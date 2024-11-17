Trump emerges from Mar-a-Lago seclusion to raucous reception at UFC with key allies

Donald Trump returned to Madison Square Garden on Saturday, attending UFC 309 with Dana White, president of the mixed martial arts promotion, and several other close Republican allies.

Trump has attended numerous UFC events with White, who spoke at the president-elect’s victory celebration earlier this month in Mar-a-Lago. And on Saturday, he was ringside at UFC 309 in New York City’s MSG. Trump has spent much of his time post-election at his Florida resort, making his attendance one of few public appearances since he secured the White House.

It was there that Trump hosted a controversial rally just a few weeks ago, with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe delivering racist jokes inside the world-famous arena.

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” said Hinchcliffe, whose set also included lewd and racist comments about Latinos, Jews and Black people, all key constituencies in the election.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives at Madison Square Garden for UFC 309 on Saturday night (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The episode was not enough to thwart Trump’s presidential bid, however. He is attending tonight’s event amid growing discontent over some of his cabinet picks.

When Trump celebrated his victory, his close friend White was present to deliver a short speech.

“Nobody deserves this more than him, and nobody deserves this more than his family does,” said White, 55. “This is what happens when the machine comes after you. This is karma, ladies and gentlemen. He deserves this. They deserve it as a family.”

Trump was greeted by huge cheers in MSG on Saturday, flanked by White and popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who recently endorsed the former president.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Joe Rogan at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night (Getty Images)

One of Trump’s most controversial cabinet picks, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was in attendance tonight alongside the president-elect. Kennedy, a former independent presidential candidate and anti-vaccine activist, is his pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services despite his many controversies.

Pictures showed Trump entering with billionaire ally Elon Musk and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson as well.

The group of right-wing allies posed for photos and waved to attendees.

Donald Trump poses for a photo with Kid Rock and Elon Musk at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night (AP)

UFC 309 is set to be headlined by Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, a heavyweight title fight.

Jones, a former light-heavyweight champion, is considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. At UFC 309, the American will defend the heavyweight belt against compatriot and ex-champion Miocic.

Additional reporting by AP.