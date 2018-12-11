Donald Trump Invented A Weird New Way To Toss A Coin, And People Can't Get Over It

Lee Moran

President Donald Trump used a bizarre technique to toss the coin before the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, and people noticed.

Twitter users poked fun at Trump after he launched the coin at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday into the air like this:

“What the hell kind of coin toss is that @realdonaldtrump?????” asked @WadyPhoto, whose video of the televised incident had by early Tuesday garnered more than 1.6 million views.

As these posts prove, many folks weren’t convinced by his method:

The Army Black Knights ran out 17-10 winners over the Navy Midshipmen.

