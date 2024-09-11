Trump refuses to agree to second debate in surprise spin room appearance

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris went head-to-head for the first time in a potentially game-changing election debate - Reuters

Former president Trump has refused to accept a second presidential debate proposed by vice president Kamala Harris, denouncing her request as a sign that Ms Harris “lost” Tuesday night’s debate.



Less than an hour after the ABC News presidential debate ended, vice president Harris’ campaign called for another head-to-head.



“‘Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?’” Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement after the debate.

Early polls suggest Trump lost the debate after he became visibly agitated by Ms Harris’s attack lines.



Trump has previously called for three debates with Ms Harris, but it was not immediately clear whether he would agree to a second meeting after Tuesday’s clash in Philadelphia.



“We’ll look at it, but they want a second debate because they lost,” Trump told reporters in a surprise visit to the “spin room” after the debate.



Trump later appeared less willing to participate, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “I sort of think maybe I shouldn’t do it.”



“I have to think about it, but if you won the debate, I sort of think maybe I shouldn’t do it. Why should I do another debate? She immediately said, ‘We want another.’ That’s, you know, what happens when you lose you immediately want to do a rematch.”



Following the battle on Tuesday night, FOX News Media executives have formally offered to host a second debate between the election rivals in October, with Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum as moderators.



FOX News Media president and Executive Editor, Jay Wallace, and Vice President of Politics, Jessica Loker, said that the news channel was “re-upping its proposal.”



“As the Harris Campaign has stated, the American people will have another opportunity to see both on stage in October,” they wrote in a letter to the Harris and Trump campaigns.



They proposed to hold a second debate in October, amid early in-person voting in multiple battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.



A second presidential debate has not been announced. The vice presidential candidates are scheduled to debate on 1 October.



11:26 AM BST

10:50 AM BST

Donald Trump hits debate spin room and attacks ‘unfair’ moderators

In an unusual move, Mr Trump entered the spin room and told reporters after the debate finished that the moderators were “very unfair” on him, and he felt it had been “three on one”.

“She wants to do another debate, because she got beaten tonight, but I don’t know if I will,” he said. “I thought it was a great night.”

“I thought the moderators were very unfair. It was basically three on one. I thought the moderators were very unfair – everybody did.

“I assumed the moderators would be bad, because [ABC] was the worst of all the networks in my opinion.”

David Muir, one of the moderators, interrupted Trump several times to offer rebuttal of his points, including that Haitian migrants are eating dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the former Republican primary contender, said: “[There was] a much more biased setting this time around, that I think people at home will see through.

“So I do hope that there is not only another debate, but another debate...where the candidates can actually talk directly at each other, rather than have something that is laundered through what I do think was a biased moderation.”

10:25 AM BST

‘This is the worst moderated debate in history,’ says Sen Lindsey Graham

One of Donald Trump’s most prominent allies, Sen. Lindsey Graham, has called last night’s head to head “the worst moderated debate in history.”

“The moderators might as well be on the DNC payroll. This is ridiculous,” he wrote in a post on X.

But Mr Graham also denounced Trump’s performance in the presidential debate “a missed opportunity”, adding that it was crucial for the former president to defend his own administraiton if there’s another debate.

“She said, ‘We inherited a mess,’” Mr Graham told reporters following the debate.

“I was yelling and screaming, ‘No you didn’t — you inherited low gas prices, a secure border, a vaccine for Covid, you inherited the biggest Mideast change of my lifetime, the Abraham Accords, and now everything is to shit.’”

The moderators might as well be on the DNC payroll. This is ridiculous.



This is the worst moderated debate in history. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 11, 2024

10:11 AM BST

Who are the moderators?

David Muir, 50, is the anchor and managing editor of ABC News’ ‘World News Tonight’ and has worked at the network since 2003.

Mr Muir is no stranger to presidential interviews. He was the first network anchor to interview Trump in the White House back in January 2017.

Linsey Davis, 46, is the anchor of the evening newscast “ABC News Live Prime” and “World News Tonight” on Sundays. She has worked at the network since 2007.

Ms Davis interviewed vice president Harris last year and previously interviewed former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Previously, Davis joined Muir to help moderate two Democratic primary debates, in September 2019 and February 2020.

10:06 AM BST

Live fact-checking distinguished this debate

Earlier, we reported that the ABC moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, at last night’s US presidential debate had come under fire for targeting far more tough questions at Trump than at Ms Harris (see post at 9:58 am).

They “fact-checked” or clarified statement made by Trump five times. They did not issue any fact checks for statements made by vice president Kamala Harris.

Both candidates made about 50 claims, the vast majority of which were made by former president Trump, according to a tally by The Washington Post’s Fact Checker.

Trump spoke for about six minutes more than Harris, according to a New York Times tracker.

This marked a departure from the first debate, hosted by CNN in June, in which the moderators stayed out of the fray and left it to the candidates to push back and fact-check each other.

09:58 AM BST

‘ABC is a disgrace’: Biased moderators blasted as they turn on Trump during debate

The US presidential debate was supposed to be a head-to-head between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, but many commentators have said that the real debate was Trump V Harris and the ABC moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis.

“You had moderators live rebutting as if they’re on the team together,” Trump spokesman, Brian Hughes, told reporters after the debate.

09:21 AM BST

Fox News proposes second debate

Fox News said it has proposed hosting a second presidential debate in October.

The American media outlet said it sent letters to Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's campaigns before last night's head-to-head.

