Donald Trump says slavery-era Arizona abortion ruling went too far

Former president Donald Trump said that Arizona went too far one day after the state’s supreme court ruled that a near-total abortion ban from 1864 is enforceable.

The ban’s only exception is in the case of saving a woman’s life.

When Mr Trump was asked at an Atlanta campaign event whether Tuesday’s ruling reached too far, he replied, “Yeah, they did and I think it’ll be straightened out and, as you know, it’s all about state’s rights and it will be straightened out.”

He added, “And I’m sure the governor and everybody else have got to bring it back into reason and that it will be taken care of I think.”

His comments come days after he announced his belief that the issue of abortion should be left up to the states — notably not backing a national ban on the procedure.

He reiterated his stance in Atlanta on Wednesday. When asked whether he would sign a federal ban on the procedure if it crossed his desk as president, CNN reported that Mr Trump replied, “No.”

In a Truth Social video, the former president said he was “proudly the person responsible” for the end of Roe v Wade in 2022.

“Many people have asked me what my position is on abortion and abortion rights, especially since I was proudly the person responsible for something that all legal scholars both sides wanted and in fact demanded be ended: Roe vs Wade. They wanted it ended,” he said.

This announcement arrived weeks after reports that he privately indicated support for a 16-week national ban.

Arizona’s ban is set to go into effect later this month.

However, it may not be permanent, as the state’s voters could have a chance to enshrine the right to abortion up to 24 weeks through voting for a possible amendment in November.