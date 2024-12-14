Donald Trump Humiliates Chris Christie as NJ and NYC Drone Theories Fly

Amid ongoing mystery drone sightings in New York and New Jersey over the last few weeks, President-elect Donald Trump took a dig at the Garden State’s former governor, Chris Christie, sharing a picture that asserts he is behind the drone sightings.

The president-elect posted the viral AI-generated meme to his social media accounts on Saturday depicting Christie scarfing down McDonald’s burgers while drones in the background delivered him more meals.

The original image was captioned “We now know the source of the drones over New Jersey,” however, the version shared by Trump did not include the cheeky commentary.

A longtime critic of Trump since 2017, Christie and the president-elect have a history of public spats, with the ex-governor often dissing Trump’s integrity and political know-how.

Both men ran for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Throughout his campaign, Trump also mocked Christie’s weight, referring to him as a “fat pig” to his supporters.

Chris Christie became a vocal critic of Trump in 2017 after being booted from the then-president's transition team. / Mike Segar/Reuters

There is no information to suggest Christie is behind the recent drone sightings in New York, New Jersey, and at a U.S. air base in Germany.

And, while law enforcement agencies have yet to identify the exact source of the unmanned crafts, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security said in a joint statement on Thursday that there was “no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or public safety threat or have a foreign nexus.”

The FBI has reportedly received over 3,000 tips related to drone sightings, which prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue temporary flight restrictions for New Jersey’s Picatinny Arsenal military base and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. On Friday evening, a New York airport was also forced to shut down as mysterious drone activity blocked the airspace.

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby addressed the mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey and other areas along the East Coast in a press briefing on Thursday. / Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

According to White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby, federal and state authorities have found “no known malicious activity” related to the drones.

“Upon review of available imagery, it appears that many of the reported sightings are actually manned aircraft that are being operated lawfully,” he said.

Despite these assurance, Trump addressed the drone phenomena on Friday in a Truth Social post and accused President Joe Biden of withholding information about the incidents.

“Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country,” he wrote. “Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge. I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!! DJT.”