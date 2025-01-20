Donald Trump inauguration: Trump to declare national emergency at US-Mexico border in blitz of executive orders

Donald Trump has said he will declare an emergency at the US-Mexico border as one of a host of executive orders the incoming president will sign on Monday and in the coming days.

Incoming White House officials have said the first wave of executive orders will cover a mix of campaign trail promises, reversals of outgoing President Joe Biden's policies and restructuring of the federal government workforce.

One of the most high-profile orders will be Mr Trump declaring a national emergency on the US-Mexico border as part of a wider crackdown on immigration and cross-border crime.

Sky News' US partner NBC News has reported Mr Trump is expected to sign more than 50 executive orders on Monday, and possibly more than 100, citing a person in his transition operation.

Border and immigration

On the border, Mr Trump said he would declare a national emergency in his inaugural speech.

During the inauguration ceremony, Mr Trump said: "All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places they came.

"I will end the practice of catch and release and I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.

"Under the orders I sign today we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organisations."

In his first term, Mr Trump did the same after Congress refused to give him the money to build a border wall.

Energy and climate

However, the border emergency is not the only one Mr Trump intends to declare.

During his speech, the president said he would also declare "a national energy emergency", adding: "We will drill baby drill."

He continued: "We will be a rich nation again, and it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it."

NBC News reported this is aimed at expanding the administration's ability to improve domestic energy production.

Alongside that, he reportedly will:

• allow more drilling both offshore and on federal lands

• end a freeze on liquid natural gas exports and

• cut off climate-related funding that was approved under the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden

Government workforce

In another executive order, Mr Trump reportedly will implement Schedule F.

This eliminates job protections for potentially thousands of federal workforce positions, which could make it easier to fire them.

Gender and diversity

Matching talking points from the campaign trail, Mr Trump said it would be government policy, through an executive order, that there would only be two genders recognised by the US government - male and female.

Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr Day he also promised to slash diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, saying: "This week, I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.

"We will forge a society that is colour-blind and merit-based.

"As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the US government that there are only two genders, male and female."

Mr Trump also intends to reverse an order by President Biden that allows transgender people to serve openly in the military in their self-identified gender.

The order also provided greater access to medical care and support for gender transition.

The Pentagon and military

Alongside that, NBC News said that Mr Trump would reverse two other decisions by the Democrat who beat him in the 2020 election.

One would change the location of the US Space Command headquarters, moving it from Colorado to Alabama.

The other would reverse a 2022 decision that provided paid leave and reimbursed transportation costs for troops and dependents who travelled out of state for abortion and other reproductive care.

TikTok and Hunter Biden

Mr Trump has said he would sign an extension for TikTok to find a buyer, to comply with the law that went into effect on Sunday.

Mr Trump would also reportedly suspend security clearance for 51 national security officials who signed a letter saying that Hunter Biden's emails and laptop had the hallmarks of a Russian operation.