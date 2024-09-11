Donald Trump linked himself with Mahomes family on Fox News. Patrick had this reaction

Former President Donald Trump continues to associate himself with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany as he seeks to win November’s election.

Patrick, however, said Wednesday he was not going to publicly align himself with either presidential candidate.

During a Wednesday morning interview on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” show, Trump was asked what he thought about singer Taylor Swift endorsing his opponent, Kamala Harris. Swift is also the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth,” Trump told Fox News. “She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift fan.”

Trump reacts to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris: "Well, I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better ... I was not a Taylor Swift fan ... she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace." pic.twitter.com/J9Nk56nhEB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 11, 2024

Trump’s statement about Brittany refers to her recently liking pro-Trump social media posts on Instagram. She has not publicly endorsed either candidate.

In his Wednesday interview, Trump offered further praise for Brittany, calling her “great.”

“Brittany got a lot of news last week. She’s a big MAGA fan,” Trump told Fox News. “That’s the one I like a lot better than Taylor Swift.”

During his weekly news conference Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes was asked what he thought about Trump referencing his family that morning.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stretches during practice at the Chiefs’ training facility on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City.

“I’ve always said I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way,” Patrick said. “I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote, is to inform people to do their own research and then make their best decision for them and their family.”

Does Trump bringing up Brittany’s name affect Patrick one way or another? Patrick responded Wednesday by saying, “No.”

“I think at the end of the day, it’s about me and my family and how we treat other people,” Patrick said. “And I think you see, Brittany does a lot in the community. I do a lot in the community to help bring people up and give people other opportunities to use their voice.

“In the political times, people are going to use stuff here and there, but I can’t let that affect how I go about my business every single day and live my life and try to live it to the best of my ability.”

Brittany, a co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team, appeared to defend herself after liking the pro-Trump posts when she published a message on Instagram in late August.

“To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” Brittany wrote. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Trump also spoke about Brittany last week in a Truth Social post, saying he wanted to “thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me.”

“With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM,” Trump wrote. “What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!”

Patrick Mahomes’ words Wednesday about not endorsing a candidate were similar to what he said during a Time Magazine interview in April. At that time, he said, “I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain President” before saying he wanted “people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.”

Swift, meanwhile, endorsed Harris late Tuesday night on social media after Trump and Harris completed their first debate.

Brittany and Swift were together during a double-date this past weekend at the U.S. Open in New York, watching the match with Kelce and Patrick.

Patrick was asked whether Brittany and Swift hanging out there was an important image to show people with different political viewpoints could remain friends.

“Even dating back,” Mahomes said, “I think if you’ve seen my history, I’ve grown up with people from every aspect of life in every background. And I think the best thing about a football locker room — and how I’ve grown up in baseball locker rooms, everything about that — is people can come together and achieve something and achieve a common goal.

“We talked about it a while back, but I think if we can do that as a nation, I think we can get the best out of each other. And so I think that’s something that I do every single day.”

“And whenever I’m hanging out with whoever, I’m not thinking about their political views or anything like that. I’m thinking about the people and how they treat other people. And I was with a lot of great people this weekend.”