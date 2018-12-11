Donald Trump Invented A Weird New Way To Toss A Coin, And People Can't Get Over It

President Donald Trump used a bizarre technique to toss the coin before the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, and people noticed.

Twitter users poked fun at Trump after he launched the coin at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday into the air like this:

What the hell kind of coin toss is that @realDonaldTrump????? pic.twitter.com/oe4xtnwNvR — Wad (@WadyPhoto) December 8, 2018

“What the hell kind of coin toss is that @realdonaldtrump?????” asked @WadyPhoto, whose video of the televised incident had by early Tuesday garnered more than 1.6 million views.

As these posts prove, many folks weren’t convinced by his method:

He wanted to throw it higher than Obama did. — Wayne Rothe, CFP (@waynerothe) December 9, 2018

It’s like Donald was making the toss look so dramatic, you know, got the cameras. I’ll bet he practiced all week for it! — Stacey (@Staceymoon52) December 10, 2018

Nobody flips coins better than he does. He flips all the best coins. The best! — Handsome Jack (@handsomerjack) December 9, 2018

I love that he points to it to prove he did throw it and it is ,in fact, still a coin. — M.T. (@BamboozledIdiot) December 10, 2018

He's never held an actual coin before, nevermind tossed one. #privilege much? — WonderstoneBZ (@WonderstoneG) December 10, 2018

It’s like tinker bell spreading fairy dust — syadoz (@syadoz1) December 10, 2018

I love how he points at the coin on the ground, amazed that once again, gravity worked. — Primrose Lane (@ridiculoustimes) December 9, 2018

The finger point is what’s killing me — BlackLivesREALLYMatt (@_HunnidBandTee) December 10, 2018

It's like he's feeding seagulls. — MiseryX .ws (@MiseryXchord) December 10, 2018

Shoulda used his other hand.

That was his paper towel throwing arm... — Fro (@TheOrigFRODO) December 9, 2018

He doesn’t like it when things flip on him 🤣 — Eric Cano (@EricCanoM) December 10, 2018

This is an impeachable offense. The point at the end. Gawd. — Amanda J. Mitchell (@themachine99) December 10, 2018

Things Trump doesn't understand:

Coin toss

Umbrellas

Water bottles

Telephone speaker

Eclipse

Big words

Tacos

HPV

Press conferences

Handshakes

Immigration

Humanity

Geography

US allies

Foreign policy

Campaign rules

Protocol

Colusion

Tariffs

Law

The Constitution

Individual - 1

... — Ismael Prata (@ismaelprata) December 9, 2018

The Army Black Knights ran out 17-10 winners over the Navy Midshipmen.