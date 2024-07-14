FBI Identifies Shooter In Trump Assassination Attempt As Thomas Matthew Crooks — Update

UPDATE: The FBI identified the shooter who attempted to kill former President Donald Trump.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, PA was identified as the gunman. Authorities said that they were still trying to determine a motive.

The gunman was killed by counter snipers after he fired shots from the rooftop of a nearby building, according to eyewitness accounts.

PREVIOUSLY: Authorities are now referring to tonight’s shooting at Donald Trump’s rally as an assassination attempt on the former president.

“This evening we had what we are calling an assassination attempt against our former president,” said the FBI’s Kevin Rojek, special agent in charge of the agency’s Pittsburgh field office, at a press conference.

The name of the suspect has not been released, as the FBI is still conducting a biometric and DNA match, as the shooter did not have ID, Rojek said. The suspect, who was killed by the Secret Service after he started shooting at Trump and into the crowd, was identified by some media outlets as a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania. Rojek said that they have not identified a motive.

“We are close to that identification, and as soon as we are 100% confident in who that individual is, we will share it with the press,” Rojek said. “With that also being said, we do not currently have an identified motive, although our investigators are working tirelessly to attempt to identify what that motive was.”

Rojek told reporters, “We did not have any specific threat information related to this event.”

He also declined to release information on the type of weapon that was used.

The Secret Service was not at the press conference. Rojek said that it was “surprising” that the shooter was able to fire a number of shots.

Trump said on Truth Social that a bullet “pierced the upper part of my right ear,” with video showing him grabbing the right side of his head. He then plunged to the ground as Secret Service agents jumped to protect him. The former president then got up and raised a fist, but blood was running from the side of his head. Trump’s campaign said that he is fine.

Trump wrote, “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

One rally-goer was killed and two others were critically injured, authorities said. Their identities also have not been made public, but they also were adult males, according to state police.

PREVIOUSLY: CNN’s John Miller reported that the FBI has identified the suspect as a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man from an area near Butler, PA, where the rally took place.

His name has not been released.

Meanwhile, Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA) said that Donald Trump has left the Butler area with Secret Service and state police protection.

“Lori and I are thankful that his team reports that he is fine and we continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery,” Shapiro said in a statement. “We mourn the loss of life and pray for the two victims who are being treated at this time. I am grateful for all law enforcement who responded, protected the former president, and worked to bring the situation under control.”

PREVIOUSLY: President Joe Biden spoke to former President Donald Trump this evening, the White House said.

Biden also talked to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris received an updated briefing from U.S. Secret Service director Kim Cheatle, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall, Attorney General Merrick Garland, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

CNN ran a video from a bystander that showed people shouting about a person with a gun moments before the sound of shots could be heard.

New video shows the elevated structure where the alleged shooter was.



A map shows there was approximately 148 yards between that building and where former President Trump spoke. pic.twitter.com/9PjjrWTPiQ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 14, 2024

PREVIOUSLY: The Republican National Convention will proceed next week, Donald Trump’s campaign said.

Senior advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said in a statement, “As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action.

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party’s nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again.”

President Joe Biden is returning to the White House this evening.

Meanwhile, the FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation.

Secret Service tend to republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump onstage after he was grazed by a bullet at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

PREVIOUSLY: Donald Trump said that he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” providing his first comments since he was injured in a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania this evening.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said that he “knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

The Secret Service confirmed that at about 6:15 p.m. ET, the suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage “from an elevated position outside the rally venue.”

“U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased.”

The Secret Service said that they responded “with protective measures and former President Trump is safe.”

One spectator also was killed, and two were critically injured, the Secret Service said.

In his message, Trump also thanked the Secret Service and law enforcement for their “rapid response” to the shooting. “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of the another person that was badly injured.”

Some networks have started to refer to the shooting as an “apparent assassination attempt.” Fox News was carrying the rally live when the shooting occurred at 6:12 p.m. ET, with Shannon Bream anchoring. She was later joined by Bill Hemmer, with Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum and Brit Hume contributing to the reports.

NBC News went live with a special report at 6:20:11 p.m. ET, with Jose Diaz-Balart anchoring and Lester Holt joining coverage at 6:54 p.m. ET. ABC News went live at 6:23:46 p.m. EDT with Whit Johnson anchoring, and ABC News Live also was providing live coverage of the rally at the time of the shooting. CBS News broke into a special report at 6:20 p.m. ET with Adriana Diaz anchoring the network’s special report, with Robert Costa and Margaret Brennan joining in Washington. CBS News 24/7 was monitoring the rally and went live at 6:14 p.m. ET.

