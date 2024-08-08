Donald Trump says he's willing to debate Kamala Harris on Sept. 10 after all

WASHINGTON - No longer the campaign frontrunner, former President Donald Trump said Thursday he is willing to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on ABC after all, and proposed two other debates on top of that.

"I think they'll be very revealing," Trump told reporters during a snap news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. "We'd like to do three debates."

In recent days, Trump had suggested he might withdraw from an agreement he had made for a Sept. 10 debate with President Joe Biden, who has withdrawn from the race in favor of Harris.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on August 08, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.

On Thursday, Trump confused people by saying he is willing to do an ABC debate on Sept. 25, as well Fox on Sept. 4, and NBC on Sept. 10.

"I will expose Kamala during the Debate the same way I exposed Crooked Joe, Hillary, and everyone else during Debates,” Trump said on his Truth Social account. "Only I think Kamala will be easier.”

Harris aides did not initially respond to Trump's multi-debate offer.

ABC News, meanwhile, put out a statement saying it will "host qualifying presidential candidates to debate on September 10 on ABC. Vice President Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will attend the ABC debate."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump says he's willing to debate Harris on Sept. 10 after all