Trump talks ending Ukraine war with Zelensky in ‘good and productive’ first in-person meeting since US election

Tom Watling
·5 min read

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has described his first in-person talks with US-president elect Donald Trump since November’s US election as “productive” as the pair discussed ending the war as soon as possible.

Mr Trump arrived in Paris for a ceremony to mark the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral, destroyed by a fire in 2019, in a return to the world stage at a time leaders are jostling for his attention.

The meeting with Mr Zelensky was brokered and attended by French president Emmanuel Macron, who played a key role in the service at the cathedral amid turmoil in French politics.

Mr Trump has previously pledged to end Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine within 24 hours of his 20 January inauguration, though his officials have floated the idea of forcing Kyiv to cede territory to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to achieve that aim.

The meeting with Mr Zelensky, brokered, and attended, by French president Emmanuel Macron (EPA)
The meeting with Mr Zelensky, brokered, and attended, by French president Emmanuel Macron (EPA)

On the 35-minute three-way meeting on Saturday night, Mr Zelensky described it as “good and productive”, adding: “We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way. We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace.”

He said they had “agreed to continue working together and keep in contact”. Echoing a phrase adopted by Mr Trump’s supporters, he said: Peace through strength is possible.”

This week, the Ukrainian president sent his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, to the US to meet with Mr Trump’s representatives, as well as the current Joe Biden administration, in a bid to ensure Washington’s continued support.

Prior to Mr Zelensky’s arrival, while Mr Trump and Mr Macron were standing outside the Elysee palace, the US president-elect hinted at what was on the agenda.

“It certainly seems like the world is going a little crazy right now,” he said. “And we’ll be talking about that.”

Mr Macron is one of only a handful of European leaders who were in power during Mr Trump’s first term. Back then, he used flattery and pomp to curry favour with the unpredictable Mr Trump.

Second time around, the invitation to the reopening of Notre Dame suggests he will adopt the same strategy. The stakes, however, are considerably higher.

President-elect Donald Trump also greeted Prince William at the reopening event (AP)
President-elect Donald Trump also greeted Prince William at the reopening event (AP)

The French premier has become a champion of Ukraine’s fight against Russia, earlier this year becoming the first Western leader to say he was open to the idea of European troops being stationed in Ukraine.

Mr Trump spent about 90 minutes inside the presidential palace. They were joined by Mr Zelensky for about 35 minutes. The three leaders spoke in English, and translator was in the room, according to a French official.

The French president's office said the three-way talks were proposed by Mr Macron and arranged shortly before Mr Trump's arrival.

A person familiar with Trump's plans had said before the meeting was announced that while Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky were attending the cathedral ceremony and surrounding events and probably would interact, Mr Trump's transition team had not worked with the Ukrainians to schedule formal talks.

After the place meeting, a Trump senior transition official did not push back on the idea that it had come together at the last minute, but said it had been "discussed fully and agreed to" and that Mr Trump had been "fully briefed" ahead of time.

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte welcome Mr Trump for the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral, in Paris (EPA)
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte welcome Mr Trump for the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral, in Paris (EPA)

"United States, Ukraine and France. Together on this historic day. United for Notre-Dame. Let's continue to work together for peace and security," Mr Macron wrote on X, formerly Twitter, afterward.

Beyond aiding Ukraine’s hopes of a prosperous deal, Mr Macron will want to have been present in the meeting between Mr Zelensky and Mr Trump to ensure Europe has a seat at the negotiating table, according to Nicolas Tenzer, a French former senior civil servant and expert on Russia.

British and US former officials during Mr Trump’s first term toldThe Independent it was certainly possible that the US president-elect could do a deal over their heads, negotiating directly with Mr Putin.

Mr Trump, while visiting Paris, also met with the Prince of Wales - first greeting in the cathedral before joining William for a 40-minute meeting at the residence of the British ambassador.

Mr Trump said the prince, who was in Paris on the request of the UK government, was “doing a fantastic job”.

The events come as Mr Macron’s government has been cast into chaos after what he called a “coalition of the irresponsible”, including the far-left and hard-right, united to push through a vote of no-confidence in the French president’s pick for prime minister, Michel Barnier.

France now risks ending the year without a stable government or a 2025 budget, although the constitution allows for special measures that would avert a US-style government shutdown.

It was expected that Mr Macron would appoint a new prime minister prior to the reopening of the Notre Dam after he said during a nation address on Thursday that he would pick someone “in the coming days”.

But while the meeting with Mr Trump may have been a diplomatic success for Mr Macron, the US president-elect, among dozens of world leaders, arrived on Saturday to a country still without a legitimate prime minister. Mr Barnier, upon Mr Macron’s request, is acting as a caretaker prime minister prior to the next appointment.

Latest Stories

  • Opinion - President Biden is leaving Trump a shocking mess to clean up

    The Biden years have planted land mines on many fronts for the incoming Trump team. Shamefully, rather than trying to repair the damage they’ve caused, they are racing to do more.

  • Pete Hegseth Torched For Defiant Comment About Who He Answers To

    Critics were not impressed with the secretary of defense nominee’s remark to reporters.

  • CNN Panelist Calls BS on Defense of Kash Patel’s QAnon Praising

    A former Republican strategist offered an on-air defense of President-elect Donald Trump’s FBI chief nominee amid criticism over his praise of far-right conspiracy theories—but his fellow panelists were having none of it. On Thursday night, CNN Newsnight host Abby Phillips played a sequence of clips in which Kash Patel was heard praising both adherents to and the central figure of the QAnon, which posits the existence of a satanic, pedophilic cabal pulling the strings of power in Washington, DC.

