Donald Trump picks former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle as ambassador to Greece

President-elect Donald Trump has announced former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle as his pick for ambassador to Greece, tapping a longtime ally who campaigned extensively with him and has been romantically involved with his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

"For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally," Trump wrote on social media Tuesday. "Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad."

Guilfoyle worked at Fox News for more than a decade, co-hosted "The Five" and was a prosecutor.

She shared in a post on X that she was "honored" to accept the nomination.

Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks during the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum. The third day of the RNC focused on foreign policy and threats.

Guilfoyle is the latest person with close ties to the Trump family to receive a position in his second administration. The president-elect chose Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, to be ambassador to France. Trump also selected Massad Boulos, father-in-law of his daughter Tiffany Trump, for an administration job. Jared Kushner and his wife, Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, served in the president-elect's first administration.

Guilfoyle was subpoenaed and appeared before the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by a mob of Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election. She was at the White House on the day of the attack, according to the committee chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

She was once was married to Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California. They divorced in 2006. Guilfoyle recently became engaged to Trump Jr.

