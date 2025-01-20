Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump made an astonishing return to the White House on Monday when he was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

The inauguration, which took place at the US Capitol Rotunda building due -3C temperatures, follows four tumultuous years out of office which saw the 78-year-old Republican businessman and ex-reality star survive assassination attempts and face a series of legal cases.

We asked Mike Rogers, chief security analyst, west, at US-based International SOS, about heightened security arrangements around the ceremony.

In part two. University College London’s Dr Thomas Gift, Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of the Centre on US Politics, discusses Big Tech’s influence and direction of policy for Trump’s White House 2.0.

Monday’s ceremony attendees included by Trump’s family, including his wife, Melania, along with incumbent Joe Biden and former president Barack Obama.

Trump’s White House run saw alliances with more billionaires and Big Tech moguls, notably Elon Musk, who was joined by Apple boss Tim Cook, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos at the inauguration.

Among Trump’s policy priorities include a promise to sign around 100 executive orders on his first day in office, including those on oil drilling, the US-Mexico border and gender identity policies, plus the release of classified documents on the John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. assassinations.

In London, anti-nuclear campaigners and climate activists protested against the presidency.

A judge previously sentenced Trump to an “unconditional discharge” in a hush-money payment case, which will still mean he is the first US president with a felony conviction.