Trump arrives at White House for tea with Joe Biden ahead of historic inauguration
Joe Biden said "welcome home" as Donald Trump arrived at the White House for tea ahead of his historic inauguration as the 47th president of the United States.
President-elect Donald Trump has arrived at the Capitol for his inauguration alongside President Joe Biden. Follow the USA TODAY Network's live updates.
President-elect Donald Trump has entered St. John’s Episcopal Church with his wife, Melania, for a service ahead of the inauguration, taking part in a long presidential tradition.The Trumps spent the night at Blair House and will head to the White House for a coffee and tea with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden following the service.
Inaugural committee set to raise more than $200 million, with any leftover funds likely to be used for a Trump presidential library
Trump will start the day by attending a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, located across Lafayette Park from the White House, a tradition for presidents-elect. Trump and incoming first lady Melania Trump will meet outgoing President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House for a tea that's traditionally held to welcome a new president.
Donald Trump's family members including his youngest son, Barron Trump, are expected to attend the inauguration. What to know about Barron Trump.
Trump refused to participate in inauguration day traditions four years ago, having refused to concede the 2020 election to Trump
Before he leaves office for the final time, President Joe Biden plans to pen President-elect Donald Trump a letter, CNN is told.
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to grant TikTok more time to strike a deal after he returns to power on Monday as China has signaled it would be open to a deal to keep TikTok in the U.S. market. TikTok restored access on Sunday, and thanked Trump for providing the assurances TikTok and its business partners that they would not face hefty fines to keep the app running. The app and website were operational on Monday, but TikTok was still not available for download in the Apple and Google app stores, suggesting the two companies were waiting for clearer legal assurances.
It was a potential blueprint for how the Trump administration may attack “sanctuary” jurisdictions that resist mass deportations. “You and your subordinates could potentially face up to 20 years in prison,” America First Legal, a group led by current and former advisors to President-elect Donald Trump, said in the letter. Its president, Stephen Miller, will be deputy chief of policy in the new administration and is a longtime architect of Trump's immigration policies.
Donald Trump Jr. was seen in unexpected company as he made the rounds in Washington D.C. over the weekend ahead of his father’s inauguration. The eldest Trump child was spotted Saturday being trailed by his former fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, as he greeted former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro and his wife, Heloísa Wol. The scene played out at the Bienvenido Ball, billed as the official hispanic inaugural ball, where Guilfoyle was an honorary chair.
It's been a while since you've heard Trump promise gas at less than $2 per gallon, right? That's usually a sign he's walking away from a promise.
"Invariably people say, 'I would never be stupid enough to join a cult!' But you don’t join a cult – you join a group of people who appear welcoming and supportive, who seem to understand you deeply, and who appear invested in making your life better."
