Donald Trump Returns to Site of Assassination Attempt Amid Death Threats From Iran

Liam Archacki
·3 min read
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

As former President Donald Trump is set to return on Saturday to the site of his near-miss assassination attempt three months ago in Pennsylvania, he faces swirling threats against his life from Iran.

Trump will hold a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, as he and Democratic opponent Kamala Harris campaign feverishly to win the crucial battleground state, which is nearly a deadlock in recent polls.

Trump told NewsNation that he felt it was necessary to return to the place where 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several rounds at the GOP nominee, with one striking his ear, before the would-be assassin was shot dead.

“I’m going back to Butler because I feel I have an obligation to go back to Butler,” he said. “We never finished what we were supposed to do. And I said that day when I was shot, I said, ‘We’re coming back. We’re gonna come back.’”

The event in the town of 13,000 will feature far heightened security compared to the July rally, for which the Secret Service faced significant criticisms for failures that left Trump vulnerable to the gunfire.

But it also comes as Trump has faced increased “real and specific threats” against his life from Iran as retaliation for his decision to assassinate Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Jan. 2020. The former president revealed that he was briefed on the matter by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Sept. 24.

Republican Senator Mike Rounds, who is on the Senate intelligence committee, said that there isn’t any evidence that Iran was behind the July assassination attempt—or the incident last month in which a man with a gun stalked Trump while he was golfing.

“But I think there is also clear evidence out there that Iran has made it clear that they intend to—if they could, they would try to assassinate the former president,” Rounds said. “And they've talked about assassinating other senior members in leadership.”

Trump has taken to Truth Social to demand greater Secret Service protection in light of the threats, blaming his political rivals for the alleged lack of adequate security.

“The Democrats are interfering with my Campaign by not giving us the proper number of people within Secret Service that are necessary for Security,” he wrote. “We need more Secret Service and we need them NOW.”

Despite the threats, and the complaints about inadequate security, Trump has moved forward with a number of potentially risky public appearances—for instance, he attended a recent college football game between Georgia and Alabama alongside over 100,000 fans.

The security measures at the rally today will include enhancements not present at the rally in July. For one, Trump will reportedly appear behind ballistic glass, as he has since shortly after the shooting. Pennsylvania State Police will also have a more active presence at this event, and all security officials will have clearer directions, CNN reported.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Israel expands its bombardment in Lebanon as thousands flee widening war

    TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel expanded its bombardment in Lebanon on Saturday, hitting Beirut’s southern suburbs with a dozen airstrikes and striking a Palestinian refugee camp deep in the north for the first time as it targeted both Hezbollah and Hamas fighters.

  • Middle East latest: A Hamas official is killed in an Israeli strike on a refugee camp

    An Israeli strike on a refugee camp in north Lebanon has killed Hamas official Saeed Atallah Ali and his family, the militant group said Saturday. The early morning strike came a day after another Israeli airstrike cut off a main highway linking Lebanon with Syria, leaving two huge craters on either side of the road.

  • Trump Brags About Cutting Taxes for the Nation’s ‘Highest’ Earners

    In a new book, Trump writes that his tax law targeted the “most damaging parts of our tax code” — including the rate paid by the “highest” earners

  • Michael Moore Warns This Move Could Cost Kamala Harris The Election

    On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, filmmaker Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore writes in a new Substack post, it could “reduce or depress the vote.” The Fahrenheit 9/11 director grew up in the suburbs of Flint, and made the Midwestern c

  • Liz Cheney Splotches Donald Trump With Golden Line About Her Past

    The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

  • Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage

    Over the past months the former president has seemingly become more and more obsessed with attendance – amid claims that his fans are leaving early ‘out of frustration and boredom’

  • Trump Souvenir Vendors Brawl Before Michigan MAGA Rally

    The former president's campaign team said the Trump merchandise sellers were ejected.

