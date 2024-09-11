Donald Trump 'not a Taylor Swift fan' after her endorsement of Kamala Harris
The former U.S. President has spoken out hours after the music megastar broke her political silence and endorsed Harris following Tuesday's presidential debate. In an interview with Fox & Friends on Wednesday, Trump warned that Swift would "pay a price" for her endorsement. "I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. She couldn't possibly endorse (Joe) Biden... But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."