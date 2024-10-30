Donald Trump hosts rally in Allentown
Former President Donald Trump hosted a campaign rally in Allentown on Tuesday night.
Former President Donald Trump hosted a campaign rally in Allentown on Tuesday night.
Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”
Trump visited a Hispanic majority town in Pennsylvania as the fallout over a comedian's racist jokes at his Madison Square Garden rally continues.
Critics asked, "Is that a threat?"
Well, that was fast. Mere seconds after Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy acknowledged “offensive comments about Latinos and Puerto Ricans and African Americans” were made at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, his colleague Brian Kilmeade attacked journalists for reporting on those comments. The Sunday rally’s first speaker was comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a series of vulgar jokes about groups the former president’s campaign is actively trying to woo in the days bef
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A comic calling Puerto Rico garbage before a packed Donald Trump rally in New York was the latest humiliation for an island territory that has long suffered from mistreatment, residents said Monday in expressions of fury that could affect the presidential election.
A Trump campaign worker has been fired after trying to blow the whistle on what she called “grift and greed” by top campaign officials—and an alleged “bugging” plot, the Daily Beast has learned. The worker, whose identity the Beast is withholding, wrote an explosive email after she was fired detailing her concerns about how the campaign’s most senior leaders, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, appear to be funneling millions of dollars to companies which, she alleges, are overcharging Donald Trump.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump hosted a rally featuring crude and racist insults at New York’s Madison Square Garden, turning what his campaign had dubbed as the event where he would deliver his closing message into an illustration of what turns off his critics.
‘We’re ashamed of it,’ a representative for the advertising company said
But the former longtime Trump attorney argued it wasn’t actually a cause for concern.
Nikki Haley, the Trump-supporting former South Carolina governor who periodically emerges on cable news to express concerns about the former president’s campaign, did so again Tuesday when she told Fox News that its “overly masculine” nature is unappealing to women. Haley not only said that the bashing of Puerto Rico that occurred at Trump’s rally over the weekend was problematic, but that the campaign also “needs to look at how they are talking about women.“ “This bromance and this masculinity
The Democratic vice presidential candidate replied with a damningly blunt question.
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Urged by some allies to apologize for racist comments made by speakers at his weekend rally, Donald Trump took the opposite approach on Tuesday, saying it was an “honor to be involved” in such an event and calling the scene a “lovefest” — the same term he has used to describe the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The former president also recalled two words his father told him he should never say.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat also exposed the real purpose of one claim that was repeatedly made at the event.
Trump campaign has denied speculation that former president is in poor health
Former President Trump attacked former first lady Michelle Obama during his rally in Atlanta on Monday, calling her “nasty” after Obama lobbed attacks at the former president while stumping for Vice President Harris. “You know who’s nasty to me? Michelle Obama,” Trump told supporters in Atlanta. “I always tried to be so nice and respectful.…
The first votes of the 2024 presidential election are rolling in, raising questions about what can be gleaned from the data in forecasting the possible outcome of the race. Almost all states and Washington, D.C., have begun some mail-in or early in-person voting and releasing information on the number of ballots returned, the first actual…
During his rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Trump shared he has a "secret" with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson that they'll reveal "when the race is over”
Loomer called out Greene after defending pro-Trump comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s comments calling Puerto Rico an ‘island of garbage’
Newly leaked video shows one of Donald Trump’s former top administration officials detailing his plans to give the Republican presidential candidate unchecked power to unleash the military on Americans if he wins re-election. The plan involves creating “shadow” government offices that would create flimsy legal justifications to override objections from military leaders and carry out executive orders, including sending in soldiers against protesters and other perceived enemies, according to a stu