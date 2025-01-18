Donald Trump inauguration LIVE: President-elect prepares to be sworn in as Biden era comes to an end

Donald Trump is set to return to the Capitol Building as he prepares for his second inauguration as president of the United States.

Mr Trump will succeed Joe Biden in the White House from January 20, when he takes the oath of office in Washington D.C.

The 78-year-old defeated Kamala Harris in the election to become the 47th president in November, after Mr Biden withdrew from the race.

JD Vance will also be sworn in as vice president, with the world’s attention focused on the ceremony.

However Trump will now take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of intense cold weather.

One notable absentee from the event will be Michelle Obama, who has confirmed she will not be attending with her ex-president husband Barack.

First time inauguration has moved indoors since 1985

Friday 17 January 2025 17:32 , Matt Watts

The Rotunda is prepared as the inclement weather alternative for each inauguration in the event of inclement weather.

The swearing-in was last moved indoors in 1985, when President Ronald Reagan began his second term. Monday's forecast calls for the lowest inauguration day temperatures since that day.

Alternate plans required for those planning to view the event

Friday 17 January 2025 17:30

Alternate plans are required for the more roughly 250,000 guests ticketed to view the inauguration from around the Capitol grounds and the tens of thousands more expected to be in general admission areas or to line the inaugural parade route from the Capitol to the White House, the Associated Press reports.

It says Trump said some supporters would be able to watch the ceremony from Washington's Capital One area on Monday, a day after he plans to hold a rally there. He said he would visit the arena after his swearing-in.

The National Weather Service is predicting the temperature to be around 22 degrees (minus-6 Celsius) at noon during the swearing-in, the coldest since Reagan's second inauguration saw temperatures plunge to 7 degrees (minus-14 Celsius). Barack Obama's 2009 swearing-in was 28 degrees (minus-2 Celsius). Adding to the bite: Wind is forecast to be 30 to 35 mph (48 to 56 kph), sending wind chills into the single digits.

Trump's swearing in to be moved indoors due to extreme cold weather

Friday 17 January 2025 17:24 , Matt Watts

President-elect Donald Trump is now due to take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of intense cold weather.

"The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way."

"It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of law enforcement, first responders, police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th.

"In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly."

Who of Trump's political rivals will attend?

Friday 17 January 2025 13:14

Ordeal: Former US President George W Bush was caught struggling with a poncho at Donald Trump's first inauguration (REUTERS)

Biden will attend the inauguration ceremony despite Trump not attending Biden’s 2021 swear-in and leaving the capital for Florida. The ceremony occurred only a fortnight after the January 6 insurrection when protestors stormed the US Capitol to stop the certification of Biden’s elections.

Trump became the first president in 150 years not to attend an inauguration and never conceded his 2020 defeat after efforts to overturn the loss based on unfounded theories of voter fraud.

Biden, who was present at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony in 2017, recently said “the only president who ever avoided an inauguration is the guy about to be inaugurated.”

The US has a long history of defeated presidential candidates sharing the inaugural state with those who have defeated them, meaning Kamala Harris is also due to attend the ceremony.

Barack Obama and other living former presidents will attend, as is tradition.

Michelle Obama, however, will be absent.

What is the weather looking like for the inauguration?

Friday 17 January 2025 08:10

Donald Trump’s inauguration will take place at the US Capitol next week (Jon Elswick/AP) (AP)

Given his propensity for sensitivity over the size of crowd he can attract, it is bad news for Donald Trump that freezing weather has been forecast for Monday.

The BBC has predicted it will be -5C for midday, when the president will take to the podium. It will be even colder later in the afternoon when he is set to take part in a military parade around the capital.

“We’re going to have dangerously cold temperatures with low wind chills,” said Brian LaSorsa, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the US. Mr Trump will be hoping supporters beyond his die-hards will brave the sub zero winter to cheer in his new reign.

Who will perform at the inauguration?

