Donald Trump says Gaza residents should be resettled permanently or they will end up dying

US President Donald Trump said he doesn't believe Palestinians should return to Gaza because it is a "guarantee that they're going to end up dying" - as he held a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking after welcoming Mr Netanyahu to the Oval Office, President Trump doubled down on his suggestion that Gazans should be relocated elsewhere.

Mr Trump, who has taken credit for helping broker a tenuous ceasefire deal in Gaza, said a "beautiful area" could be built for Gazans to resettle in after 15 months of relentless Israeli bombing reduced much of the besieged enclave to rubble.

The 78-year-old president said he believed all Gazans should move, saying: "This has been happening for years. It's all death.

"If we can get a beautiful area to resettle people, permanently, in nice homes where they can be happy and not be shot and not be killed and not be knifed to death like what's happening in Gaza.

"They would be resettled where they can live a beautiful life."

The war in Gaza, triggered by its militant group Hamas carrying out a massacre of 1,200 people and taking some 250 hostage during the 7 October 2023 attacks on Israel, has temporarily stopped since the long-sought ceasefire deal came into effect on 19 January.

More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Hamas's attack, according to local authorities.

Asked during a press briefing if Palestinians would have the right to return to Gaza if they left while it was being rebuilt, Mr Trump said: "Why would they want to return? The place has been hell. It's been one of the meanest, toughest places on earth."

Mr Netanyahu, the first world leader to meet Mr Trump since the pro-Israel president's return to the White House after he was sworn in on 20 January, sat beside the Republican as he answered questions from the press.

Mr Trump reiterated his earlier suggestion on 25 January that Palestinians from Gaza could be relocated to Egypt and Jordan - something both countries, other Arab nations including Saudi Arabia, and Palestinian leaders have rejected.

He went on to say Palestinians in Gaza could go to other countries beyond Jordan and Egypt as well.

Asked whether he thought Jordan and Egypt would take Palestinians in, Mr Trump said he believed they will.

'Plans change with time'

The US president hinted that he would seek an independent Palestinian state as part of a broader two-state solution to the decades-long Israel-Palestinian conflict.

"Well, a lot of plans change with time," he told reporters when he was asked if he was still committed to a plan similar to the one he spelled out in 2020 that described a possible Palestinian state.

That plan proposed a series of Palestinian enclaves surrounded by an enlarged Israel, but did not have the Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem, but suggested a Palestinian capital on the outskirts of the city.

"A lot of death has occurred since I left and now came back. Now we are faced with a situation that's different - in some ways better and in some ways worse. But we are faced with a very complex and difficult situation that we'll solve," he said.

On the likelihood of getting a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Mr Trump said: "We are dealing with a lot of people, and we have steps to go yet, as you know, and maybe those steps go forward, and maybe they don't.

"We're dealing with a very complex group of people, situation and people, but we have the right man. We have the right leader of Israel. He's done a great job."

Mr Trump was also asked whether he should get the Nobel Peace Prize.

He said: "They will never give me a Nobel Peace Prize. It's too bad. I deserve it, but they will never give it to me."