The Democrats said immediately after the debate that they would like a second, though Trump appeared more reluctant.

Jen O'Malley Dillon, the Harris' campaign chief, said: “Vice president Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?”

“She wants it because she lost,” Trump responded.

09:03 AM BST

Trump doubles down on pet-eating comments

Donald Trump has doubled down on his comments that immigrants in Springland, Ohio, are eating pet animals.

Taking to his Truth social platform after the debate, the former president shared a series of links and screenshots of the claims on social media and various news websites.

08:52 AM BST

Watch: Trump claims he had his ‘best debate ever’

When asked by The Telegraph if he had prepared enough for the debate, Donald Trump said it was his “best ever” performance.

08:37 AM BST

JD Vance defends Trump’s pet-eating comments

JD Vance, who is running to be vice president, has defended Donald Trump’s comments on immigrants eating animals in the town of Springfield, Ohio.

Trump made the comment, evoking a Right-wing conspiracy theory, despite local police saying there is no evidence to support the claims.

Speaking to NBC, Mr Vance said: “I’ve heard from many of my own constituents who have seen these things with their own eyes, who’ve seen these abductions with their own eyes, who have seen geese being taken out of local parks and slaughtered in front of their eyes.”

08:30 AM BST

‘We are going to win’: Harris attends watch party after debate

Kamala Harris attended a watch party in Philadelphia after finishing her debate with Donald Trump.

Posting a video of her at the event, Ms Harris said: “We are going to win.”

I stopped by a debate watch party in Philly before the end of the night.



Hard work is good work. And we are going to win. pic.twitter.com/DTXMNfH25F — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 11, 2024

08:10 AM BST

From handshakes to Hannibal Lecter, here’s a quick debate recap

If you’re just joining us this morning, here’s a recap of last night’s debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

It started off cordial, with Ms Harris going over to Trump, introducing herself (as the pair hadn’t actually met yet) and shaking his hand.

But Trump quite quickly began to attack Ms Harris on border security, one of his favourite topics.

The former president mentioned Springfield, Ohio ─ the town that is now in the centre of a bizarre Right-wing conspiracy theory about migrants eating residents’ pets.

Trump also attacked Ms Harris over a number of policy U-turns she has made, including on healthcare, fracking and immigration.

While Trump started off on the front foot, Ms Harris quickly managed to get under his skin, especially when she claimed people leave his rallies “out of boredom”.

“You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about ‘windmills cause cancer’. And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom,” she said.

She also said the world was laughing at Trump and that Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader, would “eat you for lunch”.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris went head-to-head in a 90-minute debate on Tuesday night - AFP

07:45 AM BST

Elon Musk: Harris ‘exceeded expectations’

Elon Musk, Tesla owner and vehement Donald Trump supporter, has admitted that Kamala Harris “exceeded expectations” in last night’s debate.

But Mr Musk, who has repeatedly labelled Ms Harris a communist on his platform, said he still supported the former president.

“That said, when it comes to getting things done, not just saying nice-sounding words, I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job,” he wrote.

“After all, if Kamala can do great things, why hasn’t she? Biden rarely shows up for work, so she’s basically in charge already.”

While I don't think the debate hosts were fair to @realDonaldTrump, @KamalaHarris exceeded most people's expectations tonight.



That said, when it comes to getting things done, not just saying nice-sounding words, I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job.



After… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

07:03 AM BST

Watch: Harris says Americans leave Trump rallies ‘out of boredom’

Kamala Harris attacked Donald Trump's rallies in the debate, saying people “leave out of boredom”.

This moment, according to Tony Diver, our US editor, changed the debate.

Ms Harris did accomplish something that Donald Trump’s opponents have tried to achieve since he first ran for office in 2016: she made him look ridiculous, Tony Diver wrote.

Twenty minutes into the debate, she launched an attack line tailor-made to wind him up.

“I’m going to actually do something really unusual, and I’m going to invite you to attend one of Donald Trump’s rallies, because it’s a really interesting thing to watch,” she said.

Read Tony's analysis here.

06:40 AM BST

Donations to Harris campaign reach $1bn

Over $1 billion has been raised on ActBlue, the Democrat's fund-raising platform, since Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Kamala Harris on July 21.

Tonight's debate helped the Harris campaign reach this milestone, with $24.2 million raised in the three-hour period after the debate, the New York Times reported.

06:35 AM BST

Watch: Trump calls Victor Orban a ‘tough, smart, respected’ leader

Donald Trump heaped praise on Viktor Orbán, the prime minister of Hungary, in tonight’s debate, labelling him a “tough” and “one of the most respected men”.

Trump went on to claim wars that have broken out since he left office, including in Ukraine and the Middle East, happened because he was not in office.

05:55 AM BST

Donald Trump attacks Kamala Harris over policy U-turns

Donald Trump attacked Kamala Harris for reversing course on key policies as the pair faced each other on a debate stage for the first time.

The Republican former president said “everybody’s laughing” at Ms Harris for her numerous about-turns on everything from fracking to defunding the police.

“They’re all laughing at it. She gave up at least 12 and probably 14 or 15 different policies,” he said.

“She was big on defunding the police in Minnesota” following the death of George Floyd in the state in 2020, Trump argued, but later retreated from the stance.

“Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison,” Trump continued, branding Ms Harris “a radical Left liberal”.

Trump said his Democratic opponent had also been “against [fracking] for 12 years”, despite Ms Harris now ruling out a ban on fracking.

