEMENT

12:05 p.m. in Swannanoa, N.C.: Trump meets with families affected by the hurricane. Participants include Ramona Nix, pastor of Eagle Rock Church; and people who received benefits from Samaritan’s Purse: homeowners Chris and Kim West; Thomas Bright and Jackie Mitchell; and Curtis A., Amber and Curtis B. Wright.

1:15 p.m. Trump leaves Asheville Regional Airport on a flight to Los Angeles.

5:40 p.m. Trump arrives at Los Angeles International Airport.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs for North Carolina at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., January 24, 2025.

6:25 p.m. Trump tours the Pacific Palisades Neighborhood. Participants include Fire Capt. Jeff Brown; Jason Hing, chief deputy of emergency services for the Fire Department; and homeowners Mike and Gaby Shaw.

7:05 p.m. Trump receives an emergency briefing in Pacific Palisades. Other participants include Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass; Ric Grenell, presidential envoy for special missions; Randy Moore, chief of the U.S. Forest Service; Kathryn Barger, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors; and Ed Ring, director of water and policy for the California Policy Center; and a dozen House members.

ADVERTISEMENT

8:20 p.m. Trump leaves for Los Angeles airport.

8:50 p.m. Trump flights to Las Vegas, where he will spend the night.

--Bart Jansen

‘Deportation flights have begun’: White House press secretary

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday announced that Trump’s campaign promise of mass deportation of undocumented immigrants was underway.

“Deportation flights have begun,” she wrote on X. “President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences."

Leavitt also included two photos of people boarding military aircrafts.

- Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy

North Carolina Gov. Stein to meet Trump

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein is planning to meet President Donald Trump on the tarmac of Asheville Regional Airport during Trump’s visit to Western North Carolina, according to The Citizen-Times, a USA TODAY Network partner.

Earlier in the week, Stein, a Democrat, said Trump’s planned visit to western North Carolina, which was ravaged by Tropical Storm Helene nearly four months ago, was “very good news” for the region’s residents. The storm killed more than 100 people across the state and caused an estimated $60 billion in damage, according to the latest estimate from the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management.

- Asheville Citizen-Times

U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the Oval Office of the White House, as he signs executive orders, in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

What is President Trump’s schedule today?

Trump's disaster-area tour begins around 10 a.m. ET on his first trip away from Washington. First comes a late morning visit to hurricane-damaged Asheville, North Carolina.

He'll then be wheels up on Air Force One in the early afternoon, heading west to Los Angeles and Santa Monica to visit areas ravaged by multiple wildfires. Trump is expected to reach California around 6:15 p.m. ET.

The president ends his Friday with a flight to Las Vegas, where he'll spend the night before hosting a downtown rally on Saturday. Trump won Nevada in 2024 after losing it four years earlier, and he recently told reporters he wanted to “thank them for the votes.”

A video message from the president will also play at the annual March for Life rally by pro-life advocates on Capitol Hill this morning. Vice President JD Vance will address the crowd during the rally in his first public appearance in his new role.

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy

Judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship order, calling it 'blatantly unconstitutional'

A federal judge in Seattle on Thursday blocked Trump's administration from implementing an executive order curtailing the right to automatic birthright citizenship in the United States, calling it "blatantly unconstitutional."

U.S. District Judge John Coughenour at the urging of four Democratic-led states issued a temporary restraining order preventing the administration from enforcing the order, which the Republican president signed on Monday during his first day on office.

The order has already become the subject of five lawsuits by civil rights groups and Democratic attorneys general from 22 states, who call it a flagrant violation of the U.S. Constitution.

– Reuters

Trump's CIA director confirmed

The Senate easily confirmed CIA Director John Ratcliffe with a bipartisan 74-25 vote Thursday afternoon, making him the second of Trump’s cabinet picks to clear the chamber after Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Ratcliffe previously served as the director of national intelligence during the first Trump administration.

– Riley Beggin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live updates: Trump to visit Asheville, LA; Deportation flights begin