The shooting has shaken the country as another potential example of politically motivated violence, which includes the 2022 assault on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, the January 6th attack on the Capitol and a 2017 shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice. On social media, it quickly led to posts pointing the fingers at figures on the left for heated political rhetoric, even though the circumstances are not known.

There also is a long, dark history of assassinations and attempts in the U.S. The last former president to attempt a return to the White House, Theodore Roosevelt, was shot while he was campaigning in Milwaukee in 2012. The bullet apparently was slowed by a copy of Roosevelt’s speech in his jacket pocket, preventing it from going further into his chest and damaging vital organs.

PREVIOUSLY: A shooter is dead and one attendee was killed at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, in which the former president appeared to have been injured on the side of his head before being whisked away by Secret Service agents, the Associated Press reported.

The chaotic scene occurred live on C-SPAN and other networks who carried Trump’s rally in Butler, PA, a prelude to the Republican National Convention next week.

The Trump campaign said that the former president was “fine,” but was being checked out at a local medical facility.

Some networks had video of a body, believed to be the shooter, being carried out of the event.

One witness told the BBC that he saw a man “bear crawling up the roof” of a building. He said that he attempted to alert police, pointing at him, “for at least three or four minutes.” “We were telling the police. We were pointing at him for the Secret Service who were looking at us from the top of the barn.” He said the gunman was behind where the Secret Service could see, though. He said that after the gunman fired shots, the Secret Service killed him. “He was dead, and that was it, and it was over,” he said.

This witness tells the BBC that he saw a man with a rifle on a roof near the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/zTbq975Emn — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 13, 2024

More statements are coming in from political figures.

Former President George W. Bush said, “Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response.”

Former President Barack Obama said, “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

Former President Bill Clinton said, “Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process. Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service.”

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said, “In this horrible moment, encouraged to hear President Trump’s team indicate the former president is doing well. An entire nation must speak with one voice today to completely and unequivocally reject all political violence.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I think God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former president’s rally today are unharmed.” Pelosi’s husband, was seriously injured in 2022 when an intruder broke into their San Francisco home and struck him over the head with a hammer.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was seriously injured in a shooting in 2017, said in a statement on X/Twitter, “For weeks Democrat leaders have been fueling ludicrous hysteria that Donald Trump winning re-election would be the end of democracy in America. Clearly we’ve seen far left lunatics act on violent rhetoric in the past. This incendiary rhetoric must stop.”

Former Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was nearly killed in a shooting in 2011, said, “Political violence is terrifying. I know. I’m holding former President Trump, and all those affected by today’s indefensible act of violence in my heart. Political violence is un-American and is never acceptable—never.”

PREVIOUSLY: President Donald Trump was rushed off stage by the Secret Service at a rally on Saturday in Butler, PA, after he grabbed the side of his head, dropped to the ground and was later seen with blood near his right ear.

Popping sounds could be heard during the incident, but it was not confirmed whether they were gunshots.

A spokesman for the Secret Service said, “An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

The Trump campaign’s Steven Cheung said in a statement, “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.”

In the video, Trump is speaking before popping sounds are heard. He appeared to grab the side of his ear or neck with his right hand, before plunging to the ground. There were then sounds of people screaming. Trump could be heard saying “let me get my shoes” as he then got up and raised his fist in the air and said “fight” as he was whisked away by Secret Service members. Trump appeared to have blood coming from the side of his ear.

It was unclear whether anyone in the crowd also was injured. Some in the crowd chanted “USA, USA, USA” after Trump got up and raised his fist.

There also were reports that someone later heard, “Shooter in down. Shooter is down.”

Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump had been several minutes into his remarks before loud noises were heard.

The rally site was then cleared and police tape was put up around the stage.

Broadcast networks quickly broke in for special reports, adding to cable news coverage.

On NBC News, correspondent Dasha Burns said that “we heard at first what I thought might have been fireworks. I even saw a little bit of smoke. I wasn’t sure what was going on.” She said that she and her person “then realized it might be something more serious. We then got ourselves behind a barricade for safety…. Everyone ducked down.” She said that the “pop, pop, pop” sounds “felt like a long time.”

CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane also was at the rally, and said, “Let me unequivocal about something: This is a security failure of epic, historic proportions, that there was some sort of explosive noise.”

The rally was a prelude to the Republican National Convention next week.

President Joe Biden received an initial briefing on the incident, the White House said.

Political figures quickly issued statements decrying political violence. “I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

More to come.