The issue is of keen interest to voters in Pennsylvania, the most important swing state in 2024, given its significance to the state’s economy.

Trump said: “If she won the election, fracking in Pennsylvania will end on day one”.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris shook hands at the start of the debate - AFP

05:43 AM BST

‘This was my best debate’, says Trump

Asked by CNN about how he thought he performed tonight, Donald Trump said it was his “best debate”.

He was then asked about his answer to whether he would veto a national abortion ban, to which Trump said: “All you have to do is check it, it was a perfect answer on abortion. And I’ve done a great job in that and I’ve brought our country together.”

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media in the spin room following the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center - Bloomberg

05:26 AM BST

Debate ‘wasn’t even close’, says Biden

President Joe Biden, who would have been taking on Donald Trump tonight had he not dropped out of the race, has weighed in on Kamala Harris’ performance.

“America got to see tonight the leader I’ve been proud to work alongside for three and a half years,” Mr Biden said.

“Wasn’t even close. VP Harris proved she’s the best choice to lead our nation forward. We’re not going back.”

America got to see tonight the leader I've been proud to work alongside for three and a half years. Wasn't even close. VP Harris proved she's the best choice to lead our nation forward. We're not going back. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 11, 2024

05:16 AM BST

Harris wants second debate because she lost ‘very badly’, says Trump

Donald Trump has responded to Kamala Harris’ calls for a second debate, saying her team wants one “because she lost tonight very badly”.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump compared the vice president to a boxer who had just lost in the ring.

“When you’re a prize fighter and you lose, you immediately want a new fight,” he said.

05:07 AM BST

Watch: The moment Trump accused migrants of ‘eating cats and dogs’

Donald Trump during the debate raised a baseless online claim that Haitian migrants are “eating dogs” in Springfield, Ohio.

The claim, which has been aggressively debunked by authorities in the city, has sparked outrage. Ms Harris laughed and shook her heard when he mentioned it.

04:50 AM BST

Lindsey Graham says Trump was a ‘disaster’

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina reportedly called Donald Trump's debate performance a "disaster" in the spin room, saying that his debate team should be fired.

04:48 AM BST

Pictured: Harris and Trump speak after the debate

Kamala Harris speaks at a watch party after a presidential debate - AFP

Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the spin room - AP

04:30 AM BST

Trump allies attack ‘biased’ moderators

Donald Trump's allies have attacked "biased" ABC News after admitting that Kamala Harris performed well against him in Thursday's presidential debate.

The former president's surrogates told reporters in the spin room at the debate in Philadelphia that "biased" moderation by ABC's David Muir was the cause of their candidate's uneasy performance.

Mr Muir interrupted Trump several times to offer rebuttal of his points, including that Haitian migrants are eating dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the former Republican primary contender, said: "[There was] a much more biased setting this time around, that I think people at home will see through.

"So I do hope that there is not only another debate, but another debate...where the candidates can actually talk directly at each other, rather than have something that is laundered through what I do think was a biased moderation."

"Particularly Jonathan [sic] Muir I think was imbalanced in the way he handled that debate moderation."

04:29 AM BST

Harris campaign claim victory

In the spin room, the Harris campaign’s surrogates are claiming victory. Gavin Newsom, the California governor, said that she knocked out Trump “in the second round” and that “the prevailing winds” of the campaign are “not favourable to the former president”.

Over in the Trump camp, Vivek Ramaswamy conceded that Harris did better than Trump, but argued she had help from ABC News’s moderators.

04:18 AM BST

Swift officially endorses Harris for president

Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Kamala Harris for president following the election debate against Donald Trump.

The megastar shared her support on Instagram, saying that the vice-president “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them”.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” the Shake It Off singer wrote.

She signed off her post by referring to herself as “Childless Cat Lady” along with a picture of her holding one of her beloved cats.

It is a reference to JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, former remarks accusing “childless of cat ladies” of running the world, a much-derided comment that helped to turn him into one of the least popular vice-president candidates in history.

Taylor Swift attached an image of her with a cat and signed off'Childless Cat Lady' in her official endorsement of Kamala Harris

04:00 AM BST

Harris campaign calls for second debate

Jen O’Malley Dillon, campaign manager for the Harris campaign, said in the aftermath of the debate: “Under the bright lights, the American people got to see the choice they will face this fall at the ballot box: between moving forward with Kamala Harris, or going backwards with Trump. "That’s what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October. Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?”

03:47 AM BST

The debate is over

After 105 minutes, the presidential debate has ended.

It finished overtime with both candidates walking off different sides of the stage, barely looking at each other.

03:44 AM BST

03:39 AM BST

Inside the spin room

03:38 AM BST

Trump deflects on health care reform

Donald Trump deflects when asked how he would replace the Affordable Care Act, the last major legislative expansion to US healthcare protections often known as "Obamacare".

Trump previously vowed to repeal the legislation, which is widely popular with Americans, but was rowed back on his efforts during his first term amid opposition from within his own party.

After attacking Obamacare again on stage tonight, Trump is asked if he has his own proposal. "I have concepts of a plan," he says.

03:35 AM BST

‘We’re not taking anyone’s guns away’ - Harris

“We’re not taking anyone’s guns away,” Kamala Harris said, referencing that both her and her running mate Tim Walz are both gun owners.

She asked him to “stop with the lying” in what appeared to be an attempt to reach out to more Republican and moderate voters over the issue of gun control.

03:32 AM BST

Harris is praised by allies for calm demeanour

My phone has been blowing up with Democrats cock-a-hoop at Kamala Harris' performance tonight.

