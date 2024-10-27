Donald Trump leads New York rally as Harris ramps up grassroots outreach

An illuminated sign announcing the arrival of Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, October 27, 2024, in New York.

Donald Trump will rally thousands of supporters Sunday at New York’s Madison Square Garden, aiming to energise his base in the Democratic stronghold. Opening speakers at the 20,000-seat venue drew cheers with criticisms of rival Kamala Harris, Puerto Rico, and Latinos, marking a fiery campaign push ahead of the election.

Donald Trump will take to the stage Sunday at a famous New York arena before thousands of supporters in the Democratic stronghold city, seeking a blitz of attention in the final stretch of one of America's closest ever White House races.

Several of the opening speakers at the 20,000-seat Madison Square Garden venue drew cheers from the crowd with attacks on his rival Kamala Harris, Puerto Rico and Latinos.

"There's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico," said comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who also took aim at birthrates among Latinos.

Trump will speak as he and Harris make their closing pitches, with polls suggesting a dead heat in the November 5 vote.

His rally at "The World's Most Famous Arena" is set to include backers like billionaire Elon Musk, who has personally hit the campaign trail for the ex-president.

However, the venue also hosted a far-right, pro-Hitler rally in 1939, complete with eagles, Nazi insignia and salutes -- an association that has generated darker headlines.

"This is an iconic place for an iconic man, period," said Trump fan Christine Randall, a Manhattan-based life coach, shrugging off the Nazi connection.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Harris, Trump step up attacks with less than a month before US presidential election

Trump heads back to rally shooting site for campaign event with Elon Musk

Trump says he will not run again if he loses November presidential election