  • Trump Made Crass Jokes About Death of Rally Attendee in Leaked Recording

    Donald Trump was reportedly caught on tape turning the grieving widow of a man who died at one of his rallies into a source of amusement for his super-wealthy dinner guests.The recording, obtained by The Guardian, apparently comes from a private meal Trump held Aug. 10 in Aspen, Colorado. In it, the Republican presidential nominee reportedly recalled a meeting with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by shots fired at Trump by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally in July.“So t

  • Trump Mocks Joe Biden’s Beach Body in (Another) Bizarre Rant

    Donald Trump spent a large chunk of his campaign rally Thursday railing not against his actual opponent, Kamala Harris, but taking pot shots at his old rival Joe Biden over how he looks in a swimsuit.Throughout his speech in Saginaw, Michigan, Trump seemed preoccupied with the push Democrats made over the summer to get Biden—a weaker candidate than Harris, according to polling—to step aside.“That was a coup of an American president,” Trump said. “They took his presidency, they said, ‘You get the

  • Social Media Reacts To Melania Trump's 'My Body, My Choice' Video

    Many people wondered if the clip to promote the former first lady's upcoming memoir was actually a campaign ad for her husband's opponent.

  • George Conway Flips A Republican Dog Whistle Right Back On Donald Trump In New Ad

    The conservative lawyer put a whole new taunting spin on one GOP line of attack.

  • Couple in Harris ad are Republican farmers, not Democratic actors | Fact check

    The couple in Harris' ad debunked the claim. They said they are Pennsylvania farmers who previously voted for former President Donald Trump.

  • Government brought to standstill following Speaker’s ruling

    Government business has been on an indefinite pause after House Speaker Greg Fergus ruled that the government "clearly did not fully comply" with an order from the House to provide documents related to a now-defunct foundation responsible for doling out hundreds of millions of federal dollars for green technology projects. (Oct. 3, 2024)

  • Liz Cheney’s Speech Seriously Hurt Donald Trump’s Feelings

    Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica

  • CNN Reporter Warns Kamala Harris Campaign Looks ‘Like a Loser’

    CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct

  • Russia is facing a 'time bomb' at the heart of its economy, economist says

    "Putin's war not only imposes on today's Russians a worse life than they otherwise would have had. It also condemns future generations."

  • Melania Trump Opens Up About Whether Barron Is ‘Autistic’ in Memoir

    Melania Trump has disclosed that her son Barron is not “autistic”—and claimed that he was bullied in person and online because Rosie O’Donnell tweeted the false claim.The former first lady addressed long-running claims that the youngest of Donald Trump’s five children may be on the autism spectrum in her new memoir, Melania, which is published on Tuesday. The Daily Beast has seen a copy of the 184-page book.The book frequently attacks critics of both Melania and her husband, rehashing many of th

  • Iran's Khamenei urges allies to step up struggle against Israel

    (Reuters) -Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared in public on Friday for the first time since Iran's missile attack on Israel, describing it as legitimate punishment for what he called Israeli crimes and calling for more anti-Israel struggle. Delivering his first Friday prayers sermon in nearly five years, Khamenei said Israel's adversaries in the region should "double your efforts and capabilities... and resist the aggressive enemy". The deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the country's most powerful military force, said meanwhile that Iran would strike Israeli energy and gas installations if Israel attacked it.

  • Ukrainian aircraft fire British-French cruise missiles at Russian troops advancing on key city

    Ukrainian aircraft fired British-French cruise missiles at Russian troops attempting to advance towards a key city in eastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian security source has told Sky News. The source shared drone footage that purportedly shows strikes on what he described as "two command centres of massive troops formations slowly advancing on Pokrovsk". The attack took place at 11am on Friday in the town of Avdiivka, which was captured by Russian forces in February.

  • Assassination attempts and new threats have reshaped how Donald Trump campaigns

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump was onstage at a rally on Long Island last month, talking about taxes, when he appeared momentarily spooked by something he'd spotted over his shoulder.