The vice-president's prosecutorial background had been hyped up by many of her allies ahead of the debate, but in fact it is her calm demeanour in the face of Donald Trump's fury that is delighting them.

"Kamala Harris may be delivering the best performance by a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton," shares former Obama strategist Pete Giancreco. "Never seen Trump backpedal like this. Totally rattled."

A Democratic operative from Georgia texts: "Kamala is DESTROYING Trump on the debate stage!"

03:30 AM BST

Harris insists she is ‘not Joe Biden’

Kamala Harris insisted she is "not Joe Biden" as she attempted to distance herself from her former running mate.

After claims by Donald Trump that she "is Joe Biden," Ms Harris hit back and declared herself part of a "new generation".

Mr Biden stood down from the presidential election in July amid disastrous popularity ratings.

"Clearly, I am not Joe Biden, and I am certainly not Donald Trump," she said. "What I do offer is a new generation of leadership for our country, one who believes in what is possible, one who brings a sense of optimism about what we can do, instead of always disparaging the American people."

Ms Harris's team has been working hard to try and distance her from Mr Biden, while taking credit for his administration's successes. Some of his flagship policies, including $5trn in tax rises, have been junked.

03:28 AM BST

Trump: Harris would turn US into ‘Venezuela on steroids’ with illegal migrants

Donald Trump has claimed that Kamala Harris will turn the country into “Venezuela on steroids” with illegal migrants if she wins the US election.

At Tuesday’s presidential debate in Philadelphia, he said the vice-president was “destroying this country” by allowing criminals to illegally travel into the US.

“Do you know that crime in Venezuela, and crime in countries all over the world, is way down?” he said.

“You know why? Because they’ve taken their criminals off the street, and they’ve given them to [Ms Harris], to put into our country.”

He added: “She’s destroying this country, and if she becomes president, this country doesn’t have a chance of success. We’ll end up being Venezuela on steroids.”

His comments came after Ms Harris accused him of planning a “dangerous” agenda for his second term, including a federal ban on abortion. Trump denied that claim.

03:25 AM BST

Harris: ‘Trump would give up on Ukraine’

Kamala Harris said that Trump would "give up" Ukraine to Russia, after he twice refused to say he wanted Ukraine to win the war.

"I believe the reason that Donald Trump says that this war would be over within 24 hours, because he would just give it up, and that's not who we are as Americans," she said.

She added: "If Donald Trump were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now. And understand what that would mean, because Putin's agenda is not just about Ukraine....Putin would be sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe, starting with Poland."

She then pointed out that 800,000 Polish people live in Pennsylvania, where the debate is taking place tonight. The Polish community is large in several midwestern states Ms Harris is relying on for an electoral college majority in November.

03:23 AM BST

Harris: Putin would eat Trump for lunch

Kamala Harris accused Donald Trump of being an international laughing stock easily manipulated by some of the world's worst leaders, as the pair traded barbs on foreign policy during their televised debate.

"I have traveled the world as vice president of the United States and world leaders are laughing at Donald Trump. I have talked with military leaders, some of whom worked with you, and they say you're a disgrace," she said, addressing him directly.

She added that it was "well-known that these dictators and autocrats are rooting for you to be president again because they're so clear - they can manipulate you with flattery and favors, and that is why so many military leaders who you have worked with have told me you are a disgrace."

She tied off her attack with the comment: "Putin would eat you for lunch."

03:18 AM BST

Trump unclear on whether Ukraine should win

Donald Trump has refused to say it was in America's best interests for Ukraine to win its war with Russia.

"I want to get the war settled," Trump said, noting he knows both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky "very well".

Trump attacked Joe Biden for refusing to engage with Putin, saying "he hasn’t even made a phone call" to the Russian leader since the war began.

"I’ll speak to one, I’ll speak to the other," he said, describing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as "a war that is dying to be settled".

Trump added: "We’re playing with World War Three… where is our president? We don’t even know if he’s our president. They threw him out of the campaign like he was a dog."

Asked again if it was in America’s best interest for Ukraine to win the war, Trump replied it was in the country's "best interest to get this war finished and get it done, negotiate a deal... [and] stop these human lives from being destroyed".

03:15 AM BST

03:15 AM BST

Trump: ‘Israel will be gone if Harris is president’

Donald Trump claimed that Kamala Harris "hates Israel" without providing evidence, and said that if she was elected as president, Israel "would be gone".

She also “hates the Arab population, because the whole place is going to get blown up ... Arabs, Jewish people," the former president added.

Ms Harris strongly denied his claims and struck back by calling him "weak" on foreign policy.

03:09 AM BST

Harris is successfully riling up Trump

Kamala Harris has successfully riled up Donald Trump on several occasions during the course of the debate.

He looked furious when she raised the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

He was even more heated just now when foreign policy came up, angrily claiming Ms Harris "hates" Jews and Arabs and they will all be "blown up" if she is president.

The vice-president looked on in amusement as he continued to rant. This is exactly what she was hoping to see.

03:07 AM BST

Harris: ‘Trump was fired by 81 million people’

“Donald Trump was fired by 81 million people,” Kamala Harris told the Republican nominee in reference to his 2020 election loss.

“Clearly, he is having a very difficult time processing that,” she said, mockingly.

Trump then refuted his own recent remarks in which he appeared to say he lost the election to Joe Biden, including the comment he “lost by a whisker”.