  • Syria’s Assad is Under Siege and Is Making Overtures to US

    (Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • 'He Knows That He F**ked Up': James Carville Calls Biden 'Most Tragic Figure' In U.S. Politics

    The Democratic strategist slammed Biden for not exiting the presidential race sooner and lamented that his otherwise "stunning" legacy is now overshadowed.

  • Trump Directly Addresses Pete Hegseth Alcoholism Allegations

    President-elect Donald Trump gave his strongest endorsement yet of his defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth in which he addressed allegations of Hegseth’s drinking habits in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker. The clip was posted as a sneak preview of Trump’s first one-on-one interview since winning the November election, with the full interview set to air on Sunday. Trump told Welker that he remains unfazed by reports that Pete Hegseth, a military veteran and former Fox News host, had suf

  • Trump is welcomed by Macron to Paris with presidential pomp and joined by Zelenskyy for their talks

    PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Donald Trump to Paris on Saturday with a full dose of presidential pomp as the two held a hastily arranged meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy before celebrating the grand reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

  • Secret Service Chief Screams at GOP Rep During Hearing on Trump Security

    Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe and Texas Rep. Pat Fallon had a contentious exchange Thursday during a congressional hearing about Donald Trump’s security detail. Since the July assassination attempt on Trump, that subject has been in the spotlight, with former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigning shortly after the close call. A Senate report released in September detailed “preventable” failures by the agency before the shooting. During a meeting Thursday of the bipartis

  • Donald Trump’s $10 Billion “Generalized Grievance” Suit Over ‘60 Minutes’ Sit-Down With Kamala Harris Should Be Tossed, CBS Urges

    Donald Trump was the winner in the election against Kamala Harris last month, but CBS believes the past and soon-to-be current POTUS should be the loser in his $10 billion so-called deceptive editing lawsuit over an October 60 Minutes interview with the Vice President. “Plaintiff’s attempt to punish Defendants for their editorial judgments is barred …

  • Donald Trump influencing Canadian border security is 'ironic and actually sad,' says MP

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump's tariff threats and concerns over the border have influenced discussions about security in Canada, something the MP for Windsor West says he's been attempting to do for years.NDP MP Brian Masse said Canada needs to restore between 2,000 to 3,000 border officers that were cut during the Harper government and haven't been restored under the Liberals. In Windsor, he estimates a few hundred Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers are needed, especially as

  • Hegseth and Collins’ push for cutting veterans’ health benefits alarms service members and veterans groups

    Pete Hegseth, now Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of defense, had been a vocal and persistent advocate for veterans having unfettered access to private health care, rather than having to go through the VA to keep their benefits.

  • An Alabama couple were ardent Trump supporters. Then their trans son told them he wanted to die

    Once news outlets called the election for Trump in the early hours of November 6, panic ripped through the LGBTQIA+ community and hotlines saw a dramatic surge in calls. Michelle Del Rey reports

  • AOC Battles Lawmaker Twice Her Age to Lead Dems’ Trump Fightback

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is lobbying to lead the fightback against the Trump administration from Capitol Hill. According to her colleagues, the New York congresswoman wants to be the top Democrat on the key House Oversight Committee. But first she must get past another Democratic Party lawmaker who is more than twice her age.

  • Shocked Romanians Watch Their Country Go Into Political Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Romanians abroad had already started casting their ballots for a new president when the country’s top judiciary decided to cancel the election, and voting even continued for three hours before being halted. Now, like people at home, they’re left wondering what’s coming next.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride

  • Russia's 'hybrid attack' on Romanian election could trigger NATO response if proven

    Any evidence that Russia tried to influence an election in a NATO state would expose a form of hybrid attack that is designed to weaken the alliance from within. It is why events in Romania - where a top court has just annulled the result of the first round of voting in a presidential election amid concerns about an interference operation conducted from overseas - will surely be ringing alarm bells across NATO capitals.

  • In Syria, a ruthless dictator is under siege. Will anyone step up to save him?

    Across northern and central Syria this week, families who've been torn apart by more than a decade of civil war have been holding joyous reunions."I didn't believe it, it was very emotional," said Ismail Alabullah, a volunteer with the Syrian NGO the White Helmets, as he described returning to the city of Aleppo for the first time since 2013 and reuniting with his sister."I couldn't believe I was seeing her again," he told CBC News from northern Syria. "I lost my brother, my mother and father ov

  • Video of military police officer throwing man off bridge sparks anger in Brazil

    A military police officer has been arrested in Brazil after a video emerged of him throwing a civilian over a bridge in Sao Paulo on Monday, sparking protests in the city.

  • Modi's BJP says US State Department targeting India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the State Department and "deep state" elements in the U.S. of trying to destabilise India in conjunction with a group of investigative journalists and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi's Congress party used articles by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) that "singularly focused" on the Adani Group and its alleged closeness to the government to undermine Modi, the ruling party said on Thursday.

  • Elon Musk Revealed as $20M Donor Behind Bizarre Pro-Trump RBG PAC

    Elon Musk spent over $20 million on a pro-Trump political action committee that used the name and likeness of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to new filings. The entire $20.5 million spent by the ‘RBG PAC’ was donated by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust on Oct. 24, according to new filings from the Federal Elections Commission. The amount is part of the $250 million he spent in total to propel Trump to the 2024 election win. The group used some of the $20.5 million fun

  • Haley on Biden’s pardon reversal: ‘He thought he was going to be president again

    Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (R) recently weighed in on the reason behind President Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter, pointing to the twists and turns of the presidential election cycle. Biden, who announced on Sunday that he would offer clemency to Hunter Biden for his federal gun and tax charges, had previously vowed…