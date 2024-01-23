New Hampshire primary: Donald Trump and Nikki Haley to go head-to-head

Voters in New Hampshire will head to the polls on Tuesday, as Donald Trump and Nikki Haley duel in a primary vote.

Ex-US President Trump consolidated his lead in the race to be the Republican White House candidate with a landslide win in last week's Iowa caucuses.

Former South Carolina Governor Ms Haley has been focusing on New Hampshire for months and hopes to stop his momentum.

The eventual Republican nominee will challenge the Democrat, likely Joe Biden, in November's general election.

Democrats are also voting in their primary on Tuesday, but because of a row between national and local party officials, President Biden will not be on the ballot and the results are not going to be recognised nationally.

The race for the Republican nomination narrowed to just two on Sunday, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis - who came a distant second in Iowa's caucuses - quit and endorsed Mr Trump.

Mr Trump, 77, has been leading in many New Hampshire opinion polls taken before Mr DeSantis dropped out.

Sunday's Washington Post/Monmouth University poll suggested 52% of potential primary voters supported Mr Trump, while 34% were backing Ms Haley and 8% Mr DeSantis.

Another - the Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe poll - put Mr Trump at 55%, Ms Haley at 26% and Mr DeSantis at 6%.

With Mr DeSantis now out of the race, most surveys suggest a majority of DeSantis supporters viewed Mr Trump as the next best option.

A CNN/University of New Hampshire poll released on Sunday, for instance, found 62% of those in the state who backed Mr DeSantis named Mr Trump as their second choice, while only 30% named Ms Haley.

On Monday evening, Mr Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr appeared at a rally for his father in Hollis, New Hampshire, where he attacked Ms Haley, describing her as "basically Hillary [Clinton] dressed up as a conservative for Halloween".

Story continues

Meanwhile, at one of her campaign events on Monday, Ms Haley, 52, said Mr Trump was preoccupied with the criminal and civil cases he faces.

"When you hear Trump speak," she said, "what's he talking about? Grievances, the past. He's talking about vendettas.

"Today he's in court. Biden's talking about investigations. Neither one of them is talking about the future. I'm doing this because... I don't want my kids to live this way."

She added: "When you go out on Tuesday, you're gonna decide: do you want more of the same, or do you want something new?"

On Monday, New Hampshire's Secretary of State Dave Scanlan said he expected some 410,000 people would turn out to vote on Tuesday, just under 30% of the state's 1.4 million people.

Anyone in the state can vote in the primary, as long as they are a registered voter - and they do not have to be aligned or signed up to either party.

Some 40% of the registered voters in New Hampshire are "independent", or not linked to a party, so can vote in whichever primary they choose.

The Democratic New Hampshire primary, which is also held on Tuesday, has itself made headlines due to a dispute between state party officials and the national Democratic National Committee.

New Hampshire is usually the first primary in the US election calendar, but the national DNC changed the order to make South Carolina first.

Local party officials in New Hampshire decided to run the primary anyway - so the DNC said it would not award any delegates, effectively not recognising the results, and Mr Biden would not be on the ballot.

Instead, some of Mr Biden's Democratic allies in New Hampshire are urging voters to write Mr Biden's name on the ballot when they vote.