Donald Trump Rushed Off Stage Bleeding, One Reported Dead at Campaign Rally

The former president was seen with blood running down the side of his face after loud noises were heard at his rally on Saturday, July 13

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Donald Trump with blood on his face on July 13 in Butler, Penn.

Donald Trump was rushed off a stage with blood on his face during an evening campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, as several loud bangs rang out in the air.

Trump, 78, was mid-speech when popping, gunshot-like sounds could be heard. Footage taken at the event and shared on social media show the former president turn toward the noise and briefly grab his ear before Secret Service agents rushed the stage and surrounded him.

Trump was then rushed off the stage as what appeared to be blood was seen running down the side of his face. Before leaving, Trump stood and raised his fist in a defiant gesture, yelling "Fight!"

In a statement given to PEOPLE, the Trump campaign said, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow."

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Donald Trump and Secret Service agents on July 13 in Butler, Penn.

CBS News reports that a senior government official also offered the following statement: "The former president is safe. We have implemented protective security measures. This is being investigated further."

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Penn.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

