Donald Trump’s lawyer fighting to stop former president from testifying in trial next week

Mr Trump has still not decided whether he will testify in his own defence - Pool

Donald Trump’s defence lawyer won plaudits for his aggressive handling this week of Michael Cohen, one of the key witnesses in the ongoing “hush money” case against the former president.

But now Todd Blanche has a bigger battle on his hands: convincing his client not to take to the witness box himself in Manhattan Criminal Court next week.

Mr Trump has still not decided whether he will testify in his own defence, Mr Blanche said on Thursday.

Commentators believe the lawyer will be working furiously behind the scenes to stop that happening.

In the last few weeks, Mr Trump has told the media he would “absolutely” testify, that he would give evidence “if necessary”, and that he would “probably” do so.

Michael Cohen poses a 'credibility risk' to the prosecution's case in the court of public opinion - Andres Kudacki

John C. Coffee, a professor at Columbia Law School, said the former president would be “mad” to expose himself to questioning by the prosecution.

“He would open himself to a perjury indictment, even if he won in this case,” he said. “An early question on cross [examination] if Trump testified would be whether he ever had sex with Stormy Daniels.”

Prof Coffee noted that Mr Trump had a legal right to defend himself from the witness box. Mr Blanche “would have to respect his decision”, he said.

Duncan Levin, a former New York prosecutor, agreed that Mr Trump was an “uncontrollable client” who would be “nearly impossible to prepare for testimony”.

“He would make a terrible defence witness because he is unpredictable, saddled with past adverse rulings, and has very little to offer on the substantive charges,” he said. “His cross-examination would be blistering.”

Joshua Scacco, an expert in political communication, said Mr Trump’s questionable “relationship with truth” and “speculative” way of talking meant he was ill-suited to a cross-examination.

He also believes that Mr Blanche’s interrogation of Michael Cohen, which resumes on Monday, poses a “credibility risk” to the prosecution’s case in the court of public opinion.

“Michael Cohen is just one component – but it’s very easy in a lot of ways for the Trump team to basically say, “Manhattan and the DA put a known liar on the stand against the former president,’” he said.

“That’s easy for the Trump campaign to message as ‘This is a bunk investigation… here’s the government going after the former president. And they’re using a known liar to do it.’”

Defense lawyer Todd Blanche is convincing his client not to take to the witness box himself in Manhattan Criminal Court next week - JEENAH MOON

Mr Blanche risks destroying the career he upended for Mr Trump if the former president is convicted.

Last year, he left a job In Manhattan’s oldest legal firm to represent him, taking on his second-ever defence case as a criminal lawyer. He also abandoned the Democratic party to join the Republicans.

But on Thursday he proved his naysayers wrong, transforming from a soft-spoken lawyer to Mr Trump’s attack dog as he harried Cohen, the president’s former “fixer” turned star prosecution witness.

Cohen claimed he phoned Mr Trump, via his bodyguard, in Oct 2016 to say he had made a hush money payment to a porn star with whom his boss allegedly had an affair.

However, Mr Blanche noted that he had texted the bodyguard immediately before and after the call about prank calls he had been receiving from a 14-year-old.

This was what the 96-second call was about, he said - not Cohen setting out how he had paid off Stormy Daniels, an adult film star. “That was a lie,” he virtually shouted at the witness.

Sabrina Shroff, a New York defence lawyer who repeatedly crossed swords with Mr Blanche when he was a prosecutor, said he had always had the same “killer instinct” as his colleagues in the city’s southern district.

“He was just as aggressive, just as ambitious and just as determined to win as any other person in the office then, or in the office now,” she told The Telegraph.

“At the end of the day, he wanted that conviction just like everybody else in that office. He just happened to be soft-spoken. That’s it.”

She added: “At least he’s standing up to defend something that he believes in, as opposed to working at some white shoe law firm just making money – so good for him.”