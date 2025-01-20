Trump arrives at White House for tea with Joe Biden ahead of historic inauguration

Reuters

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to grant TikTok more time to strike a deal after he returns to power on Monday as China has signaled it would be open to a deal to keep TikTok in the U.S. market. TikTok restored access on Sunday, and thanked Trump for providing the assurances TikTok and its business partners that they would not face hefty fines to keep the app running. The app and website were operational on Monday, but TikTok was still not available for download in the Apple and Google app stores, suggesting the two companies were waiting for clearer legal assurances.