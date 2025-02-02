Canada and Mexico hit back with retaliatory tariffs on US as Donald Trump risks trade war
Canada and Mexico have hit back with retaliatory tariffs on President Donald Trump's steep tax on goods imported from its neighbours.
Trump will impose 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% on goods from China, following a pledge he made after winning the White House.
Shortly after his inauguration, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to revert Denali to its previous name of Mount McKinley. This and some of Trump's earliest executive orders provide some insight into why he is imposing tariffs on the U.S.'s biggest ally.
How will Feb. 1 tariffs affect you?
President Donald Trump is planning tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. Those countries are major trade partners for many states.
OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump will hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs on Tuesday, with a lower 10 per cent duty for energy.
One Michigan business owner is not a fan of the White House’s new tariff policy. “This is going to be a mess,” she said. (AP video: Mike Householder)
Mexico and Canada would see a 25% tariff on imports sent to the U.S., while China faces a tariff of 10%.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has formally contested Google's decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, following an executive order by US President Donald Trump. Sheinbaum shared her letter to Google with reporters, emphasizing that Mexico maintains full sovereignty over its waters up to 12 nautical miles from the coast, a principle recognized globally.
One chart shows why US gas prices could spike under Trump's tariff plans.
US neighbors hit with 25% tariff and China with 10% as Trudeau pledges ‘forceful but reasonable’ response
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha
