Donald Trump and Kamala Harris shake hands at the presidential debate, their first meeting

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris shook hands when they took the stage at the presidential debate Tuesday night.

The first debate since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race is also the first time Harris and Trump have met in person, despite both sides lobbing countless attacks at one another on the campaign trail.

As they stepped onto the stage, Trump headed straight to his lectern, Harris walked across the stage and, after a moment of apparent hesitation, offered her hand.

"Kamala Harris," she said shaking his hand. "Let's have a good debate."

"Nice to see you," Trump said, shaking her hand.

Biden and Trump did not shake hands at the June 27 debate.

