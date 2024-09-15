Donald Trump Rages at Taylor Swift After Singer Endorses Kamala Harris: ‘I Hate Taylor Swift!’

Donald Trump unleashed new invective at superstar Taylor Swift after she endorsed VP Kamala Harris for president.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Trump posted Sunday morning on Truth Social in his trademark all-caps style, without context or elaboration.

Last week, Swift posted on Instagram that she intends to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris for U.S. president following Harris’ decisive debate victory over Trump on Sept. 10. Swift’s Instagram Story linked to the U.S. government’s Vote.gov, driving more than 400,000 visitors to the voter-information site i a 24-hour period.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote in the IG post in part. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

In her post, Swift also called out Trump for previously using a fake, AI-generated image of her to make it appear that Swift was endorsing him.

