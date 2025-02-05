Donald Trump says Gaza residents should be resettled permanently or they will end up dying

Sky News
Updated ·3 min read

US President Donald Trump said he doesn't believe Palestinians should return to Gaza because it is a "guarantee that they're going to end up dying" - as he held a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking after welcoming Mr Netanyahu to the Oval Office, President Trump doubled down on his suggestion that Gazans should be relocated elsewhere.

Mr Trump, who has taken credit for helping broker a tenuous ceasefire deal in Gaza, said a "beautiful area" could be built for Gazans to resettle in after 15 months of relentless Israeli bombing reduced much of the besieged enclave to rubble.

The 78-year-old president said he believed all Gazans should move, saying: "This has been happening for years. It's all death.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If we can get a beautiful area to resettle people, permanently, in nice homes where they can be happy and not be shot and not be killed and not be knifed to death like what's happening in Gaza.

"They would be resettled where they can live a beautiful life."

The war in Gaza, triggered by its militant group Hamas carrying out a massacre of 1,200 people and taking some 250 hostage during the 7 October 2023 attacks on Israel, has temporarily stopped since the long-sought ceasefire deal came into effect on 19 January.

More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Hamas's attack, according to local authorities.

Asked during a press briefing if Palestinians would have the right to return to Gaza if they left while it was being rebuilt, Mr Trump said: "Why would they want to return? The place has been hell. It's been one of the meanest, toughest places on earth."

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more from Sky News:
'Hardest Geezer' to run full length of New Zealand
Why China has not retaliated more in Donald Trump trade spat

Mr Netanyahu, the first world leader to meet Mr Trump since the pro-Israel president's return to the White House after he was sworn in on 20 January, sat beside the Republican as he answered questions from the press.

Mr Trump reiterated his earlier suggestion on 25 January that Palestinians from Gaza could be relocated to Egypt and Jordan - something both countries, other Arab nations including Saudi Arabia, and Palestinian leaders have rejected.

He went on to say Palestinians in Gaza could go to other countries beyond Jordan and Egypt as well.

Asked whether he thought Jordan and Egypt would take Palestinians in, Mr Trump said he believed they will.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Plans change with time'

The US president hinted that he would seek an independent Palestinian state as part of a broader two-state solution to the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict.

"Well, a lot of plans change with time," he told reporters when he was asked if he was still committed to a plan similar to the one he spelled out in 2020 that described a possible Palestinian state.

That plan proposed a series of Palestinian enclaves surrounded by an enlarged Israel, but did not have the Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem, but suggested a Palestinian capital on the outskirts of the city.

"A lot of death has occurred since I left and now came back. Now we are faced with a situation that's different - in some ways better and in some ways worse. But we are faced with a very complex and difficult situation that we'll solve," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the likelihood of getting a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Mr Trump said: "We are dealing with a lot of people, and we have steps to go yet, as you know, and maybe those steps go forward, and maybe they don't.

"We're dealing with a very complex group of people, situation and people, but we have the right man. We have the right leader of Israel. He's done a great job."

Mr Trump was also asked whether he should get the Nobel Peace Prize.

He said: "They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. It's too bad. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me."

Latest Stories

  • Trump suggests permanently displacing Palestinians from Gaza

    U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested permanently displacing Palestinians from Gaza, saying people there had no alternative but to leave the Palestinian enclave devastated by Israel's military assault. Trump, who was to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, first floated the suggestion of displacing Palestinians from Gaza on Jan. 25 by urging Egypt and Jordan take in more people.

  • Trump uses Netanyahu press conference to suggest the US will 'own' Gaza

    Trump has repeatedly pitched moving Palestinians from the land they’ve long counted on as the location of a future state

  • Trump to target UN rights body and Palestinian relief agency

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump is expected on Tuesday to stop U.S. engagement with the United Nations Human Rights Council and continue a halt to funding for the U.N. Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, a White House official said on Monday. The move coincides with a visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long been critical of UNRWA, accusing the agency of anti-Israel incitement and its staff of being "involved in terrorist activities against Israel." An UNRWA spokesperson declined to comment on an order that has not yet been issued, describing the agency's financial situation as already "very, very bad".

  • Trump, Netanyahu meet at White House

    President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal and regional conflict.

  • Trump won't rule out deploying US troops to support rebuilding Gaza, sees 'long-term' US ownership

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he isn’t ruling out deploying U.S. troops to support reconstruction of Gaza and he envisions “long-term” U.S. ownership of a redevelopment of the territory.

  • Shakira Wins 2025 Grammy in Shimmering Etro Dress, Sons Wear Matching Silver Jacquard Blazers

    Shakira, whose album was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album, will perform at the Grammys ceremony.

  • Watch Shakira Perform ‘Ojos Así’ and ‘Shakira: ﻿Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53’ at the 2025 Grammys

    The singer took the stage at the awards show tonight for the first time since 2007. Watch her performance in full.

