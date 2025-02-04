Donald Trump Just Bungled Elon Musk’s Name. Again.

Donald Trump bungled Elon Musk’s name once again on Monday.

The president appeared to accidentally refer to the tech billionaire as “Leon.”

Fox News aired the gaffe.

It came as Trump signed an executive order to create a sovereign wealth fund and as he fielded a question on why Musk (who is leading the non-official Department of Government Efficiency’s drive to cut public spending) should have access to Treasury Department payment systems.

Musk is a “very talented guy from the standpoint of management and costs,” and his team is finding “tremendous waste” and “bad spending. “

“Leon,” Trump then said before quickly correcting himself.

“Elon can’t do and won’t do anything without our approval, and we’ll give him the approval where appropriate,” he continued.

Watch here:

Trump referred to Musk as “Leon” during a campaign speech in Wisconsin in September 2024, when he didn’t correct himself.

That moment prompted widespread mockery on social media.

Watch it here:

Trump says “Leon” Musk is going to have to send a rocket pic.twitter.com/Z4t8PsyJjt — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2024

