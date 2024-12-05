Donald Trump Nominates Former JPMorgan Chase COO to Be Social Security Administration Commissioner

JD Knapp
·2 min read

Donald Trump spent a very large portion of his Wednesday announcing various nominees to serve in his second administration, ending with his pick for Social Security Administration commissioner, Frank Bisignano.

“Frank is a business leader, with a tremendous track record of transforming large corporations,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He will be responsible to deliver on the Agency’s commitment to the American People for generations to come!”

“Frank Bisignano currently serves as the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv Corporation, the World’s largest payments and financial technology company that touches almost every American household each day. He has a long career leading financial services institutions through great transformation,” he continued. “Frank previously served as Co-Chief Operating Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Prior to JPMorgan Chase & Co., he held senior positions at Citigroup, including Chief Administrative Officer during 9/11, where he had responsibility for 16,000 employees in Lower Manhattan.”

“Frank later became the CEO of the Global Transaction Services business, which was the World’s largest cash management and treasury services business,” Trump’s message concluded. “He serves as a founding Board Member of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, a founding Board Member of the Syracuse University Institute for Veterans and Military Families, the Mount Sinai Health System.”

Bisignano wasn’t alone in receiving a political nod from the president-elect on Wednesday, either.

Other new administration selections included Kelly Loeffler as Small Business Administration administrator, Billy Long as Internal Revenue Service commissioner, David A. Warrington as the White House’s top attorney, William Joseph McGinley as DOGE’s legal counsel, Monica Elizabeth Crowley as assistant Secretary of State, Paul Atkins as chairman of the Securities & Exchange Commission, Gail Slater as Assistant Attorney General for DOJ antitrust and Michael William Faulkender as Deputy Treasury Secretary.

These updates also came as Trump’s initial Defense Secretary pick Pete Hegseth was forced to defend himself amid reports he may be replaced by Ron DeSantis.

Trump is set to be inaugurated for the second time on Jan. 20, 2025.

The post Donald Trump Nominates Former JPMorgan Chase COO to Be Social Security Administration Commissioner appeared first on TheWrap.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Takes Menacing Jab At Justin Trudeau In Mar-a-Lago Meeting

    The president-elect dismissed the Canadian prime minister’s tariff concerns with a confrontational joke.

  • When Trump Threatens, Canada and Mexico Go Their Own Way

    (Bloomberg) -- A week before Donald Trump fired off yet another tariff threat on his neighbors, Justin Trudeau and Claudia Sheinbaum had a chance to confer in person about how to tackle that very scenario. Would they join forces against their errant trading partner or was it going to be a case of every person for themselves? Most Read from BloombergAs Wars Rage, Cities Face a Dark New Era of Urban DestructionRiyadh Metro Partially Opens in Bid to Ease City’s Traffic JamsThe evidence is pointing

  • James Carville Claims 1 Person Is Secretly 'Driving' Trump's Sketchy Nominations

    The Democratic strategist was friends with the conservative figure who he says is wielding the most influence on the president-elect.

  • Trump's plan for Ukraine comes into focus: NATO off the table and concessions on territory

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Advisers to Donald Trump publicly and privately are floating proposals to end the Ukraine war that would cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future, according to a Reuters analysis of their statements and interviews with several people close to the U.S. president-elect. The proposals by three key advisers, including Trump's incoming Russia-Ukraine envoy, retired Army Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, share some elements, including taking NATO membership for Ukraine off the table. Trump's advisers would try forcing Moscow and Kyiv into negotiations with carrots and sticks, including halting military aid to Kyiv unless it agrees to talk but boosting assistance if Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses.

  • Rahm Emanuel Makes Dark Prediction About What Trump Will Do To The Oval Office

    The ex-chief of staff to former President Barack Obama said Democrats are "the thin blue line" between Americans and the special interests Trump is courting.

  • Israel showed the 'power' of F-35s in destroying nearly all of Iran's air defenses without a loss, UK admiral says

    The UK's chief of defense staff said Israeli F-35s took out "nearly the entirety" of Iran's air defenses in a single mission.

