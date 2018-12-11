Donald Trump Invented A Weird New Way To Toss A Coin, And People Can't Get Over It

President Donald Trump used a bizarre technique to toss the coin before the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, and people noticed.
Twitter users poked fun at Trump after he launched the coin at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday into the air like this:
What the hell kind of coin toss is that @realDonaldTrump????? pic.twitter.com/oe4xtnwNvR— Wad (@WadyPhoto) December 8, 2018
“What the hell kind of coin toss is that @realdonaldtrump?????” asked @WadyPhoto, whose video of the televised incident had by early Tuesday garnered more than 1.6 million views.
As these posts prove, many folks weren’t convinced by his method:
He wanted to throw it higher than Obama did.— Wayne Rothe, CFP (@waynerothe) December 9, 2018
It’s like Donald was making the toss look so dramatic, you know, got the cameras. I’ll bet he practiced all week for it!— Stacey (@Staceymoon52) December 10, 2018
Nobody flips coins better than he does. He flips all the best coins. The best!— Handsome Jack (@handsomerjack) December 9, 2018
I love that he points to it to prove he did throw it and it is ,in fact, still a coin.— M.T. (@BamboozledIdiot) December 10, 2018
He's never held an actual coin before, nevermind tossed one. #privilege much?— WonderstoneBZ (@WonderstoneG) December 10, 2018
December 9, 2018
It’s like tinker bell spreading fairy dust— syadoz (@syadoz1) December 10, 2018
Good grief! pic.twitter.com/0JBeuhh6L8— vradrian (@vradrian99) December 9, 2018
I love how he points at the coin on the ground, amazed that once again, gravity worked.— Primrose Lane (@ridiculoustimes) December 9, 2018
The finger point is what’s killing me— BlackLivesREALLYMatt (@_HunnidBandTee) December 10, 2018
It's like he's feeding seagulls.— MiseryX .ws (@MiseryXchord) December 10, 2018
Shoulda used his other hand.— Fro (@TheOrigFRODO) December 9, 2018
That was his paper towel throwing arm...
He doesn’t like it when things flip on him 🤣— Eric Cano (@EricCanoM) December 10, 2018
This is an impeachable offense. The point at the end. Gawd.— Amanda J. Mitchell (@themachine99) December 10, 2018
Things Trump doesn't understand:— Ismael Prata (@ismaelprata) December 9, 2018
Coin toss
Umbrellas
Water bottles
Telephone speaker
Eclipse
Big words
Tacos
HPV
Press conferences
Handshakes
Immigration
Humanity
Geography
US allies
Foreign policy
Campaign rules
Protocol
Colusion
Tariffs
Law
The Constitution
Individual - 1
...
The Army Black Knights ran out 17-10 winners over the Navy Midshipmen.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.