Trump says US will take over 'demolition site' Gaza and make it the 'Riviera of the Middle East'
The US will take over Gaza and "own it", Donald Trump has said.
The US will take over Gaza and "own it", Donald Trump has said.
President Donald Trump said he won’t rule out deploying U.S. troops to support reconstruction of Gaza and that envisions “long-term” U.S. ownership of a redevelopment of the territory. Trump added, “We’ll do what is necessary."
The president says the US could turn the Palestinian territory into "the Riviera of the Middle East" after suggesting the entire population be relocated.
US President Donald Trump says he wants the U.S. to take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after resettling Palestinian people in other countries.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be permanently resettled outside the war-torn territory and proposed the U.S. take “ownership” in redeveloping the area.
It all comes down to one unexpected ingredient.
President Donald Trump claims that Egypt and Jordan will take in Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, despite their objections. "They say they're not going to accept. I say they will," Trump tells reporters as he sits alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office.
Jameis Winston is trying to find a new home for the 2025 season. Saquon Barkley thought of the perfect home.
For a man ignorant in the history and ways of the Middle East, it makes perfect sense. The people of Gaza do not have homes to go back to, their land is a living hell and has brought them nothing but suffering. Donald Trump should know better than that you might say.
The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday said it had canceled an ongoing multi-year investigation into the impact of trade policy on under-served communities and workers at the request of the Trump administration. The ITC, an independent, nonpartisan federal agency told witnesses that it was canceling a hearing on the racial and diversity impacts of trade on Wednesday after the U.S. Trade Representative's office withdrew its request for the broader study. Since taking office on Jan. 20, U.S. President Donald Trump has ended all federal work on diversity, equity and inclusion programs with a series of executive orders and memorandums.
President Donald Trump is expected to issue an executive order barring trans athletes from participating on teams corresponding with their identities.
One of the next moves in President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's sweeping effort to fire government employees and curtail operations is using the agency that manages thousands of federal employee worksites around the country to cut down on office space.
"We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site," the President adds The post Trump Says US Will ‘Take Over the Gaza Strip’ in Press Conference With Netanyahu | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
From ending existing contracts to encouraging Toronto residents to “buy Canadian,” Mayor Olivia Chow unveiled what actions the city would take if the U.S. imposed tariffs on Canada. CBC’s Sarah MacMillan has the story.
A group of Torontonians who are homeless, or have been, are calling for better supports and policies to help people with disabilties. The calls to action come the same week the city released new data about the deadly toll of homelessness. CBC's Sarah MacMillan reports.
Suspended Ottawa lawyer James Bowie, taking the stand in his own defence at his criminal trial Tuesday, admitted that he twice placed a GPS tracker on a woman's car and used it to follow her after she'd stopped communicating with him.But, he denied that he made her feel unsafe, had ever threatened her, asked her to obtain a firearm for him, or made threats to kill his ex-client Leanne Aubin.Bowie has pleaded not guilty to charges of harassing the woman — who had been a close friend — and trying
(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration has tapped Neil Jacobs, a scientist cited for misconduct related to the “Sharpiegate” hurricane forecasting controversy, to lead the agency that oversees US government weather predictions and climate research.Most Read from BloombergState Farm Seeks Emergency California Rate Hike After FiresNew York’s First ‘Passive House’ School Is a Model of Downtown DensityNYC’s Newest Transit Leader Builds a Worker-Driven StrategyWhen French Communists Went on a Brutal
Toronto city council may decide at its meeting on Wednesday to take a stand against potential U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods despite a month reprieve from American trade action.Council will consider two separate member motions on the issue.The first motion, moved by Coun. Mike Colle, asks council to consider directing city staff to develop a "Buy Local, Buy Canadian" campaign that would encourage Toronto residents and businesses to buy locally made Canadian goods and services to protect Toronto
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he's talked to U.S. President Donald Trump about the prospect of Ukraine sharing rare earth minerals with the United States, a topic he said was first raised with his White House counterpart months ago.Trump said Monday that he wanted Ukraine to supply the U.S. with such minerals as a form of payment for the financial support Washington has provided to Kyiv amid its fight with Russia."I talked about this back in September, when we had a meet
The province will spread 36 million dollars over two years to the Arctic Gateway Group for infrastructure projects. It's part of nearly $80 million pledged for the northern railway and port from both the provincial and federal governments.
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US “will take over” the Gaza Strip, after saying earlier that he doesn’t think there is a permanent future for Palestinians in Gaza.