“I said that?” Trump said.

“Are you now acknowledging that you lost in 2020?” moderator David Muir asked.

“No I don’t acknowledge that at all...That was said sarcastically,” he responded.

02:58 AM BST

Trump: I had nothing to do with Jan 6

Asked if he regretted his actions over the Capitol riot on Jan 6, 2021, Donald Trump said he ordered the crowd to leave "peacefully and patriotically".

He then went on to defend the protestors, saying: "This group of people treated so badly."

When asked again if he felt regret, Trump answered: "I had nothing to do with that other than they asked me to make a speech. I showed up for a speech."

02:56 AM BST

Trump suggests Democrats responsible for assassination attempt

Donald Trump suggested, without giving evidence, that Kamala Harris and the Justice Department were weaponised against him.

"I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about me. They talk about democracy, I'm a threat to democracy. They’re the threat to democracy," he said.

02:50 AM BST

Inside the debate

Donald Trump looking stern behind the podium - AFP

Kamala Harris holds her hands together as she talks about the issue of abortion - AFP

The pair of rivals have tried to interrupt each other

02:48 AM BST

Harris challenged on fracking U-turn

Kamala Harris attempted to shrug off her U-turn on fracking after she was challenged about it by an ABC moderator.

Ms Harris supported a federal ban on fracking when she ran for the Democratic nomination in 2019, before reversing her stance when she joined Joe Biden's ticket a year later.

"My values have not changed," she said. "We're here in Pennsylvania, and I made that very clear in 2020 I will not ban fracking. I have not banned fracking as vice president of United States, and in fact, I was the tie breaking vote on the Inflation Reduction Act which opened new leases for fracking.

"My position is that we have got to invest in diverse sources of energy so we reduce our reliance on foreign oil."

Fracking is a major issue in Pennsylvania, which is both a swing state and a major industrial area where fracking takes place.

02:46 AM BST

Trump chastises Harris for interrupting him

There is laughter in the media filing room here at the debate as Donald Trump chastises Kamala Harris for interrupting him.

"Wait a minute, I'm talking now," Trump tells her. "You don't mind, please. Does that sound familiar?"

02:39 AM BST

Trump distances himself from Vance on abortion

Donald Trump is distancing himself from his own running mate JD Vance on the question of abortion.

Asked about the contradiction between his own comments on a national abortion ban, which he says he opposes, and Mr Vance, Trump replies: “Well, I didn't discuss it with JD, in all fairness.”

“I don't mind if he has a certain view,” he said, but added his running mate was not “speaking for me”.

02:38 AM BST

Harris invites audience to attend Trump rallies

Kamala Harris has invited the audience to go to Donald Trump’s rallies in a mocking answer that immediately riled him on stage.

“I’m going to actually do something really unusual, and I’m going to invite you to attend one of Donald Trump’s rallies, because it’s a really interesting thing to watch,” she said.

“You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about ‘windmills cause cancer’. And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom,” she said.

Trump looked absolutely furious. He immediately jumped in to respond, angrily telling Ms Harris: “People don’t go to her rallies. There’s no reason to go. And the people that do go, she’s busting them in and paying them to be there and then showing them in a different light, so she can’t talk about that.

“People don’t leave. My rallies, we have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of politics.”

02:36 AM BST

Trump repeats debunked story on migrants ‘eating dogs’

Donald Trump has repeated his unverified claims, based on an online conspiracy, that Haitian migrants are “eating dogs and cats” in Springfield, Ohio.

ABC News moderator David Muir pushes back on the claim, but Trump persists.

“In Springfield they’re eating the dogs. The people are eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there. THat is what is happening in our country,” he said.

When it was Harris’s turn, she scoffed. “Talk about extreme!”

02:31 AM BST

Trump most energised on topic of abortion

Donald Trump was at his most energised when the topic of abortion came up.

He knows it is the single issue that could cost him the election.

Trump goes on the defensive, claiming Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz thinks "execution after birth is absolutely fine".

The moderators point out no state has legalised abortion after birth, as Trump claimed.

Trump goes on to say he "I believe strongly in exceptions" to abortion bans, evoking Ronald Reagan, who supported carve outs for cases involving rape, incest and life of the mother.

This is an issue that’s torn our country apart for 52 years.

02:29 AM BST

‘Your boss spends all his time at the beach’ - Trump

Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden's love of the beach, joking that he cannot be called Kamala Harris's "boss".

He said: "I think probably her boss, if you call him a boss...he spends all his time on the beach.

"But look, her boss went out and said, 'We'll do [student loan forgiveness] again. We'll do it a different way'.

"And he went out, got rejected again by the Supreme Court. So all these students got taunted with this whole thing."

02:25 AM BST

Harris accuses Trump of ‘selling out’ US to China

Kamala Harris has accused Donald Trump of "selling out" the US to China by selling them computer chips.

"Under Donald Trump's presidency, he ended up selling American chips to China to help them improve and modernize their military," she said.

"Basically sold us out, when a policy about China should be in making sure the United States of America wins the competition for the 21st century."

She added that the US policy on China should involve "focusing on the details of what that requires, focusing on relationships with our allies, focusing on investing in American-based technology"

She went on to accuse him of being too close with Xi Jinping. "What Donald Trump did, let's talk about this, with Covid, is he actually thanked President Xi for what he did during Covid," she said.

"Look at his tweet. 'Thank you President Xi!' When we know that she was responsible for lacking, and not giving us transparency, about the origins of Covid."

