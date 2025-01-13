Here is when Donald Trump’s most controversial administration picks will go before the Senate

The Associated Press and Alex Lang
·6 min read
Here are when some of Donald Trump’s most controversial picks for his administration will go before the Senate (AP)
Here are when some of Donald Trump’s most controversial picks for his administration will go before the Senate (AP)

After the initial crush of personnel announcements for President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration, now the nominations process officially begins.

Senate hearings are scheduled this coming week for several of Trump's picks for the Cabinet. Many have met with senators individually. Now, they will go before the committees overseeing the agencies that Trump wants them to run.

Many predict that the hearings will turn into a bit of a circus, given the controversial nature of several of Trump's picks. They have been criticized for their lack of experience or their previous comments. The Senate has a slim Republican majority, so just a handful of Senators need to flip against one of Trump's picks to sink the nominations.

Some have said that the hearings will be reminiscent of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s that turned fiery.

Here are when some of Donald Trump’s most controversial picks for his administration will go before the Senate (AP)
Here are when some of Donald Trump’s most controversial picks for his administration will go before the Senate (AP)

Here's a look at the schedule for Senate hearings set so far, in Eastern time:

Tuesday

9 a.m.: Doug Collins, Department of Veterans Affairs

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Georgia congressman is up first, before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee. Collins is a Baptist minister, former U.S. Navy chaplain and Air Force Reserve colonel. The VA provides health care to former members of the U.S. armed forces.

9:30 a.m.: Pete Hegseth, Department of Defense

The former "Fox & Friends" weekend host and Army National Guard combat veteran goes before the Senate Armed Services Committee after weeks of meetings during which some senators have questioned his fitness for the role amid allegations of excessive drinking and sexual misconduct. The Pentagon chief's authority over the U.S. military is second only to that of the president's.

10 a.m.: Doug Burgum, Interior Department

The former governor of North Dakota and businessman appears before members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, who will consider his nomination as interior secretary, the chief steward of U.S. public lands. Burgum, who endorsed Trump after ending his own 2024 presidential bid and campaigned for Trump, has also been tapped to lead the National Energy Council. Trump has said the council will seek to establish U.S. "energy dominance" around the world.

Pete Hegseth, the nominee for Defense Secretary, is set to appear on Tuesday (AP)
Pete Hegseth, the nominee for Defense Secretary, is set to appear on Tuesday (AP)

Wednesday

9 a.m.: Kristi Noem, Homeland Security Department

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Dakota governor will appear before the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. The rancher and former congresswoman is in line to head one of the government's biggest agencies, integral to Trump's pledge to secure the border and carry out a massive deportation operation.

9:30 a.m.: Pam Bondi, Justice Department

The former Florida attorney general makes the first of two scheduled appearances before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She was Trump's pick for attorney general hours after his first choice, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration. Gaetz was facing questions about a federal sex trafficking investigation and a House Ethics Committee inquiry into allegations that he paid for sex, including with a 17-year-old girl.

Bondi is a longtime fixture in Trump's orbit. The attorney general will be one of the most closely watched Cabinet members, given the concern among Democrats that Trump will look to bend the Justice Department to his will.

10 a.m.: Sean Duffy, Transportation Department

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Wisconsin congressman who was also a co-host on Fox Business will be questioned by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. The department oversees pipelines, railroads, cars, trucks, airlines and mass transit systems, as well as funding for highways.

10 a.m.: John Ratcliffe, CIA

Ratcliffe, director of national intelligence for the final months of Trump's first term, goes before Senate Intelligence Committee. The former Texas congressman is in line to lead the nation's premier spy agency, responsible for foreign covert operations and collecting data on U.S. adversaries.

10 a.m.: Marco Rubio, State Department

The Florida senator has served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is considering his nomination to be secretary of state. As head of the State Department, job, Rubio would oversee the U.S. foreign service, advise Trump on diplomatic appointments and conduct negotiations with foreign leaders on behalf of the administration.

Many Trump picks, such as Kristi Noem who is up to lead the Department of Homeland Security, have been long-time backers of the president-elect (EPA)
Many Trump picks, such as Kristi Noem who is up to lead the Department of Homeland Security, have been long-time backers of the president-elect (EPA)

10 a.m.: Chris Wright, Energy Department

ADVERTISEMENT

The fossil fuel executive, who has been one of the industry's loudest voices against efforts to fight climate change, appears before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The secretary oversees energy generation and use in the United States as well as the nation's nuclear weapon stockpile. Wright would also join Burgum on the National Energy Council.

1 p.m.: Russell Vought, Office of Management and Budget

Vought, OMB director during Trump's first term, goes before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Vought was closely involved with Project 2025, a conservative blueprint for Trump's second term that the Republican nominee tried to distance himself from during the campaign. The budget director oversee the building of the president's budget and review of proposed regulations.

