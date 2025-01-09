Donald Trump huddles with Senate Republicans as GOP leaders disagree on how to pass his agenda

Riley Beggin, USA TODAY
Updated ·3 min read

WASHINGTON – President-elect Donald Trump met with Senate Republicans Wednesday night as GOP leaders split over the best path forward to enact his agenda.

Trump appeared to support a single-bill strategy preferred by House Republicans, according to GOP senators leaving the meeting in the U.S. Capitol, but was open to doing it in two separate packages if that stalls – which is still Senate Republicans' preferred method.

"We're looking at the one bill versus two bills, and whatever it is doesn't matter, we're going to get the result and we're going to make America great again," Trump said to reporters before the meeting as he walked past the Senate chamber to the Rotunda, where he paid his respects to the late President Jimmy Carter lying in state.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D. escorted Trump, who arrived at the Capitol with his wife Melania Trump and incoming White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump also discussed his proposal to annex Greenland, touted tariffs to pay for his priorities, and walked through the immigration-related executive orders he plans to sign on his first day in office, senators said.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump arrive at the U.S. Capitol on January 8, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is visiting Capitol Hill to pay his respects at the casket of late former U.S. President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda and also to meet with Republican Senate members.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump arrive at the U.S. Capitol on January 8, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is visiting Capitol Hill to pay his respects at the casket of late former U.S. President Jimmy Carter as he lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda and also to meet with Republican Senate members.

"You heard him say in his press conference that he's going to shut the border down – he has the ability through immediate actions of executive orders and other things," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V. "He's concerned about the safety of the country and what he sees going on with illegal immigration, so I think that carries a great urgency for him."

Congressional Republicans say they want to pass Trump's top policy priorities quickly, but they disagree on the best way to do it.

House Republicans want all their big priorities – border security, energy and tax policy – rolled into one massive bill. Senate Republicans would prefer to break it down into two big bills, one tackling border and energy first and another on tax policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump request for Senate Republicans: "That we all be on the same page, and that it's time to get things done. So work together and actually accomplish something," said Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala.

GOP senators argue taxes are going to spark a fight in Congress and take some time, so that's why they want to move first on immigration and the nation's energy industry. House Republicans, dealing with one of the smallest margins in modern history, fear two bills would be extremely difficult to get through their chamber.

Republicans are set to lead the House 220-215, so just a handful of GOP rebels could derail even must-pass legislation.

What Thune, Johnson and other top GOP lawmakers decide may determine how much of Trump's agenda can be accomplished in his first 100 days in office.

Trump is meeting with several groups of congressional Republicans this week in an attempt to get lawmakers on the same page about the most effective route. Senate Republicans Wednesday, followed by a slew of House Republicans visiting Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, over the weekend.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump meets with Senate Republicans on GOP agenda

Latest Stories

  • Watch: Trump meets with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill, pays respect to Carter

    President-elect Trump went to Capitol Hill Wednesday evening to meet with Senate Republicans and visit the Rotunda, where the late former President Carter is lying in state. With his inauguration just weeks away, Trump was expected to discuss his legislative priorities in closed-door meetings with GOP allies. Earlier this week, the incoming president expressed his…

  • Trump's golf resort liquor licenses may be one reason he's fighting to block a no-jail hush-money sentence

    Only after his hush-money sentencing can NJ officials move to revoke his liquor licenses. A revocation hearing is still pending, they told BI.

  • Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito says he spoke with Trump about clerk before hush-money filing

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito spoke with President-elect Donald Trump about a former law clerk the day before Trump went to the high court in a push to delay the sentencing in his New York hush-money case, the justice said Wednesday.

  • Mexican President Hits Back at Trump With New Name for North America

    Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should

  • Canadian Politician Fires Back at Trump: We’ll Buy Two of YOUR States

    A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its

  • ‘Traitor’ Kevin O’Leary Ripped by Fellow Canadians for Pushing U.S.-Canada Deal

    Kevin O’Leary’s countrymen are fed up with his supposed dealmaking to merge the U.S. and Canada. Canadians have come out en masse to clown the Montreal native—who has since ditched the great white north for sunny Miami Beach—over his efforts to combine his homeland with his adopted nation, as Donald Trump has recently proposed doing. The outrage came after Trump posted to Truth Social that “many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” with some determining the president-elect must have reac

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • Is Donald Trump kidding? Americans in Canada react to tariff, annexation threats

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has been courting controversy in Canada since his election victory, with threats to impose whopping tariffs on Canadian goods and musings about the country becoming "the 51st state."

  • Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not

    Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland

  • Biden casts doubt on his fitness to serve another four years days before term ends

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, in a new interview days before he leaves office, cast doubt on his fitness to serve another four years even as he maintained that he could have won election to a second term.

  • Mexico's President Sheinbaum offers sarcastic response to Trump's 'Gulf of America' comment

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded sarcastically on Wednesday to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

  • Elon Musk Biographer Details Why He Thinks Billionaire Is ‘Going Mad’

    An Elon Musk biographer has sounded the alarm that the world’s richest man may be losing his mind. The Harvard Law-educated biographer Seth Abramson speculated Monday that Musk might be “going mad” in a setting for all to see—brought on by his growing stress, history of mental illness, and self-described heavy drug use. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” he posted to X. “I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s a

  • Maggie Haberman Boils Down Donald Trump’s Latest ‘Troll’ To 1 Thing

    The New York Times journalist also differentiated between the various foreign policy comments being made by the president-elect.

  • Team Trump Admits Jack Smith Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    Special counsel Jack Smith‘s final report into the criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump has been blocked from release after the president’s lawyers launched a last-ditch effort to prevent its publication. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is re

  • France says EU won’t tolerate attack on borders after Trump Greenland takeover remarks

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot says the European Union (EU) will stand firm in its alliance in the face of repeated comments from President-elect Trump about the U.S. acquiring Greenland from Denmark. “If the European Commission does not know how to protect us against this interference or these threats of interference, then it must give…

  • Trump blames Newsom for California’s raging wildfires

    President-elect Trump blamed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for the massive wildfires that are blazing through the Los Angeles area, arguing he should have signed a declaration to pump more water through California to prevent the situation. “Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions…

  • Trump Goes On Puzzling Truth Social Rant About California Wildfires

    The president-elect acknowledged the wildfires by... blaming Gov. Gavin Newsom.

  • Freedom Caucus Reps Are Already Annoyed by Team Trump’s Meddling

    Members of the most conservative bloc of House Republicans are already annoyed by President-elect Donald Trump’s team’s apparently aggressive and heavy-handed approach to GOP legislators, according to a report. Punchbowl reported Tuesday that some members of the House Freedom Caucus were miffed after James Braid, Trump’s incoming lead congressional liaison, phoned into a Dec. 19 meeting to pressure its members to vote for suspending the debt ceiling. That warranted private complaints among the g

  • Mike Johnson Roasted Over What Could Be His Most Ironic Boast Yet

    The Republican House speaker seemingly ignored or forgot one chaotic thing.

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”