02:24 AM BST

Trump telling ‘bunch of lies’ on abortion - Harris

Kamala Harris said “you’re gonna hear a bunch of lies” from Donald Trump on abortion.

“Donald Trump should not be telling women what to do with her body,” Ms Harris said as she pledged her full support to reinstating the protections of Roe V Wade.

02:23 AM BST

Trump says Harris ‘copied Biden’s plan’ for economy

Donald Trump said Democratic rival had no economic plans of her own, and had copied President Joe Biden's policies.

"She doesn't have a plan. She copied Biden's plan, and it's like four sentences... four sentences that are just, 'Oh, we'll try and lower taxes.' She doesn't have a plan," he said.

02:15 AM BST

‘I have nothing to do with Project 2025’ - Trump

We made it around five minutes through this debate before Kamala Harris mentioned Project 2025 ─ a policy document created by a think tank that she has tried to link to Trump.

“What you’re going to hear tonight is a detailed and dangerous plan called Project 2025, that the former President intends on implementing if he were elected,” she said.

Trump replied that he is an “open book” and has “purposely” not read the Project 2025 document, created by the Heritage Foundation. He has previously distanced himself from the key figures connected to the project, including some of his former allies.

“I have nothing to do with Project 2025,” he said.

02:14 AM BST

‘Same old, tired playbook’

“The same old, tired playbook” is a line Kamala Harris used to great effect in her first major interview as a presidential candidate.

It is an effective way to deny Donald Trump the mantle of the change candidate, and deflect from the fact that she has been in government for the last four years.

02:12 AM BST

Trump pivots to favourite topic - border security

After a quick bit of rebuttal, Trump has pivoted this question on the economy straight to his favourite subject: border security.

“We have millions of people pouring into our country from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums, and they’re coming in, and they’re taking jobs that are occupied right now by African-Americans and Hispanics and also unions,” he says.

He then mentions Springfield, Ohio ─ the town that is now in the centre of a bizarre Right-wing conspiracy theory about migrants eating residents’ pets.

“They are taking over the towns, they’re taking over buildings,” he says, talking more about illegal migrants. “They’re going in violently.”

02:11 AM BST

Harris shakes head without breaking rules

Kamala Harris has been shaking her head as Donald Trump speaks, giving a silent response to her rival's claims despite the muted microphones.

The two candidates are not allowed to interrupt one another, but have to wait for their allotted time for rebuttals.

02:08 AM BST

No audience in the debate hall

There is no audience in the debate hall tonight - a stipulation that dates back to when the Biden campaign first negotiated the rules for tonight's debate.

However, there is a very small group of the White House press corps feeding tidbits to fellow journalists from within the room.

The restricted White House press pool - one print, radio, television and wire reporter each - is sat six rows from the stage.

"It’s an intimate room cast in blue lights, with graphics of the Constitution serving as a backdrop for the candidates," they shared in a report.

02:04 AM BST

Trump and Harris shake hands

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris shook hands as they greeted each other other on stage as the debate kicked off.

The vice-president walked over to Trump and extended her hand. He accepted the handshake.

01:59 AM BST

Nearly time...

The first election debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is about to begin.

01:58 AM BST

01:54 AM BST

What is Donald Trump’s mindset?

Donald Trump shared his mindset going into the debate with his friend and Fox News anchor Sean Hannity.

"I'm going to let her talk," he told Hannity on Fox, suggesting Ms Harris' tendency towards word salads would be an act of self-harm.

Now seeking the White House for the third time, Trump has done more presidential debates than any other candidate.

"Debating is an interesting thing. I’ve been in many debates. I think I’ve probably won because of debating maybe," he said previously.

As he likes to say, "you can go in with all the strategy you want, but you have to sort of feel it out as the debate’s taking place".

It is this ability to think on his feet that has proved to be Trump's great strength. It's the off-the-cuff remarks that enthuse his voters at his rallies.

Ms Harris has in the past struggled to be as dexterous - something campaign insiders say they have been attempting to work on during debate training over the last few days.

01:50 AM BST

Harris has most to lose tonight

Kamala Harris has both the most to gain and the most to lose tonight.

Like him or loathe him, a lot of voters have already made up their mind about Donald Trump.

Ms Harris may have spent the last four years a heartbeat away from the presidency, but polls suggest many Americans still do not feel they know much about her.

This is a chance to either make her pitch to the millions of voters watching on TV - or allow Trump to define her.

What does Kamala Harris need to do to be successful tonight? Pete Giangreco, a former Obama strategist, texts: "look strong and stick it to him!"

01:46 AM BST

Trump’s aim tonight: tie Harris to Biden

It’s easy to forget, looking back at Joe Biden’s re-election bid through the lens of the last debate, but voters had concerns about Mr Biden beyond just his age.

Americans have been struggling with high gas and grocery prices for a long time, and many hold the current Oval Office occupant responsible.

Donald Trump’s advisers say his aim tonight should be to remind voters of that, and to tie Kamala Harris to Mr Biden’s record.

His campaign signalled that would be their strategy in a missive this morning, sent with the subject line: "Kamala Harris Is Inseparable From Joe Biden".

01:45 AM BST

Harris to get ‘shorter’ podium than Trump

Kamala Harris is reportedly set to have a shorter podium during the debate in order to minimise her height difference against Donald Trump.

Trump is nearly a foot taller than his opponent, one of the largest height differences among presidential nominees in US history. Trump’s campaign has already made jokes about this, with a member of his team saying: “It looks like the kids’ table at Thanksgiving,” according to Axios.

