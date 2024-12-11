Donald Trump Nominates Don Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle for Abroad Ambassadorship After Son Is Seen with Other Woman

The president-elect made the announcement a day after his son was seen holding hands with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, has been nominated as a United States diplomat, a day after he was seen holding hands with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Guilfoyle had been nominated as the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

According to Path to Foreign Service, "Ambassadors are the highest-ranking diplomats appointed by their government to represent their country in a specific foreign country or international organization. They serve as the official spokesperson for their government and act as a direct link between their country’s leadership and the receiving country or organization."

The announcement was made a day after Daily Mail obtained photos of Don Jr. and Anderson holding hands during a nighttime walk around Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 9. The outlet reports the pair were celebrating Anderson's birthday.

Bonnie Biess/Getty; Alexander Tamargo/Getty (L-R) Donald Trump Jr., Bettina Anderson

Related: Donald Trump Jr., Who Is Engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, Seen Holding Hands with Socialite Bettina Anderson

While neither party has publicly commented on the photos, Trump said he nominated Guilfoyle, who has been engaged to Don Jr. since 2020, to her new role as she's been "a close friend and ally" for "many years."

The president-elect called the former assistant district attorney and Fox News host "perfectly suited" to foster "strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation."

"Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad," he said.

Shannon Finney/Getty Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump, Jr. attend the DC premiere of the film, "Death of a Nation" on August 1, 2018

Related: Who Is Donald Trump Jr.’s Fiancée? All About Former Fox News Host Kimberly Guilfoyle

Guilfoyle and Don Jr. first began dating in 2018, after his divorce from his ex-wife Vanessa, whom he was married to for 12 years. Vanessa and Don Jr. share five children.

While speaking about her romance with Don Jr. to Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine in 2022, Guilfoyle, who was previously married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, said they immediately had "sparks" during their first date, which happened after years of knowing one another.

"In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after," she told the outlet. "Just simply, Don and I are a perfect match. We are similar in many ways and beautifully complement one another in other ways, a true yin and yang. We share the same inner passion and fighting spirit."

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters/Bloomberg via Getty Donald Trump Jr.

However, in September, sources told PEOPLE that the pair had allegedly been spending a lot of time apart.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the time, one source described Don Jr. as more independent than Guilfoyle, coming and going as he pleases and quietly seeing Anderson.



Read the original article on People