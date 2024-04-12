Donald Trump Makes Messy Pitch For 'Radical Left' Presidential Rival RFK Jr.

Mixed message much?

Donald Trump made a muddled pitch for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Truth Social Thursday, attempting to taint the political outsider’s independent appeal by comparing him to President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

In a nearly three-minute video, Trump called Kennedy a “much better” option for Democrats than Biden, but warned viewers that he was the “most radical left candidate in the race.”

“If I were a Democrat I’d vote for RFK Jr. every single time over Biden because he’s frankly more in line with Democrats,” Trump said, without offering any concrete examples of Kennedy’s political positions.

Framing Kennedy as a threat to Biden, and Biden alone, Trump called Kennedy’s candidacy “great for MAGA.”

Trump again accused Biden of weaponizing the justice system, this time claiming that RFK could “be indicted any day” because of his campaign.

“Biden can’t speak, Biden can’t debate, Biden can’t put two sentences together, so he’s probably going to indict RFK Jr.,” he said. “But I’m glad that he’s running. They will fight it out together.”

While Trump seemed sure a Kennedy campaign could only hurt Biden, numbers suggest he could be swaying voters away from both sides of the political spectrum.

Polling from The Hill/Decision Desk HQ published last week showed the candidate pulling people from both parties, averaging the support of around 8% of people surveyed.

Watch Trump’s full rant on Truth Social.

Related...