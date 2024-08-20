Donald Trump (pretty much) sticks to the script on Harris. Can that last?

WASHINGTON − Former President Donald Trump on Monday began efforts to counter-program the Democratic convention by doing something relatively unusual: Sticking to the script (for the most part).

Democratic candidate Kamala Harris "puts America last - I put America first," Trump said during prepared remarks at Precision Custom Components in York, Pa., the first in a string of events that will take him to battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada.

To be sure, the ex-president did find time to lob several insults at "Comrade Kamala," despite admonitions from other Republicans that he stick to issues. The former president also said that President Joe Biden was the victim of a Democratic "coup," drawing a sharp retort from the incumbent who withdrew from the race against Trump.

"His stability is still in question," Biden told reporters during the walk-through for his convention speech on Monday night.

A few things to know from Day One of the Democratic convention, Trump style:

Sticking to the issues? We'll see

The first political surprise of the week: Trump began a campaign event on time.

A second one: He pretty much stuck to the issues when it came to critiquing Harris' economic policies, saying they would lead to more inflation, higher taxes, less domestic energy production, and an over-regulated economy.

Don't talk about a "New Trump" just yet, though; Trump still laid in some insults to Harris, and he has more speeches every day this week.

Some commentators noted that Trump continued to wander rhetorically during his speech, occasionally going off on tangents. Republican strategist Karl Rove, on Fox News, said Trump needs "a much more disciplined message" moving forward.

For the past week, Trump allies have taken to television to urge the GOP nominee to focus on issues and avoid slashing attacks on Harris during his tour of battleground states. Republican Running mate JD Vance is also on the road this week.

In an appearance Sunday on NBC's "Meet The Press," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Trump's "policies are good for America, and if you have a policy debate for president he wins. Donald Trump, the provocateur, the showman may not win this election."

Does Trump miss Biden?

Trump again made clear how much he misses running against Biden, whom he led in numerous polls before his withdrawal from the presidential race.

The former president says he should still be running against Biden, and that Democrats mounted a "coup" against their president.

His primary concern: Harris is moving up in the polls, and appears to be a much bigger threat to Trump's re-election than Biden was.

Biden and other Democrats said Trump is not entitled to critique Democratic nomination decisions.

Trump is keeping his eyes on Harris. And Harris is watching right back

While Trump and the Republicans watch Harris and her convention, the Harris team is responding to Trump.

The Republican candidate will be a topic of many convention speeches, and Democrats responded to Trump's talk throughout the day.

In a statement after the Pennsylvania campaign rally, the Harris campaign said Trump's economic plans will wind up hurting most Americans.

"It was impossible to tell what Donald Trump was trying to say today, but Americans should be clear on what he will do," the statement said. "He will raise costs on middle class families by $3,900 a year."

On the social media site X, the Harris rapid response team said: "Trump left office with the worst jobs record since the Great Depression," the Harris campaign said on the social media site X.

