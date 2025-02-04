Trump says US will take over 'demolition site' Gaza and make it the 'Riviera of the Middle East'

Reuters

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday said it had canceled an ongoing multi-year investigation into the impact of trade policy on under-served communities and workers at the request of the Trump administration. The ITC, an independent, nonpartisan federal agency told witnesses that it was canceling a hearing on the racial and diversity impacts of trade on Wednesday after the U.S. Trade Representative's office withdrew its request for the broader study. Since taking office on Jan. 20, U.S. President Donald Trump has ended all federal work on diversity, equity and inclusion programs with a series of executive orders and memorandums.