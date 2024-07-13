Donald Trump rushed off stage after gunshots fired at Pennsylvania rally

Former US President Donald Trump was evacuated from a rally in Pennsylvania following reports of gunfire.

Eyewitnesses say Trump appeared to fall to the ground mid-speech. He was immediately surrounded by armed security personnel and remained down for approximately one minute.

The ex-president then stood up and raised his fist in a defiant gesture before being swiftly escorted off stage and into a waiting vehicle.

Trump was driven away from the scene as security teams responded to the incident. The extent of any injuries or the source of the reported gunshots remain unclear at this time.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

As Trump was escorted from the scene, footage appeared to show blood on his ear. Witnesses reported that the former president was clutching the side of his head as he fell.

J.D. Vance, Republican senator for Ohio, took to social media platform X to express his concern, posting: "Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok."

The full extent of any injuries and the circumstances surrounding the reported gunfire remain unclear.

The US Secret Service has confirmed that Mr Trump is now "safe" and that additional security measures have been implemented around the former president.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, though the Secret Service has not provided further details at this time.

When asked about the reported shooting, US President Joe Biden, who was leaving a church service in Delaware, stated he had not been briefed on the situation.