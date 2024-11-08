Donald Trump Jr. Reveals His Key Role In Shaping Cabinet, And Essential Trait He's Looking For

Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday revealed his influence over who will score important roles in the cabinet of his father, President-elect Donald Trump.

The Trump scion — who reportedly played a key part in getting Vice President-elect JD Vance picked as his dad’s running mate — told Fox News he wants to stack the cabinet with “people who don’t think that they know better” than his father.

“I’m going to be heavily involved on the transition,” Trump Jr. told the “Fox & Friends” show. “I want to make sure, now that we know who the real players are, the people who will actually deliver on the president’s message, the people who don’t think that they know better than the duly elected president of the United States.”

“I want to make sure that those people are in his cabinet,” he added. “I want to make sure that those people are in this administration.

Donald Trump Jr. said he will be "heavily involved on the transition" of power to his father, Donald Trump. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI via Getty Images

Billionaire X owner Elon Musk and vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are both tipped to receive top roles.

The president-elect on Thursday announced Susie Wiles, the manager of his winning campaign, as his incoming White House chief of staff.

“Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a statement. “It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud.”