In the case of presidential candidates, size does appear to matter with two thirds of elections since 1900 having been won by the taller of the two main nominees.

Should she win the election, Kamala Harris, who says she is at five feet four, would be the shortest president since James Madison, who held office between 1809 and 1817.

01:39 AM BST

Melania Trump implies husband’s assassination attempt was conspiracy

Melania Trump has implied the assassination attempt against her husband was a conspiracy in a video posted hours before the presidential debate between him and Kamala Harris.

The former first lady said there was “definitely more to this story” and asked why police failed to stop Thomas Crooks from opening fire on Trump on July 13.



"The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience," she said.



"Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can't help but wonder: why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth."



Mrs Trump’s video ended with a shot of her upcoming book, Melania, which is to be released on October 8.

01:28 AM BST

Newsom: ‘Harris is fresh air, Trump is stale’

Gavin Newsom, the California governor, told reporters in the spin room just now that Kamala Harris is “the fresh air of progress,” while Donald Trump is “derivative of himself”.

“She’s the fresh air of progress, she’s new, she’s the next generation,” he said, to a crowd of journalists.

“He’s old, he’s stale, he’s derivative. He’s - dare I say - boring. Have you watched some of his speeches?"

He added: “I find him profoundly boring, and boorish, and derivative of himself. He’s got a challenge tonight. That said, he has more options because he doesn’t play by the rules, the same rules you and I do.”

Mr Newsom has become one of the Democrats’ most reliable surrogates, regularly appearing at events and on television in support of Ms Harris and Joe Biden before her. He is expected to make a bid for the nomination at the next election in 2028.

Gavin Newsom says in the ABC debate spin room that Kamala Harris is "the fresh air of progress".



He says Trump is "old, stale, derivative and, dare I say, boring". pic.twitter.com/Ak5JoEbGvu — Tony Diver (@Tony_Diver) September 11, 2024

01:24 AM BST

Harris campaign brings in heavyweights for spin room

The Harris campaign is pulling out all the stops to work the media circuit here in Philadelphia tonight.

They are sending out more than a dozen campaign surrogates to shill for them in the spin room backstage following the debate.

They include Democratic governors Gavin Newsom, Roy Cooper, Michelle Lujan Grisham and Josh Shapiro, several members of Congress, and Khizr Khan, the father of a Gold Star recipient.

Is that a indication of confidence or nerves?

Harris campaign insiders claim it should be read as a sign of their optimism going into the debate.

01:17 AM BST

Trump to get last closing statement, Harris to get right podium

Donald Trump won a virtual coin toss last week to determine the podium placement or the order of the closing statements.

The Republican nominee chose to offer the last closing statement, while his rival Kamala Harris chose the right podium position on screen, according to ABC News.

Donald Trump gets the last closing statement, while Kamala Harris picked for her podium to be on the right - AFP

01:10 AM BST

‘This could be a final chance to change the trajectory of this race’ - analysis

12:55 AM BST

The rules of the debate:

The candidates microphones will be muted when the other speaks

No written notes will be allowed

The candidates cannot ask each other questions

No staff can visit them during the two commercial breaks

There will be a two-minute limit to answers, two minutes for rebuttals and one extra minute for follow-ups, clarifications or responses

There will be no audience

12:50 AM BST

Why is Pennsylvania at the heart of the election?

Pennsylvania, where the election debate is being held, has emerged as the most crucial swing state in this race.

Joe Biden won here in 2020, and Kamala Harris’s most likely route to the required 270 electoral college delegates involves a win in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

For Donald Trump, Pennsylvania’s 19 delegates offer a much speedier route to the same figure. Without a win here, he needs more “Sun Belt” states in the South.

The polls put the candidates neck-and-neck, and both have spent a significant proportion of the campaign on the stump here. It was in Butler County, nearby, where Trump was shot in July.

Read more on the swing states here

12:45 AM BST

‘This is Harris’s time to win over doubtful voters’ - analysis

Alan Schroeder, one of the leading authorities in the US on presidential debates, told The Telegraph that this is Kamala Harris’s most important chance to win over doubtful voters.

“I see parallels for Kamala Harris with John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, all of whom capitalised on presidential debates to successfully sell themselves to an electorate that required some convincing," said Prof Schroeder, author of Presidential Debates: Forty Years of High-Risk TV.

He continued: “Against Trump, Harris holds the added advantage of having room to grow her base of support.

“Attitudes about Trump are pretty well set in stone at this point, but Harris has an opportunity to win over that segment of the audience that has not made up its mind, or who still needs to be sold on her candidacy.

“With the race essentially tied at this point, that’s the better position to be in.”

12:37 AM BST

Who is moderating the debate?

David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the election debate.

Mr Muir, 50, is the anchor of 'ABC World News Tonight' and arguably one of the most well-known journalists in America. His show has been the most watched news programme in the US since 2015.

Ms Davis, 46, is the host of 'ABC News Live Prime' and the Sunday edition of the 'World News Tonight'. She has moderated presidential nominating debates in the past, but never an election showdown like tonight.

ABC's David Muir and Linsey Davis will together moderate the election debate - AP

12:22 AM BST

Where to watch Trump v Harris debate...

Channel 4 is showing the event in the UK with coverage starting at 1.30am (BST).

The event will air live in the US on ABC and be streamed to the 24/7 network ABC News Live, the ABC app and the ABC website.