Thursday 16 January 2025 22:49

Donald Trump poses for a photo with Dana White, Kid Rock and Elon Musk at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York (Evan Vucci/AP) (AP)

Artists will perform at various inauguration events, including the likes of vocal Trump supporter Kid Rock and Billy Ray Cyrus - the pair will join Lee Greenwood at the Make America Great Again Rally on Sunday

A performance by country singer Jason Aldean is meanwhile slated for Monday evening at the Liberty Hall, where Aldean will play alongside The Village People and a “surprise musical guest”. Country band Rascal Flatts will be at the Commander-in-Chief ball, focussed on military service members.

The evening performances will follow an appearance made by Carrie Underwood at the swearing-in ceremony as she sings America The Beautiful. Also due to perform are Christopher Maccio and Greenwood.

Which world leaders are going?

Thursday 16 January 2025 19:01

French President Emmanuel Macron poses with Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Aurelien Morissard/AP) (AP)

This is the first time a president has invited world leaders to an inauguration ceremony.

Argentine President Javier Milei has disclosed plans to travel to Washington, though it is unclear whether an invitation to others have been accepted - including those to Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Nayib Bukele from El Salvador.

Some world leaders have not been invited to Trump’s swear-in ceremony, including Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, which Trump confirmed, then said, “but if he’d like to come, I’d like to have him”.

What happens during inauguration day on 20 January?

Thursday 16 January 2025 17:11 , Sami Quadri

Donald Trump's second inauguration day will begin with a service at St. John’s Church, Lafayette Square, a historic church in Washington, D.C., followed by tea at the White House.

Musical performances and opening remarks will kick off on the main stage, located on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building, at 09:30 EST (14:30 GMT).

This will lead into the swearing-in ceremony for Trump and Vance, followed by the inaugural address, where the president will outline his goals for the next four years.

After the ceremony, Trump will head to the President’s Room near the Senate chamber to sign key documents.

He will then attend a luncheon hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies.

The day’s events continue with a parade from the Capitol building down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

In the evening, Trump is set to appear at three inaugural balls across the city: the Commander-in-Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball, and the Starlight Ball, where he is expected to deliver speeches at each.

Donald Trump’s official inauguration portrait unveiled

Thursday 16 January 2025 16:25 , Sami Quadri

Donald Trump’s official inauguration portrait has been released ahead of next Monday’s swearing-in ceremony—and it’s drawing attention for its striking similarity to his infamous mugshot.

In the portrait, the president-elect is well-lit and dressed in a blue suit with a matching tie, but it’s his expression that has captured observers’ attention. Leaning slightly forward, Trump gazes directly at the camera with one eyebrow raised and his lips tightly closed.

“Trump really went with the mugshot aesthetic for the new presidential portrait,” remarked conservative commentator Benny Johnson.

Trump’s mugshot was taken in August 2023 at Fulton County Jail, where he was booked on racketeering and conspiracy charges and released on a $200,000 bond. The president-elect has denied all charges.

What day will Trump take office?

Thursday 16 January 2025 16:21 , Sami Quadri

Donald Trump will take office on Monday, January 20, following the inauguration ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The ceremony is set to begin at noon local time, with Trump officially becoming president upon taking the oath of office. The date and time of the ceremony are mandated by the 20th Amendment to the US Constitution. Inauguration Day always falls on January 20, unless it’s a Sunday, in which case it is moved to January 21.

For much of US history, Inauguration Day was held on March 4, but it was moved to January after the 1933 election.

What is the schedule for Trump's inauguration?

Thursday 16 January 2025 15:41

The swearing in ceremony for Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance is scheduled for 5pm GMT on Monday 20 January, which is also a national holiday (Martin Luther King Jr Day). Other ceremonial events officially commence Saturday 18, when the pomp and spectacle that comes with the inauguration kicks off.

Saturday

Reception and fireworks at Trump’s golf club in Virginia

Cabinet reception and vice president’s dinner

Sunday

Wreath laying at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier at Arlington National Ceremony

A “victory rally” at the Capitol One arena in Washington

Candlelight dinner

Monday

St John’s church service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-in ceremony

Farewell to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

US Capitol departure

The president’s signing room ceremony

Luncheon hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies

Oval Office signing ceremony

Speech at the Commander in Chief Ball, Liberty Inaugural Ball and Starlight Ball

Tuesday

National prayer service concludes inaugural activities.

