Donald Trump Nominates Former JPMorgan Chase COO to Be Social Security Administration Commissioner

Donald Trump spent a very large portion of his Wednesday announcing various nominees to serve in his second administration, ending with his pick for Social Security Administration commissioner, Frank Bisignano.

“Frank is a business leader, with a tremendous track record of transforming large corporations,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He will be responsible to deliver on the Agency’s commitment to the American People for generations to come!”

“Frank Bisignano currently serves as the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv Corporation, the World’s largest payments and financial technology company that touches almost every American household each day. He has a long career leading financial services institutions through great transformation,” he continued. “Frank previously served as Co-Chief Operating Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Prior to JPMorgan Chase & Co., he held senior positions at Citigroup, including Chief Administrative Officer during 9/11, where he had responsibility for 16,000 employees in Lower Manhattan.”

“Frank later became the CEO of the Global Transaction Services business, which was the World’s largest cash management and treasury services business,” Trump’s message concluded. “He serves as a founding Board Member of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, a founding Board Member of the Syracuse University Institute for Veterans and Military Families, the Mount Sinai Health System.”

Bisignano wasn’t alone in receiving a political nod from the president-elect on Wednesday, either.

Other new administration selections included Kelly Loeffler as Small Business Administration administrator, Billy Long as Internal Revenue Service commissioner, David A. Warrington as the White House’s top attorney, William Joseph McGinley as DOGE’s legal counsel, Monica Elizabeth Crowley as assistant Secretary of State, Paul Atkins as chairman of the Securities & Exchange Commission, Gail Slater as Assistant Attorney General for DOJ antitrust and Michael William Faulkender as Deputy Treasury Secretary.

These updates also came as Trump’s initial Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth was forced to defend himself amid reports he may be replaced by Ron DeSantis.

Trump is set to be inaugurated for the second time on Jan. 20, 2025.