  • Laura Loomer Mocks MTG Over Trump Pardon Comments

    Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and far-right activist Laura Loomer are fighting again. This time, it’s over a post by Greene regarding Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, for tax evasion and gun charges. While Greene and Loomer may seem like two sides of the same coin— both are MAGA provocateurs with long histories of incendiary comments— their frequent spats on social media show the two aren’t allies outside of their allegiance to Donald Trump. After Biden’s surprise move to pardon his

  • Ted Cruz Takes a Truly Gross Pornographic Jab at ‘Morning Joe’ Stars’ Meeting With Trump

    Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) hit Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski below the belt with a vulgar insult saying they’d kissed the President-elect Donald Trump “a little bit lower” than “the ring” at their recent visit to Mar-a-Lago. On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News’ Hannity, host Sean Hannity marveled at Scarborough and Brzezinski’s recent disclosure that they traveled to the president-elect’s Florida residence after the election to meet their professed foe: “You have Joe and Mi

  • Now There's Resurfaced Video Of Pete Hegseth Completely Trashing Trump

    A clip of the embattled defense secretary nominee may further sink his chances of assuming the post.

  • Bill Clinton Gives Dems Blunt Truths–And Reprimands Biden

    Bill Clinton expressed public misgivings about Joe Biden’s handling of his son’s pardon Wednesday–as he delivered a blunt assessment of why Democrats lost the election. “I wish he hadn’t said he wasn’t going to do it. It does weaken his case,” Clinton said of Biden’s repeated pledges not to pardon his son, which he reversed on Sunday night with a sweeping use of the presidential pardon power. Clinton, the 42nd president, was speaking in Manhattan at The New York Times' Dealbook event, the first

  • California Democrat flips final House seat, dealing Republicans narrow majority

    ABC projects that Democrat Adam Gray will win the race for California's 13th Congressional District, unseating incumbent Republican John Duarte and flipping the final unresolved seat in the 2024 election. With all 435 House races projected, ABC News estimates Republicans will hold 220 seats and Democrats 215 in the 119th Congress. President-elect Donald Trump initially tapped three House Republicans for positions in his upcoming administration: Florida Reps. Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz, and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Spots Not-So-Subtle Shade In A World Leader's Message To Trump

    The late night host said a single word stands out.

  • Opinion - Putin’s overseas empire is collapsing all at once — don’t let up on him now

    Russian President Vladimir Putin faces a difficult week as Syria's government collapses, Russian military bases are overrun by rebels, and protests in Abkhazia and Kazakhstan signal a decline in Russian influence in the region.

  • Joly touts 'private' diplomacy as Mexico criticizes Canada's culture, trade

    OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.

  • "Immediately No": People Shared Their Brutally Honest Thoughts About Kamala Harris Potentially Running For President Again

    Over 600 people shared how they feel about Harris possibly returning to the campaign trail, and the range in responses is truly shocking.

  • Donald Trump DEA pick Chad Chronister withdraws from consideration, citing 'gravity' of job

    Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement that he decided to withdraw after "the gravity of this very important responsibility set in."

  • China stacked the deck against Augusta-made golf carts. Here's what America did about it

    The world's top two golf cart manufacturers, both based in Augusta, are praising a government finding that China is unfairly subsidizing its low-speed vehicle industry. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced recently that China's government has engaged in antidumping and…

  • Federal minister Harjit Sajjan defends accepting taxpayer-funded Taylor Swift tickets

    Federal cabinet minister Harjit Sajjan is defending his decision to accept taxpayer-funded Taylor Swift tickets for himself and his daughter.Sajjan, the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, was invited by PavCo, a B.C. Crown corporation that owns and operates B.C. Place Stadium, where the concerts will take place.PavCo has been donating Swift tickets to food banks and other charity organizations so that they could raffle them off and raise money. PavCo has

  • Opinion: Michael Ian Black: What I Found Out About Trump Supporters by Making Them Laugh

    I upset a trio of women at one of my stand-up shows the other weekend. The women took offense when I was making jokes about the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson fight before moving on to Trump’s electoral win by saying, “Speaking of rapists.” They walked out. Generally, I’m not a particularly political comedian. My jokes tend to be about my family or stories of my own idiocy. But I’m also somebody who enjoys pushing a few buttons during my shows. When discussing an “empty nester” move for my wife and myself

  • New SCOTUS Leak Reveals Who Didn’t Want Ethics Rules Enforced

    The United States Supreme Court revealed what some justices touted as a landmark new ethics code last year. But critics noted that the scandal-plagued institution’s new rules lacked any enforcement mechanisms, making them essentially a 14-page long list of suggestions. A new leak of secret discussions from behind the bench, published in The New York Times Tuesday, reveals which justices fought to keep the code of conduct toothless.