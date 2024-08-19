Trump latest: Fury as Trump reposts AI Taylor Swift ‘endorsement’ while George Santos to learn his fate in court

Donald Trump has stoked controversy by turning to artificial intelligence to push a bogus “Swifties for Trump” campaign, falsely claiming that the hugely popular singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, a Democrat, is backing his presidential run.

Meanwhile, the disgraced former New York Republican congressman and Trump ally George Santos, ousted amid a series of scandals, is reportedly set to accept a plea deal in his federal criminal case on Monday in order to avoid a trial.

On Sunday, Trump was warned by MAGA ally Lindsey Graham that he could lose November’s presidential election to Kamala Harris if he continues to indulge his “provocateur” instincts by making personal attacks on his Democratic rival, rather than offering substantive policy critiques.

Trump has so far shown little capacity for change, declaring that he was “better looking” than Harris during a rally in Wilkes-Barr, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night while again insisting she has “the laugh of a crazy person”.

His running mate, JD Vance, meanwhile made a bizarre comparison between the Democrat and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a smear certain to backfire given that Trump once praised Epstein as a “terrific guy” and has been photographed in his company.

Key Points

JD Vance bizarrely compares Harris to Jeffrey Epstein

11:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, meanwhile made a bizarre comparison between the Democrat and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein over the weekend, a smear certain to backfire given that Trump once praised Epstein as a “terrific guy” and has been photographed in his company.

Trump’s campaign released a new hype video showing Trump boarding Jeffrey Epstein’s old airplane.



Trump called pedophile Epstein “a terrific guy” and flew multiple times on his airplane in the 1990’s. pic.twitter.com/k5HvguMkV7 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 18, 2024

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has already made light work of this ill-advised comparison from Vance, a candidate Beshear has delighted in trashing over Hillbilly Elegy.

Beshear: For this guy to mention Jeffrey Epstein when he has encouraged women to stay in relationships with domestic violence and when he called someone getting impregnated through rape as inconvenient is really something pic.twitter.com/sxnC4o0v4Q — Acyn (@Acyn) August 19, 2024

Here’s John Bowden’s report.

JD Vance wildly compares Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein

Trump claims he’s ‘better looking’ than Kamala Harris

10:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Despite the best efforts of Graham, Nikki Haley, Kevin McCarthy, Kellyanne Conway, Megyn Kelly and many other influential conservatives, Trump has so far shown little appetite for a change in strategy or capacity to implement one, declaring that he was “better looking” than Kamala Harris during a rally in Wilkes-Barr, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night while again insisting she has “the laugh of a crazy person”.

Trump: I am much better looking than her. I'm a better looking person than Kamala. pic.twitter.com/OdNA3mdtxj — Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2024

Trump: Have you heard her laugh -- that is the laugh of a crazy person. The laugh of a lunatic. Have you heard her? They prohibited her for laughing. I have been waiting for her to laugh. As soon as she laughs, the election is over. pic.twitter.com/BJNLjryNag — Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2024

Harris has, so far, largely ignored these lame assaults, rather than dignify them with a response – a wise move.

At the same event, Trump also rambled on about TiVo, betrayed a fundamental misunderstanding of tariffs and forgot what state he was in, none of which was a great look for a man who suddenly finds himself the oldest presidential candidate in American history.

Trump: I love the playback controls you have nowadays. They used to call it TiVo, now they TiVo— I think it’s the single greatest invention. it is better than television. pic.twitter.com/lOEZKGNDsh — Acyn (@Acyn) August 17, 2024

Does he really not understand who pays the tariff? https://t.co/HvjxRVUrdG — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 18, 2024

Trump: "Would that be ok, North Carolina?" (Trump is in Pennsylvania.) pic.twitter.com/KHCs5Kny3c — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2024

Here’s Ariana Baio’s report.

Trump claims he’s ‘better looking’ than Harris as he obsesses over Time cover again

Lindsey Graham warns ‘Trump the provocateur, the showman’ could lose election

10:25 , Joe Sommerlad

Donald Trump has been warned by MAGA ally Lindsey Graham that he could lose November’s presidential election to Kamala Harris if he continues to indulge his “provocateur” instincts by making personal attacks on his Democratic rival, rather than offering substantive policy critiques.

The South Carolina Senator became the latest Republican to call on Trump to switch tactics when he told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday: “Donald Trump – President Trump can win this election. His policies are good for America, and if you have a policy debate for president, he wins.

“But Donald Trump, the private citizen, the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.”

Lindsey Graham: "Donald Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election." pic.twitter.com/g1RHToX8Xb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2024

Here’s John Bowden’s report.

Lindsey Graham admits ‘Trump the provocateur, the showman’ could lose election

Hello and welcome!

10:15 , Joe Sommerlad

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the 2024 US presidential election as Donald Trump and JD Vance take on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the race for the White House.