What has Trump promised for his first day in office?

Thursday 16 January 2025 14:16 , Sami Quadri

Donald Trump has outlined dozens of commitments for his first day in office.

These include launching what he claims will be the “largest deportation program in the history of America” and signing pardons for those convicted and jailed for their roles in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. He has also vowed to reverse the Biden-Harris administration’s climate policies, including loosening regulations on fossil-fuel cars.

In total, the president-elect has made an estimated 59 pledges for his first hours in the White House, according to Axios.

(PA Wire)

How can I watch the inauguration?

Thursday 16 January 2025 13:10 , Sami Quadri

The White House will livestream the event, allowing anyone with a device to watch free of charge.

Most major news networks, including BBC, Sky News, ABC, CBS, CNN, CSPAN, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, and PBS will also provide live coverage of the inauguration.

German far-right leader to attend Trump inauguration

Thursday 16 January 2025 12:49 , Sami Quadri

A co-leader of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) will attend the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 just a month before a federal election in Germany, the party said on Thursday.

The invitation to Tino Chrupalla follows an endorsement of the AfD by Trump ally Elon Musk and a discussion with co-leader Alice Weidel on social media platform X which fed concern about the US billionaire's ambition to influence European politics.

"Attending the inauguration of President Donald Trump shows once again that we are implementing our interest-led policies," Chrupalla said in a statement.

"We stand ready as an alternative to be a strong partner on the continent of Europe. Germany must maintain good and peaceful relations with all countries," he added.

Tino Chrupalla, co-leader of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, addresses delegates during a party congress (AFP via Getty Images)

Kid Rock, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood to headline Trump inauguration celebrations

Thursday 16 January 2025 11:42 , Sami Quadri

Kid Rock and Jason Aldean will headline a host of country stars performing at President-elect Trump's inauguration celebrations.

The Make America Great Again Rally at Capital One Arena will feature Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus and Lee Greenwood on Sunday. "I'm excited to sing yet again for President of the United States and particularly my friend Donald J. Trump," Greenwood told AP.

Carrie Underwood will perform "America the Beautiful" at Monday's swearing-in ceremony. "I am honoured to be a small part of this historic event," she said in a statement.

Three inaugural balls will follow, with Aldean headlining The Liberty Ball, Rascal Flatts performing at the military-focused Commander-in-Chief Ball, and Gavin DeGraw entertaining donors at the Starlight Ball.

Donald Trump poses for a photo with Dana White, Kid Rock and Elon Musk at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York (Evan Vucci/AP) (AP)

TikTok CEO plans to attend Trump inauguration

Thursday 16 January 2025 11:16

The chief executive of TikTok plans to attend US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the plans.

Shou Zi Chew has been invited to sit in a position of honor on the dais, a location typically reserved for former presidents, family members and other important guests, according to the report.

It comes as US authorities are due to close TikTok's operations in the country this weekend over accusations that, as a Chinese-owned company, its popularity is a threat to national security.

The only alternative is for its owner, the private Chinese firm Bytedance, to announce that it is negotiating to sell TikTok. The Supreme Court is hearing a challenge to the ban, and Donald Trump has said he will reverse it. But in the meantime, reports from Washington say the Chinese government, which does not own the company but has regulatory oversight of its key algorithm, wants to negotiate a purchase.

(AP)

Michelle Obama to skip Donald Trump’s inauguration

Thursday 16 January 2025 10:41 , Sami Quadri

The former First Lady will not attend Donald Trump's inauguration, marking a sharp split from her husband's efforts to build bridges with the President-elect.

Mrs Obama was notably missing from Jimmy Carter's funeral, where Barack Obama was spotted chatting warmly with Trump. The two men's whispered conversation at the service set social media buzzing.

"It did look very friendly, I must say," Trump later remarked.

