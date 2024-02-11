Donald Trump issues appeal to Taylor Swift before Super Bowl: Don't endorse Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump issued an appeal to Taylor Swift on Sunday, urging the Grammy Award winner not to endorse President Joe Biden in the 2024 race for the White House.

Trump in a Sunday post on Truth Social took credit for the Music Modernization Act, legislation he signed while in office addressing copyright law and streaming rights.

“Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will,” Trump shared, adding there’s “no way” she could endorse Biden and “be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.”

“Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!” Trump added, referencing Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, who is competing in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

While Kelce has drawn criticism from some conservative figures, he has not been outspoken about politics.

The “Blank Space” singer endorsed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election, and she has long been critical of Trump and other Republican lawmakers. Swift has also said she regrets not getting involved in the 2016 presidential election, when Trump won his first term.

Swift in her 2020 documentary “Miss Americana” also knocked Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., calling her “Trump in a wig.”

The then-president responded to Swift at the time, joking that he liked her music “about 25% less.”

Swift has not offered an endorsement in the 2024 presidential election, but the New York Times reported last month that Biden’s campaign is trying to figure out how to lock down Swift's support in the coming months.

The star also has a history with drawing voters to the polls. Last fall, Swift helped get more than 30,000 people registered to vote in a single day.

Contributing: Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump posts about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce before Super Bowl