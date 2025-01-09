Harris snubs Trump as presidents gather for Jimmy Carter’s funeral

Kamala Harris ignored Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s state funeral on Thursday, as five presidents gathered to mourn their predecessor.

The vice-president sat in the row in front of Mr Trump at Washington National Cathedral with her husband Doug Emhoff, and ignored her election rival as she entered.

Mr Trump, who talked and laughed with Barack Obama, fell silent as he looked at the back of Ms Harris’s head.

She looked uncomfortable and, with television cameras trained on her reaction, stared ahead at the cathedral’s altar.

The service marked their first meeting since the presidential election on Nov 5, in which Mr Trump won all seven swing states and swept back to power after four years as a private citizen.

Carter’s state funeral was attended by the five former presidents, who came together for the first time since 2018 at the funeral of George HW Bush. Joe Biden attended then as a former vice-president.

The “Presidents Club” was seated on the second row in the cathedral, behind Ms Harris, and featured Mr Trump and his wife Melania, Mr Obama, George and Laura Bush, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Before the service, Mr Trump was also snubbed by Karen Pence, the former second lady, who remained seated as the president-elect shook hands with her husband Mike.

Mr Pence and Mr Trump are no longer political allies after the former refused to block the ratification of Mr Biden’s election victory in 2021.

The service followed days of commemorations of Carter’s life. His casket was delivered to the US Capitol on Tuesday morning, where it has laid in state and been visited by thousands of Americans.

The one-term former president died last month aged 100. He was the longest-lived former president.

Mr Biden, in one of his last official engagements as president, gave a eulogy, as well as Carter’s three grandsons: Josh, James and Jason Carter.

Posthumous tributes by Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice-president, and his political rival Gerald Ford, were read by their sons.

Mr Biden opened his eulogy by noting that he may have been the first senator to endorse Mr Carter’s candidacy for president in 1976.

He praised his friendship with the late president for teaching him “that strength of character is more than title or the power we hold”.

He said: “Throughout his life, he showed us what it means to be practitioner of good works, and a good and faithful servant of God and the people.

“Today, many think he was from a bygone era. But in reality, he saw well into the future.”

Mr Trump, who will take office on Jan 20, did not speak at the ceremony but addressed Carter’s death in a press conference on Monday, in which he criticised him for selling the Panama Canal.

He said the former Democrat president was a “good man” but had made a “mistake” by selling off the asset in the 1970s.

After the service, Carter’s body will be transported back to his home town of Plains, Georgia, where he taught Sunday school from the Second World War until the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a former president, his body is to be transported on a Boeing 747, which serves as Air Force One when the sitting president is aboard.

He was to be buried on Thursday afternoon on a plot next to his late wife Rosalynn, who died in 2023 after more than 77 years of marriage.

Carter won his presidency by promising good government and honest talk to an electorate disillusioned by the Vietnam War and Watergate.

He signed significant legislation and negotiated a landmark peace agreement between Israel and Egypt.

But he also presided over inflation, rising interest rates and international crises and lost a landslide to Ronald Reagan in 1980.

He is often remembered for the hostage crisis at the end of his term, when American officials from the US embassy in Tehran were held by Iran for 14 months.

After leaving office, Carter and his wife established The Carter Centre in Atlanta as a non-governmental organisation that took them across the world fighting disease, mediating conflict, monitoring elections and advocating for racial and gender equality.

He was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.