Donald Trump to rename Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' and change Denali to McKinley

Donald Trump will sign an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico, incoming press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday morning.

The executive order will direct the secretary of the interior to change the name to "Gulf of America” for use on official maps and throughout the federal government, according to the New York Post, which first reported the news. Trump has nominated Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to the Department of Interior.

Trump said Jan. 7 at his Mar-a-Lago club that he wanted to make the change because of a trade imbalance with Mexico, illegal immigration into the U.S. at the southern border and concerns about drugs coming into the United States. He also called the Gulf of America "a beautiful name."

Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, the president of Mexico, at a press conference Jan. 8 pointed to the United States on a centuries-old map and quipped "Obviously the Gulf of Mexico is recognized by the United Nations... but why don't we call this 'Mexican America'?"

Leavitt's tweet also signaled that Trump would rename Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America, back to Mount McKinley. The Alaskan government had long recognized the mountain as Mount Denali, the name used by Alaska Natives, and President Barack Obama renamed it at the federal level in 2015. Trump's action will revert to the pre-Obama name.

