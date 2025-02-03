Donald Trump says he 'might' impose tariffs on UK as trade war fears spiral

Michael Howie
·4 min read
Donald Trump has said he “might” hit Britain with tariffs as he warned the US will impose levies on imports from the European Union “pretty soon”.

The US president announced at the weekend he will impose 25% trade taxes on goods coming from America’s nearest neighbours and largest trade partners - Canada and Mexico - as well as a 10% levy on Chinese goods.

All three nations have vowed to respond in kind to Mr Trump’s actions, sparking fears of a global trade war.

Asked by the BBC early on Monday if he would target the UK with tariffs, Mr Trump said: “UK is out of line but I’m sure that one, I think that one can be worked out.

“But the European Union, it’s an atrocity what they’ve done.”

He added: “They don’t take our cars, they don’t take our farm products, they take almost nothing and we take everything from them. Millions of cars, tremendous amounts of food and farm products.”

While arriving into Maryland from Florida, Mr Trump said discussions with Sir Keir had “been very nice”, adding: “We’ve had a couple of meetings. We’ve had numerous phone calls. We’re getting along very well.”

He added: “We’re going to see what happens. It might happen (with Britain)... but it will definitely happen with the European Union. I can tell you that, because they’ve really taken advantage of us.”

Mr Trump’s comments threaten to overshadow Sir Keir Starmer’s meeting with the heads of the 27 EU governments later on Monday, as the Prime Minister continues efforts to reset Britain’s relationship with the trade bloc.

The Prime Minister will urge Europe to bear down on Vladimir Putin’s Russia when he meets But the gathering, meant to focus on defence co-operation, is likely to be preoccupied with news from across the Atlantic.

Sir Keir will urge EU countries to shoulder more of the burden of aid for Ukraine at the meeting in Belgium.

He will call on them to follow UK and US sanctions on Russia’s faltering economy and praise Mr Trump’s threat of further restrictions, which he will claim has “rattled” President Putin.

EU officials have started drawing up contingency plans for the threat of US tariffs, and representatives of the bloc are bullish about the prospect of a face-off with America, the Telegraph reported.

But Sir Keir was more cautious when asked about Mr Trump’s actions, telling reporters on Sunday: “It is early days. What I want to see is strong trading relations.”

The Prime Minister added: “In the discussions that I have had with President Trump, that is what we have centred on, a strong trading relationship.”

Mr Trump admitted on Sunday that Americans could feel “some pain” from the emerging trade war triggered by his tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, and claimed Canada would “cease to exist” without its trade surplus with the US.

“Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!),” Mr Trump said in a social media post.

“But we will make America great again, and it will all be worth the price that must be paid.”

His administration has not said how high that price could be, or what improvements would need to be seen in stopping illegal immigration and the smuggling of fentanyl, to merit the removal of the tariffs that Mr Trump imposed under the legal justification of an economic emergency.

The tariffs will begin from Tuesday.

In his Truth Social post, Mr Trump took particular aim at Canada, which responded with retaliatory measures.

He is placing a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, with a 10% tax on oil, natural gas and electricity.

Canada is imposing 25% tariffs on more than 155 billion dollars (£125 billion) of US products, including alcohol and fruit.

Mr Trump railed against Canada’s trade surplus with the US: “We don’t need anything they have. We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use.”

Despite Mr Trump’s claim that the US does not need Canada, one quarter of the oil that it consumes per day is from its ally to the north.

Mr Trump contended that without that surplus: “Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State.

“Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada - and no tariffs!”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is encouraging Canadians to buy more Canadian goods, and says Mr Trump’s moves will only cause pain across North America.

Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum, also announced new tariffs and suggested the US should do more within its own borders to address drug addiction.

The Chinese government said it would take steps to defend its economic interests and intends to file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation.