But while the former President pursues unity, sources say Michelle Obama refuses to put on a show of support for Trump.

An insider told Page Six: "She's never been fake and she's never been phony. She's always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up."

"She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn't have to unify around [Trump]. She doesn't have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes."

(AP)

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg to attend Trump's inauguration

Thursday 16 January 2025 10:01 , Sami Quadri

Tech billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg will attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, organisers confirmed.

The three executives will be seated together on the platform with Trump's Cabinet nominees and other dignitaries. Musk, who posted on X about being "honoured" to attend, has donated over a quarter-billion dollars to Trump's campaign. As CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and co-lead of Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency advisory body, Musk has frequently accompanied Trump since endorsing him in July.

Meta's Zuckerberg has recently reorganised his company's lobbying team and content moderation policies to align with the incoming administration. Meta has contributed £1 million to the inaugural fund.

President-elect Donald Trump walks with Elon Musk (AP)

Joe Biden warns of dangers of ultra-rich 'oligarchy' running America in final Oval Office speech

Thursday 16 January 2025 10:00 , Sami Quadri

President Joe Biden seized on what may be his final opportunity to reshape Americans' grim views on his term as he delivered a farewell address to the US on Wednesday night.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Mr Biden sounded the alarm over the accumulation of power and wealth among a small few.

"Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead," Mr Biden said, drawing attention to "a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a few ultra-wealthy people. Dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked."

Invoking president Dwight Eisenhower's warnings about the military-industrial complex when he left office, he added: "I'm equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers to our country as well."

You can read more here.

How to watch the inauguration

Thursday 16 January 2025 08:56

Viewers in the UK can tune into live coverage of the ceremony on BBC One or Sky News from 3.30pm on Monday. ITV News and Channel 4 will also be streaming the event.

Donald Trump giving a speech in Georgia (Sky TV)

For those planning on watching the ceremony elsewhere, all major US broadcasts plan to cover the event live, including NBC, CNN, FoxNews and ABC, with many channels due to report live from the US Capitol. Tickets to attend the grounds of the Capitol in Washington DC are free.

A livestream of the event will also be available through the White House.

What has Trump got planned initially when he gets to office?

Thursday 16 January 2025 03:12

US President-elect Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (AP)

Trump pledges to implement drastic and swift reform when he steps into the Oval Office. The president-elect has vowed to take action on a host of issues on his first day on the job.

Mr Trump said he wouldn’t be a dictator - “except for Day One”.

Key issues he will be expected to prioritise include reshaping the federal government and rolling back some Joe Biden administration policies brought in over the past four years.

Trump spent last year’s campaign articulating other ambitious plans for his first 100 days as President, including how he will transform the US’ relationship with neighbouring country Mexico.

See also: Donald Trump’s key policies

When will Trump make his first visit to the UK as President?

Wednesday 15 January 2025 21:09

Trump and Melania with the late Queen and the now King, Charles (PA Archive)

The British royal family may host Donald Trump on two state visits, making him the first elected politician in modern history to do so, according to The Telegraph.

Without providing a specific source, it has been stated that Downing Street and the Foreign Office are getting ready to extend an invitation to Trump after he returns to the White House. According to one insider, no in-depth conversations had yet occurred.

The Telegraph went on to say that considering King Charles' schedule, it is doubtful that any such visit will take place until at least 2026.

Trump’s last state visit as president took place in 2019.

Trump's 2017 inauguration

Wednesday 15 January 2025 16:51

Melania Trump attends her husband’s inauguration on January 20, 2017 (Getty Images)

Trump’s last inauguration was in 2017 when he was sworn in as the 45th President of the US, in a historic power transfer from Obama. The commander-in-chief was surrounded by family, living former presidents and Congress while sworn in by Chief Justice on the Western Front of the US Capitol.

The National Mall was sparsely covered with Americans in the lead up to the ceremony, according to aerial footage at the time - but former political aide Sean Spicer later insisted Trump drew “the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration”.

The ceremony came 19 months after the former Apprentice host descended from his Trump Tower office and announced his bid for the White House.