Donald Trump reveals his plans for a second term

Donald Trump said he did not consider his plans to be "bold actions", but "common sense" - GETTY IMAGES

Donald Trump has laid out his vision for a second term in extensive detail in his most revealing interview to date on his plans for a return to power.

The former US president and 2024 candidate described how he would deploy troops to combat illegal immigration and civil unrest within the US, describing the threat from “enemy from within”.

Mr Trump also shared his thoughts on abortion bans, potentially prosecuting Joe Biden, and whether he thinks another Jan 6 could occur if he does not secure a White House comeback.

Speaking to Time Magazine, Mr Trump, 77, said he did not consider his plans to be “bold actions”, but “common sense”.

‘Invasion’ of illegal immigrants

Mr Trump said the US faced an unprecedented threat from people crossing its borders illegally which he blamed for “a new category of crime. It’s called migrant crime”.

While he did not rule out building new migrant detention camps, he said he was focused on launching mass deportations.

Mr Trump said he would focus on local level enforcement, by deploying police and US national guard troops, but said “if necessary, I’d have to go a step further” and use the military.

“If I thought things were getting out of control, I would have no problem using the military,” he said.

Migrants walk along the Rio Grande in Texas last week - BLOOMBERG

When challenged on the fact that a US statute prevents the military from being used against civilians on home soil, Mr Trump replied: “These aren’t civilians. These are people that aren’t legally in our country. This is an invasion”.

“I think the enemy from within, in many cases, is much more dangerous for our country than the outside enemies of China, Russia, and various others,” he added.

Abortion bans and monitoring women’s pregnancies

The sweeping abortion restrictions imposed since the US Supreme Court revoked the Constitutional right to an abortion has made reproductive rights a major focus in the 2024 election.

While Mr Trump has claimed credit for the Supreme Court’s decision after appointing three justices to its bench, he has also said the question of where to draw the line on abortion bans should be left to the states.

Asked if states should monitor women’s pregnancies to see if they have had abortions in defiance of a ban, Mr Trump replied: “I think they might do that.”

Mr Trump went on to say that it was up to the states whether to prosecute women for getting terminations.

He declined to commit to vetoing any attempt to introduce a nationwide US abortion ban, but promised a “big statement” in the coming days on whether to allow widely used abortion pills.

Prosecuting opponents

Mr Trump, who has accused Mr Biden of “weaponising” the Department of Justice, also told Time that he had not ruled out firing federal prosecutors who buck his directives to prosecute someone.

“It would depend on the situation,” he said.

Asked whether he would go after Mr Biden and his family, Mr Trump said it “depends” how the Supreme Court rules on the question of presidential immunity.

“If [the court has] ruled that they don’t have immunity, Biden, probably nothing to do with me, he would be prosecuted for 20 different acts,” he said.

Mr Trump added he would be “inclined not to do it”. He said: “I wouldn’t want to hurt Biden. I’m not looking to hurt Biden. I wouldn’t want to hurt him. I have too much respect for the office.”

But he later said: “Biden, I am sure, will be prosecuted for all of his crimes, because he’s committed many crimes,” he added, without specifying them.

Another Jan 6?

Asked about the possibility of violence if he loses in November, Mr Trump replied: “It always depends on the fairness of the election.”

A pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a bid to halt Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Asked about the prospect of a repeat of the violent scenes, Mr Trump said: “I think we’re going have a big victory and I think there will be no violence”.

But when pushed, he said: “If we don’t win, you know, it depends”.

The former president also said he would “absolutely” consider pardoning the hundreds of Jan 6 rioters who have either pleaded guilty or been convicted by a jury over their actions.

Trade tariffs

Mr Trump signalled he would ramp up the protectionist trade policies of his first term, and said he is considering a tariff of more than 10 per cent on all foreign imports, and perhaps even a 100 per cent tariff on some Chinese-made products.

He said he believed it would redress a trade imbalance and unfair practices by other countries who were “stealing” America’s jobs and wealth.

Mr Trump said China was the leading culprit, but described India, Brazil, France and other European nations as “very difficult to deal with on trade”.

He dismissed suggestions that the policies could have an inflationary impact, framing it as “reciprocal” action that would return jobs to the US.

Nato

Mr Trump warned Nato members will be on their “own” unless they increase their defence spending.

However, Mr Trump ruled out renegotiating the military alliance’s treaty.

“I just want them to pay their bills. I don’t have to renegotiate it,” he said, adding “If Europe is not going to pay, why should we pay?”

Asia

Mr Trump suggested that he could withdraw US troops stationed in South Korea to serve as a deterrence against Kim Jong-Un’s regime.

He also gave an ambiguous response to whether he would rally the US to defend Taiwan in the event of invasion by China, saying: “It puts you in a very bad position if you actually come out and make a statement one way or the other.”

Middle East

Mr Trump committed to defending Israel in a hypothetical war with Iran, but sharply criticised Benjamin Netanyahu over the Hammas Oct 7 attack “on his watch”.

He added that while there was a time he thought a two-state solution “could work”, securing a Palestinian state now “is going to be very, very tough”.