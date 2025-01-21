Donald Trump pardons 1,500 defendants from Jan. 6, keeping campaign pledge and outraging critics

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump pardoned about 1,500 people Monday charged in the Capitol attack Jan. 6, 2021, fulfilling a campaign pledge critics said would "endorse attacks on democracy."

That figure would represent almost all of the nearly 1,600 people who were charged in the riot by the fourth anniversary Jan. 6, according to the Justice Department. About 1,270 had been convicted and 1,100 had been sentenced by that point, the department said.

"These are the hostages, approximately 1,500 for a pardon. Full pardon," Trump said in the Oval Office. "We have about six commutations in there where we're doing further research. This is a big one. We hope they come out tonight.”

President Donald Trump signs pardons for Jan. 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2025.

About 1,270 people have been convicted from charges associated with the riot. More than 1,000 pleaded guilty and 260 were convicted at trials. The guilty pleas included 327 people admitting felonies and 682 people admitting misdemeanors.

About 600 people were charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement. Among those who pleaded guilty, 172 admitted assaulting law enforcement, 130 admitted obstructing law enforcement during a riot and 69 admitted assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon.

A mob of supporters of President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump pledged during campaign to pardon Jan. 6 defendants

Trump’s own federal charges were dropped after the won the election, under longstanding Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president. Special counsel Jack Smith's report on Trump's election subversion case nonetheless said there was enough evidence to convict him.

Trump has talked for years about pardoning Jan. 6 defendants he calls “political prisoners” and “hostages.”

“We’ll be looking very, very seriously at full pardons,” Trump told Pittsburgh broadcaster Wendy Bell in September 2022. “They’ve been so badly treated.”

In March 2023, he posted an all-caps message on social media: "LET THE JANUARY 6 PRISONERS GO."

Trump has said occasionally that he would only pardon nonviolent offenders.

"I am inclined to pardon many of them," Trump told CNN in 2023. "I can't say for every single one because a couple of them, probably, they got out of control."