It is also set to be available on Hulu and via connected devices through Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV.

Read more about what's happening here

12:16 AM BST

Pictured: Trump is all smiles as he touches down

Donald Trump lands in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Reuters

The former president lifted his fist as he exited the plane - AFP

12:12 AM BST

Walz: ‘Trump’s debate experience will count against him’

Tim Walz has claimed Donald Trump’s debate experience – this will be his seventh such encounter – will actually count against him.

“The good news is this is his seventh debate,” Mr Walz told a fundraiser in Las Vegas on Tuesday. “And we know exactly what to expect.”

Trump debated three times with Hillary Clinton on his way to beating her in 2016. In 2020, be debated twice with Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who would go on to defeat him.

In June, Trump debated again with Mr Biden, in what turned out to be a disastrous night for the incumbent president.

12:00 AM BST

Trump lands in Philadelphia

Donald Trump has landed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania ahead of the presidential debate.

His plane landed at 6.40pm ET (11.40pm BST).

Donald Trump's plane prepares to land in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Republican nominee's plane lands

11:51 PM BST

Harris will attack Trump where it hurts - analysis

Kamala Harris will “want to tell her story” to voters who will be encountering her as the Democratic nominee for the first time, Christopher Galdieri, professor of politics at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire told the Telegraph.

“She'll emphasise her experience as a prosecutor and as vice president, and work to convince Americans she is ready and able to serve as president."

He added: “She'll also want to attack Trump on his weak spots: His felony convictions, his threats to jail opponents, abortion, and more. Look for her to seize on any verbal slips or lapses.

“Without Biden on stage as contrast, voters will be more likely to notice anything that suggests Trump isn't what he once was – that he's "lost his fastball" as Ron DeSantis (remember him?) put it in the primaries.”

Trump, Mr Galdieri said, will want to emphasis Ms Harris’s negatives, "so he will attack her on anything and everything he can think of.

"But he's also struggled to come up with a coherent attack on her that sticks in the minds of voters, unlike ‘Crooked Hillary’ and ‘Sleepy Joe'.

"This could be tough for him."

11:36 PM BST

Both campaigns recruit high-level surrogates for ‘spin room’

Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have recruited a hoard of well-known names to make a case for them in the debate 'spin room'.

The 'spin room' is where supporters of each candidate put their own 'spin' on who is faring better in the debate in talks with the media.

Trump’s team is being led by running mate JD Vance, along with former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who famously debated with Ms Harris in a 2019.

The former president also has the support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the former independent candidate who ended his own run in support of Trump.

Also spinning for Trump are expected to be Michael Whatley, Republican National Committee Chairman, and his co-chair, Lara Trump, who is also the former president’s daughter-in-law.

There will also be several Republicans he defeated during the primary campaign, including North Dakota Govenor Doug Burgum, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The case for Ms Harris will be made by Senators Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Laphonza Butler of California, and Chris Murphy of Connecticut. She will also have the support of a number of members of Congress, including Jason Crow, Veronica Escobar and Robert Garcia.

Ms Harris also has two former Republicans spinning for her, both of whom served in Mr Trump’s administration – onetime communications director Anthony Scaramucci, and Olivia Troye, was a homeland security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence.

Ms Harris will also be supported by Khizr Khan, the father of a Muslim American soldier killed in Iraq.

The two candidates will face off for 90 minutes in their only planned debate of the 2024 presidential election - Shutterstock

11:25 PM BST

Walz: ‘Trump will talk about revenge’

Tim Walz, the Democratic vice-president candidate, said that the debate will see Kamala Harris "lay out a plan for this country" while Donald Trump will "talk about revenge".

“She’s going to talk about tackling some of the toughest problems, like climate change, and doing it in a way that grows our economy,” Harris’s running mate said during a visit to Phoenix, Arizona.

“On the other side of that screen, you’re going to see a nearly 80-year-old man, who’s in it for himself, talk about revenge and talk about how bad this country is, and talk us down on everything he does,” he said.

11:09 PM BST

‘Don’t try to out-insult Trump’

Chris Christie, a former Trump ally turned fierce critic, has warned Kamala Harris against trying to trade barbs with the former president during the debate.

The former Republican governor of New Jersey, who twice ran for the White House himself, even helped Trump prepare for debates in the past.

Writing in the New York Times, Mr Christie echoed the advice of Michelle Obama that when Trump “goes low”, she should “go high”.

He told the vice-president: “No one has more experience in the arena listening to his attacks and debunking them than I have.

“That’s how I know that Ms Harris’s goal during the debate cannot be merely besting Mr Trump or out-insulting him.

“If she spends most of her time tussling with him, she will end up like so many who have come before, stuck in the mud against the best political insulter in my lifetime.

"The problem with focusing only on him is that you ultimately sacrifice your message as you amplify his."

11:05 PM BST

Harris is ‘calm, cool, and collected’ ahead of debate, says Biden

President Joe Biden described Kamala Harris as “cool, calm and collected” ahead of her first debate with Donald Trump on Tuesday.

“I spoke with the vice-president,” Mr Biden told reporters on Tuesday at the White House as he prepared to leave for New York. “She seems calm, cool, and collected. I think she’s going to do great.”

However, the president refused to divulge what he told the presidential hopeful, saying he was “not going to tell you what advice I gave her”.

Joe Biden speaks to reporters outside the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC on Sep 10 - EPA

10:20 PM BST

Hello and welcome to our live coverage

We're bringing you all the latest updates from the US election debate.