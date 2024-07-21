Donald Trump reacts to President Joe Biden dropping out of 2024 election

JOLIE LASH
·3 min read

Former President Donald Trump swiftly reacted to President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 election, saying his former opponent was "not fit to run."

Trump issued his statement on Truth Social, writing, "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!"

He continued, "All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t."

Trump went on to bring up some of his regular campaign talking points, slamming Biden over the border before adding, "We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The former president's campaign immediately began a new fundraising push following Biden's announcement, writing, "But RIGHT NOW, he just quit the race in COMPLETE DISGRACE!"

MORE: Read Joe Biden's full letter announcing he's leaving 2024 race

House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X, "At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election."

He also called for Biden to resign.

"If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough," Johnson posted on X.

Sen. Josh Hawley quickly reacted to the Biden news, calling for the president to step down.

"Then RESIGN your office. If you can’t run a mere political campaign, you can’t be President," he wrote in response to Biden's statement.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise wrote on X, "Democrat party bosses just proved that they have absolutely no respect for their own voters. After lecturing others about democracy, they just forced Joe Biden off the ticket—trashing the primary choice of 14 million of their own voters.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement, reacting to Biden's announcement, "For four years, the American people have faced historic inflation at home, chaos at the border, and weak leadership on the world stage. Our nation is less prosperous and less secure than it was in January, 2021. We cannot afford four more years of failure.

“Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has been busy in recent weeks trying to upend the expressed will of the American people in primary elections across the country. Washington Democrats have not proven themselves any more capable than the President of delivering the secure borders, safe streets, and stable prices that working families deserve. They are selling open borders, higher prices, climate radicalism, and soft-on-crime policies, and the American people are not buying," McConnell's statement concluded.

In a statement on Sunday, Biden announced he was withdrawing from the 2024 election.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he said in his statement.

The president immediately threw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made."

MORE: Trump campaign actively preparing for possible Harris nomination

"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year," Biden said in a post on X. "Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

Biden said he plans to address the nation later this week with more details on his decision to leave the race.

-ABC News' Soo Rin Kim contributed to this report.

Donald Trump reacts to President Joe Biden dropping out of 2024 election originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden or Harris? Trump asks rally crowd as pressure mounts for Biden to exit race

    The debate about U.S. President Joe Biden’s candidacy has crossed party lines. In Donald Trump’s first campaign rally since last week’s failed assassination attempt, the Republican nominee taunted Biden by asking his supporters if they’d rather he run against Biden or Vice-President Kamala Harris.

  • Trump reacts to Biden 2024 exit, calling him ‘worst president’ and claims Harris will be easier to beat

    Biden announced withdrawal from 2024 race in post on X on Sunday

  • Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race

    President Joe Biden is leaving the 2024 race after a halting debate performance against Donald Trump led to questions from Democrats about his age, ability to carry out his campaign and whether he could serve a second term. Biden said in a statement posted Sunday that he will "stand down." In another post on X, Biden gave his "full support and endorsement" for Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee.

  • 🔴 Live: Biden backs VP Kamala Harris as Democratic nominee after dropping out of race

    US President Joe Biden said Sunday he was endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 election after announcing he was dropping of the race for the White House. Biden ended his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments. Summary: US President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he was dropping out of his re

  • Opinion: She Sucked Up to Trump but He Dropped Her Anyway

    Bestselling author and faux hillbilly J.D. Vance is officially Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, God help us all. And even though it’s only been a few days, the nation has collectively forgotten all the sycophantic vice-presidential hopefuls left behind.But I haven’t.All the potential veeps were embarrassing in their own way. Marco Rubio: always a twerp, somehow became even twerpier when kissing up to the former president. Tim Scott shall always be remembered for totally coincidentally get

  • Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns. VP Harris gets his nod

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent's fitness for office with the election just four months away. It was a late-season campaign thunderstrike unlike any in American history.

  • Johnson: Replacing Biden on ticket would be 'wrong,' 'unlawful'

    As calls from some Democratic lawmakers for President Joe Biden to pass the torch have grown this week, House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested Sunday that such a move might lead to legal trouble. Johnson, R-La., told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.

  • Pete Buttigieg Takes Down JD Vance's VP Hopes In 1 'Exact' Way

    The Transportation Department secretary ripped the Ohio senator over the "way he gets ahead" in his political career.

  • Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.

  • New Circus-Themed Ad Taunts Ringmaster Donald Trump

    A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched

  • Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race and Endorses Kamala After 23-Minute Pause

    President Joe Biden announced Sunday he was ending his re-election campaign, officially dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris.“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden wrote in a statement. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as president for the remainder of

  • Trump Tells Crowd to Stop Booing Press, Defends Shooting Coverage: ‘The Fake News Reported It Correctly’ | Video

    “There’s never been such unity,” the former president claims in his first rally since he was shot in the ear The post Trump Tells Crowd to Stop Booing Press, Defends Shooting Coverage: ‘The Fake News Reported It Correctly’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • ‘This is nuts’: Bolton on Trump plans for Ukraine

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Trump national security adviser John Bolton regarding Trump’s phone call with Zelensky and the potential consequences of another presidency on Ukraine.

  • Donald Trump Trashes Joe Biden After He Drops Out Of The Race

    "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve," Trump wrote in a social media screed.

  • Opinion: The Supreme Court is power hungry. There is one sure way to rein it in

    As supreme as the Supreme Court is, and despite what you learned in school, it doesn't have the last word.

  • Russia says intercepted US bomber planes ‘approaching’ its border in Arctic

    Russia on Sunday said two US bomber planes had approached its border in the Arctic and that it had scrambled fighter jets to make them turn away. Moscow has previously accused the United States of making reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine, and has said it could lead to "direct confrontation" between Russia and NATO. Russia said Sunday that it scrambled fighter jets to prevent two US strategic bomber planes from crossing its border over the Barents S

  • Trump campaign releases letter on his injury, treatment after last week's assassination attempt

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign released an update on the former president's health Saturday, one week after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

  • 'Not OK': Closing only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

    CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.

  • Secret Service Admits ‘Repeatedly’ Turning Down Extra Security for Trump

    The United States Secret Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a report in The Washington Post Saturday claimed the agency has backtracked after denying it rejected requests for additional security for Donald Trump in the two years leading up to his assassination attempt.Four unidentified sources told the newspaper that top brass at the Secret Service repeatedly refused requests by Trump’s security team for extra resourcing, including more agents to cover security screenings at large gatherings

  • 'In the clear': Dr. Anthony Fauci weighs in on Trump injury after shooting

    The former White House chief medical adviser said he sees no reason to believe Trump suffered any further damage or injury.