Thursday

10 a.m.: Scott Turner, Housing and Urban Development Department

The former NFL player who ran the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council in Trump's first term appears at a hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Turner is a professional mentor, pastor and former Texas House member. HUD is charged with addressing the nation's housing needs and fair housing laws, and oversees housing for the poorest Americans.

10 a.m.: Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency

The former New York congressman appears before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. The agency is tasked with matters pertaining to environmental protection, conducting assessments, research, education and maintaining and enforcing national standards.

10:15 a.m.: Bondi, Day 2 before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

10:30 a.m.: Scott Bessent, Treasury Department

The billionaire money manager from South Carolina takes questions from members of the Senate Finance Committee. Bessent would be the first openly LGBTQ Senate-confirmed Cabinet member in a Republican administration. The treasury chief helps formulate financial, economic, and tax policy, and manage the public debt.

Several hearings have not yet been scheduled, including the one for RFK Jr. to lead the Health and Human Services Department (AP)
Several hearings have not yet been scheduled, including the one for RFK Jr. to lead the Health and Human Services Department (AP)

Hearings are not yet scheduled for all of Trump's choices, including some of the most contentious:

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Labor Department

Tulsi Gabbard, Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services Department

Howard Lutnick, Commerce Department

Linda McMahon, Education Department

Kash Patel, FBI

Brooke Rollins, Agriculture Department

Elise Stefanik, U.N. ambassador

Latest Stories

  • 'Massive Reversal': Trump Ripped For Already Backpedaling On Key Campaign Promise

    The president-elect and one of his advisers just shifted an important timetable.

  • Trump Explains How He Plans To Bring Grocery Prices Down: Do Experts Think It Will Work?

    According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...

  • Border city mayor says Canada-U.S. relationship is 'deteriorating' under Trump's tariff threats

    The mayor of a Canadian border city says the prime minister and premiers should speak to communities like his about frustration with the United States that is bubbling up over president-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and comments about absorbing Canada."[The relationship] is deteriorating and people are saying they're not going to cross the border," said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, Ont., which has a border crossing with Port Huron, Mich."I'm hearing it on a constant basis: 'We don'

  • Mike Pence Reveals What He Said to Donald Trump During Their First Conversation in 4 Years

    The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9

  • Vance Breaks With Trump on ‘Day One’ Promise

    Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s

  • Bannon Sets MAGA Expiration Date for ‘Evil’ Elon Musk

    Steve Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s former advisor who helped steer conservative media into the arms of the xenophobic far-right, has vowed to get Trump’s new favorite confidant booted from the White House orbit before next week’s inauguration. “I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated,” Bannon told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.” Bannon, a former investment banker an

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • Mary Trump Exposes The ’Sordid’ Truth About Uncle's Leadership In Disasters

    Donald Trump's niece also pinpointed "one of the most frustrating things" about his response to the California wildfires.

  • Pence Fuels Theory That Wife Intentionally Gave Trump Cold Shoulder

    Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

  • Trump’s Lawyer Drools Over Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate

    Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women—as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault—appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as

  • Kamala Snubs Trump With ‘Legendary’ Photo Crop

    Kamala Harris’ social media post honoring Jimmy Carter seemingly slighted Donald Trump as the vice president shared a snapshot from the late president’s funeral featuring all living U.S. presidents, except for her political rival. The wide angle photo, posted to her Instagram on Saturday, appeared to crop out Trump, who was seated next to Barack Obama during the ceremony. Followers were quick to point out the president-elect’s exclusion with one user writing “Best photo crop of the decade.”

  • From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand

    Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • Kamala Harris posts Jimmy Carter funeral photo with notable exclusion; internet reacts

    A photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris from Jimmy Carter's funeral has gone viral due to the exclusion of President-elect Donald Trump.

  • A stick-figure drawing in a North Korean soldier's diary showed how Pyongyang's troops wanted to use each other as drone 'bait'

    Ukraine said it retrieved a diary from a North Korean soldier that contains a confession of stealing from his Russian comrade and battle tactics.

  • Ukraine says it has hit one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone strike

    Ukraine claimed Saturday to have struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone attack, starting a fire at the facility more than 700 miles into Russian territory.

  • In the news today: Field narrows among big-name Liberal leader hopefuls

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • Trump: Jack Smith shouldn’t be allowed to release report

    President-elect Trump said Sunday that former special counsel Jack Smith shouldn’t be allowed to “issue a ‘report’ on a complete and total Witch Hunt against me.” “Why would Deranged Jack Smith be allowed to issue a ‘report’ on a complete and total Witch Hunt against me, strictly for political purposes, when he was thrown off…

  • Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video

    Newsom said he just reached out today, but still hasn't heard from the President-elect The post Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • A US passport is no longer the golden ticket it once was

    The Henley Passport Index has moved the US passport from the top spot in 2014 to 9th place for 2025.