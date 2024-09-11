Donald Trump responds to Taylor Swift's 2024 endorsement of Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump responded to Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday after the "Tortured Poets Department" singer backed the Democratic nominee.

Trump was asked about Swift's statement in the spin room, an area where reporters are able to ask candidates and their surrogates questions after a debate. He replied, "I have no idea."

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the spin room at the Pennsylvania Convention Center after the ABC News Presidential Debate between him and Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10, 2024.

Shortly after the presidential debate ended Tuesday night, Swift shared a photo of her with her cat, Benjamin Button, to Instagram and wrote in the caption that she will be supporting Harris and Tim Walz. Swift also acknowledged Trump's use of AI-generated images depicting her endorsing him and said it made her realize she needed to be clear about her actual plans for the election. The pop star signed off the post labeling herself a "Childless Cat Lady," taking a jab at JD Vance's now-viral comments about people who don't have children.

In the four-paragraph endorsement, Swift encouraged her 283 million followers to do their own research ahead of the election this fall and to vote.

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," Swift wrote. "As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country."

It's not the first time Swift has backed a political candidate. She endorsed President Joe Biden and Harris in 2020, and she backed U.S. Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper in his 2018 re-election bid to Tennessee's 5th Congressional District.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump responds to Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement