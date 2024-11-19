Donald Trump joins Elon Musk for SpaceX Starship rocket launch

Donald Trump joined Elon Musk in Texas on Tuesday for the latest test launch attempt of SpaceX’s Starship rocket, a demonstration of the unprecedented closeness between the world’s richest man and the newly chosen president of the United States.

Trump tweeted in advance of the launch: “I’m heading to the Great State of Texas to watch the launch of the largest object ever to be elevated, not only to Space, but simply by lifting off the ground. Good luck to @ElonMusk and the Great Patriots involved in this incredible project!”

Musk said he was “honored” to have Trump present for the launch.

Trump will soon be tasked with making highly consequential decisions about the future of US spaceflight. Musk’s SpaceX company already benefits from billions of dollars in US government contracts, and it’s poised to secure more. The company’s Falcon rockets and Dragon capsules provide Nasa’s only crew-capable craft for flights to the international space station, and the Starship landing system was chosen to return humans to the moon, a mission currently scheduled for 2026.

With Musk almost inseparable from Trump since the election, christening himself the “First Buddy” and reportedly enjoying outsized influence in shaping the Republican’s second term, their joint appearance at SpaceX’s Starbase complex in Boca Chica for the 5pm ET launch attempt of Starship’s sixth test flight is more than just mutual cheerleading.

Tuesday’s scheduled launch is Starship’s sixth experimental flight, following closely on the heels of its first fully successful test in June, when it rose to almost 130 miles in altitude and orbited Earth before splashing down intact in the Indian ocean. A fifth flight last month provided the spectacle of the capture of Starship’s recyclable first stage rocket booster at the Texas launch site in a pair of giant calipers known as chopsticks. SpaceX will attempt to recreate the capture Tuesday on Flight 6.

SpaceX intends to launch future Starship test missions almost monthly. With about 16m pounds of thrust, and a capacity to lift up to 165 tons from the Earth’s surface, Starship is almost twice as powerful as the Saturn V rockets that sent 12 astronauts to the moon between 1969 and 1972.

Trump has yet to decide who he wants to be the next Nasa administrator as the agency approaches a pivotal moment in its history, and with Musk insisting he can get humans to Mars inside four years, government support, and more specifically dollars, will be crucial. Additionally, with speculation mounting that Nasa is considering dropping its own Space Launch System rocket program under a Trump administration, and relying more on the private sector for its return to the lunar surface and future missions to Mars, Musk may emerge with an even stronger hand.

“The founder of this century’s most innovative space company, Elon Musk, successfully used his fortune, time, and energy to help elect Donald Trump to president of the United States,” Ars Technica’s senior space editor, Eric Berger, wrote this month. “It’s entirely possible that the sitting chief executive of SpaceX could be the nation’s most important adviser on space policy, conflicts be damned.”

Trump, meanwhile, has made no secret of his desire for humans to achieve the highly ambitious goal of reaching Mars during his second term of office, and he is reportedly keen to see for himself the progress made on what is the world’s most powerful rocket when fully configured.