  • What is known about the deadly collision between a passenger jet and Army helicopter

    American Airlines Flight 5342 and an Army helicopter collided in midair near Washington D.C.'s Ronald Reagan National last Wednesday night, sending both aircraft into the Potomac River and killing all 67 aboard in the deadliest U.S. air disaster since 2001. Officials announced in a statement on Tuesday that the remains of all 67 victims had been recovered. The cause of the crash 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of the White House and U.S. Capitol was under investigation Tuesday as crews continued removing wreckage from the river.

  • Shakira dedicates Grammy to immigrants: ‘You are loved’

    Shakira is honoring immigrants to the U.S. with her Grammy Award win, telling them they “are worth it.” “I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country,” the 48-year-old performer said Sunday as she accepted the Grammy for best Latin pop album for “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran”…

  • Trudeau pays tribute to Aga Khan

    At a Lunar New Year event in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about finding out just minutes earlier that his 'very good friend' Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims around the world, had died. Trudeau called the Aga Khan 'an extraordinarily compassionate global leader, a man of vision, of faith and of incredible generosity.'

  • Wreckage of Fatal DC Midair Collision Surveyed by Drone

    Drone operators from the National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) surveyed on January 30 the wreckage from the midair collision of a plane and helicopter over the Potomac River south of Washington.American Airlines Flight 5342 and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter collided over the Potomac River on January 29.The plane was carrying 64 people. Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter. No one survived.Fifty-five of the 67 victims had been identified by Sunday afternoon, the DC Fire and EMS Department announced. Credit: NTSB via Storyful

  • Piikani Nation hunters harvest first bison in Banff in over 145 years

    The skull of a bison sits on display with the Piikani Nation flag hung on the wall behind it. Some of the men responsible for the skull's presence are sharing their experience of returning to their ancestral hunting grounds for the first time in 145 years.It's been nearly four months since Joshua Crow Shoe, Rylan Weasel Bear, Owen Stump, Kieven Weasel Bear and Leroy Crazy Boy hiked through a remote area of Banff National Park to look for bison, but what they felt on the day of their ultimate suc

  • 'What is Gaza?': Trump says Palestinians would 'love' to leave devastated enclave

    US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Palestinians would "love" to leave Gaza and live anywhere else if given an option, calling the war ravaged territory "a demolition site". Trump previously touted a plan for Palestinians to move to Egypt or Jordan. He spoke as he was due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to discuss the truce with Hamas. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Palestinians would "love" to leave their embattled homeland in Gaza and live elsewhere if g

  • Gazans in Egypt reject displacement, grapple with decision when to go home

    Weeks into the ceasefire in Gaza, thousands of Palestinians who left for neighbouring Egypt are grappling with the question of when they might go home, though they reject the prospect of a mass displacement proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. "A lot of people are torn, and I am one of them," said Shorouk, who earns a living selling Palestinian food in Cairo, going by the name Gaza Girl. "We, the people of Gaza, can only live in Gaza," she said.

  • Van Jones Says the Latest Trump Appointee Is One of the ‘Worst People Ever Born’

    CNN commentator Van Jones says the Trump administration’s latest appointment isn’t fit to run a bodega, let alone do the job he’s been offered at the State Department. Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter who was fired in 2018 for making a speech to white nationalists, has reportedly been appointed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to fill a key role as acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy. Beattie, a conservative journalist and influential figure in MAGA-land, has previous

  • Rupert Murdoch Gets Last Laugh After Trump Dressed Him Down in Oval Office

    The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board needled Donald Trump for relenting on his tariffs just hours after the president called out the paper’s billionaire owner, Rupert Murdoch, while he was in the Oval Office. The editorial, which ran under the headline “Trump Blinks on North American Tariffs‚” pushed against the notion that the president’s 25 percent import taxes on allies Canada and Mexico “are some genius power play, as the Trump media chorus is boasting.” Earlier on Monday, when the 93-y

  • Fox News Stings Trump With All-Too-Honest Look At The True Toll Of His Tariffs

    The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.

  • Anderson Cooper Pleads With ‘60 Minutes’ Staff to Stay Amid Trump Lawsuit

    Staff of CBS’ 60 Minutes are ready to resign, but Anderson Cooper is trying to give them reasons to stay. The team behind the iconic news show is threatening to leave as parent company Paramount looks to settle a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump over an October 2024 interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. According to political newsletter Puck, Cooper is trying to convince staff to stay after some signed a letter protesting the anticipated settlement while threatening to go publ

  • 'Let Them Eat Cake' Moment: Trump's Big 'Pain' Confession Leaves Critics Horrified

    The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.

  • Singer Goes Full Trump In Her Outfit At The Grammys: ‘The Hat Stays On’

    “This look is all about American exceptionalism,” she said of her pro-Trump ensemble on the Grammys red carpet.