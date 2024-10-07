Donald Trump, at a Private Fundraiser, Makes Marriage Joke About Widow from His Assassination Attempt

Trump's comments were obtained through audio from an August fundraising dinner

Steven Ferdman/GC Images Donald Trump on May 23, 2024

Donald Trump made a marriage joke about the widow of the man who died during his July attempted assassination in Pennsylvania, he revealed during a private fundraiser with donors in August.

Recalling a meeting with Corey Comperatore’s widow, Trump told donors at the Aug. 10 dinner that he told her she would "get millions of dollars" in the wake of the July 13 shooting, according to a 12-minute audio recording of the event obtained by The Guardian.

"But the woman, the wife, this beautiful woman, I handed her the check – we handed her the check – and she said, ‘This is so nice, and I appreciate it, but I’d much rather have my husband.’ Now, I know some of the women in this room wouldn’t say the same,” Trump, 78, joked, per the outlet.



The audience then reportedly erupted with laughter as Trump said, “I know at least four couples. There are four couples, [Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott], that I know and you’re not one of them. At least four couples here would have been thrilled, actually.”

The former president noted members of the Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida donated to Comperatore’s family. "I said absolutely and they gave me a cheque for a million dollars," he added. "That’s a lot of money. Maybe even more impressively we put out a GoFundMe and we raised more than $6M for the group that got hurt, which is essentially three people.”



Trump returned to the Butler Farm Show grounds on Saturday, Oct. 5 and reflected on the incident that led to the gunman Thomas Crooks' death, according to NPR. "Exactly 12 weeks ago this evening on this very ground, a cold-blooded assassin aimed to silence me and to silence the greatest movement, MAGA, in the history of our country," Trump said.

He added, "But by the hand of providence and the grace of God, that villain did not succeed in his goal, did not come close. He did not stop our movement, he did not break out our spirit. He did not shake our unyielding resolve to save America from evils of poverty, hatred and destruction."

Trump also honored Comperatore, 50, with a moment of silence, per the outlet. Bells tolled and "Ave Maria," a piece often performed at funerals, was sung.

