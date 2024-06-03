Donald Trump joins TikTok
The former President, who referred to himself as President Donald Trump in his TikTok profile, kicked off his account at a UFC event in Newark, New Jersey. "@realdonaldtrump Launching my TikTok at @UFC," the video was captioned. The clip, showing his introduction at UFC 302, has received more than 50 million views, over 109,000 comments, and 2.8 million likes. The post comes two days after he was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in his New York trial.